  2. Celebrating the Essence of Life – Annual Day at The Shepherds’ International Academy

Celebrating the Essence of Life – Annual Day at The Shepherds’ International Academy

Media Release
December 23, 2024

sia5.jpg

The Shepherds’ International Academy celebrated its Annual Day on 18/12/2024 at Town Hall with great enthusiasm and spirit. The theme, Essence of Life, focused on fostering moral values, life skills, and holistic development among students, aiming to instill in them the values of kindness, responsibility, and gratitude.

The Chief Guest, Dr. Santosh Soans, a renowned pediatrician and former President of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, was welcomed, along with other dignitaries, by the Head Boy Maaz and Head Girl Amal of the school.

The program commenced with a warm welcome by the Master of Ceremonies, Ms. Swathi Arshekar, followed by the Principal, Ms. Lubna Banu, addressing the gathering.

A special tribute was paid to the late visionary leader, Mr. Ahmed AK, and advisor, Mr. S.M. Basheer, whose guiding principles continue to inspire the school. Quoting the leader’s words, the Chief Guest, Dr. Soans, said, “We took so much from society; now it’s time to give it back to society.” He emphasized how these words formed the foundation of the school and encouraged everyone to carry forward this vision of service and responsibility.

The Chairman, Ar. Mohammed Nissar, shared his thoughts on the late leader’s enduring legacy, reaffirming the institution’s mission of holistic education that integrates academic excellence with strong ethical values.

The cultural program was a vibrant celebration of the theme Essence of Life, showcasing various values through engaging and meaningful performances.

The theme Essence of Life was designed to inspire students and the audience to reflect on the fundamental principles that give life its true meaning. It emphasized the significance of living a balanced and purposeful life, grounded in strong moral and ethical values. Key aspects of the theme included nurturing family bonds, expressing gratitude, conserving resources, and practicing mindfulness. The school’s aim was to create a foundation of values that would shape students into compassionate, responsible, and well-rounded individuals, ready to make a positive impact on the world.

A welcome note was given by Zahaa, followed by The MCs—Areen Ahmed Shareef, Sharah Syed, Mohammed Ibrahim, Khatija Aleena, Tisha, and Ahsan Hassan T—set the stage by entering with a seed of goodness, a symbolic act where a fruit was added to a tree after each performance, representing the values instilled through the acts.

The cultural program began with “We Are All Amazing” A lively action song celebrating self-worth and individuality by Montessori 1.  Also a skit, celebrating the love, unity, and strength of family bonds, titled Humara Pyaara Parivar. “TED Talk” A thought-provoking talk by a student of Mont 2 Iqra Abdulla on Being Bored is healthy. “Skit on the Right Path” A dramatic performance highlighting the significance of making ethical and moral decisions. “Kindness act” A heartfelt gratitude to the Helping ladies of school. 

The Annual Day celebration was a true reflection of The Shepherds’ International Academy’s mission to nurture well-rounded, value-driven individuals. The theme Essence of Life was seamlessly integrated into every performance, leaving a lasting impression on the audience about the importance of living a life guided by values, responsibility, and service.

The event was a resounding success, showcasing the creativity and talent of students while delivering a strong message about moral values and community service.

The Shepherds’ International Academy remains committed to fostering learners who excel academically and ethically, making a positive impact on the world.

sia4.jpg

sia3.jpg

sia2.jpg

sia6.jpg

sia7.jpg

News Network
December 10,2024

SMKrishna.jpg

Bengaluru: Karnataka has declared a holiday for state government offices, schools and colleges on Wednesday, December 11, in the wake of a state funeral for former chief minister S M Krishna, who passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The last rites of Krishna, 92, will be held at his native village of Somanahalli in Mandya's Maddur taluk.

A government order stated that the holiday would apply to private aided educational institutions too.

Besides, the government has declared three days of mourning (December 10-12), during which no public entertainment programmes would take place, while the national flag would fly at half-mast.

S M Krishna passed away at his residence on December 10, 2024. The 92-year-old veteran politician was ailing for quite some time, a family source said.

A charismatic leader with a modern outlook, he not only laid a strong foundation for the growth of IT and BT industries in Karnataka but also managed to get them onboard with the government to build “Brand Bengaluru” at the international level.

He held several prominent positions throughout his career as External Affairs Minister, Maharashtra Governor, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Minister in the Karnataka government.

Although known for his tech savviness, flamboyancy, style and the Western outlook, the Congressman-turned-BJP senior leader was a hardcore Bengalorean who loved the city’s trees and flowers. SMK also had a love for tennis. Even when he was Chief Minister, he would visit the tennis court to play the game two to three times a week. 

News Network
December 16,2024

Mangaluru, Dec 16: A tragic incident unfolded at Someshwara beach on Monday when a woman, participating in the Pinda Pradhana ritual for her late brother-in-law, lost her life after drowning.

The deceased, Usha (72), was the wife of the late Jagadish Bhandary from Derebail. She had traveled to Someshwara with her relatives to perform the ritual for her brother-in-law, Karunakar Bhandary, who had passed away recently.

After completing the ceremony, Usha and her relatives went for a sea bath as part of the rites. Tragically, Usha slipped and was swept away by the strong waves. Though her relatives cried out for help, locals who rushed into the sea could only retrieve her lifeless body. She was declared dead when brought to shore.

Usha had retired after a 40-year career as an assistant secretary at the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA). She is survived by her daughter.

The body has been sent to K S Hegde Hospital in Deralakatte for postmortem, and a case has been registered at the Ullal police station.

News Network
December 17,2024

modigowda.jpg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday condoled the death of environmentalist Tulsi Gowda and said she will remain a guiding light for environmental conservation.

In a post on X, he said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Tulsi Gowda Ji, a revered environmentalist from Karnataka and Padma Awardee. She dedicated her life to nurturing nature, planting thousands of saplings, and conserving our environment."

"She will remain a guiding light for environmental conservation. Her work will continue to inspire generations to protect our planet. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," he added.

Tulsi Gowda, the renowned environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee known as the "Vruksha Maate" (Mother of Trees), passed away on Monday at her residence in Karnataka’s Honnali village, Ankola Taluk, Uttara Kannada district. She was 86 and had been suffering from age-related ailments.

Hailing from the Halakki tribal community, Tulsi Gowda dedicated over six decades of her life to environmental conservation, planting and nurturing thousands of trees in Ankola and its surroundings.

Her unparalleled knowledge of plants earned her the title "Encyclopaedia of Plants." She was credited with growing lakhs of saplings and was celebrated for her unique approach to nurturing them, ensuring their survival and growth.

Born in 1944 to a tribal family, Tulsi Gowda developed a deep connection with nature at a young age. She began working at a forest department nursery as a daily wage worker and eventually became a symbol of afforestation.

In 2021, Tulsi Gowda was honored with the prestigious Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian awards, in recognition of her immense contributions to afforestation and environmental conservation.

She received the award from former President Ram Nath Kovind, a moment that brought her years of silent work into the national spotlight. Additionally, Dharwad Agricultural University conferred upon her an honorary doctorate for her knowledge and contributions to the environment. She also received the Indira Priyadarshini Vriksha Mitra award and numerous other accolades throughout her lifetime.

 

