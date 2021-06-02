  1. Home
  2. CM hints at extension of covid curbs in Karnataka with relaxation for some sectors

CM hints at extension of covid curbs in Karnataka with relaxation for some sectors

News Network
June 2, 2021

Bengaluru, June 2: Amid speculations about the future of lockdown in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday hinted that strict measures may continue, saying coronavirus has not completely come under control and cases are still high in rural areas. He however indicated that relaxation may be given to certain sectors, as he announced that export-oriented businesses will be allowed to operate from Thursday.

The state is currently under lockdown till June 7, and there were speculations about it being extended. "I will have a discussion with everyone to make a decision on measures that need to be taken regarding lockdown. Most importantly, I have decided to give permission to those involved in exports. So export-oriented business will be allowed from Thursday," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters, he said he will hold a discussion on various other related things with senior ministers and officials, and by today or tomorrow will take a decision on the lockdown. "Will discuss on how to go about, by extending the lockdown and taking strict measures, with experts and will take a call after taking their suggestions. Coronavirus has not completely come under control, it is still high in rural areas. We will take a decision considering how to balance things and go ahead," he added.

The CM is chairing separate meetings with experts, also senior Ministers and officials this evening. The state's Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC- consisting of experts), in its report to the government, has mentioned that the positivity rate has to come below 5 percent and number of cases should be below 5,000, only then the restrictions can be relaxed. The state government had initially announced 14 days "close down" from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to 24, as the Covid cases continued to spike.

Citing lockdown yielding results and experts advice, it was further extended till June 7. Responding to a question regarding the second lockdown relief package, the Chief Minister said he will take a decision on it in a couple of days. Yediyurappa had earlier said that a second financial package for the Covid-induced lockdown was under consideration, and is aimed at providing relief to certain sections left out of the first one.

As the state was battling the second wave of the pandemic, he had recently announced an over Rs 1,250-crore financial package as relief for those whose livelihood has been affected by the lockdown. The total number of active cases in Karnataka fell below 3-lakh mark, as the state on Tuesday had reported a further decline in fresh cases at 14,304. The total number of infections stood at 26.18 lakh while the toll was 29,554. The positivity rate stood at 12.30 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 3.24 per cent.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 27,2021

Udupi, May 27: Some miscreants have created a fake Facebook account of Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh using his photo as the profile picture.

The miscreants who have opened the account have also sought donations from contacts in all probability to tarnish the image of the Deputy Commissioner.

A case has been registered under Section 66(c) and 66(d) of the IT Act.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 1,2021

Bengaluru, June 1: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, for long at loggerheads with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa over a host of issues, on Tuesday hit out at his son and party state vice president B Y Vijayendra' visit to Delhi, alleging that he was "running the government in Karnataka."

He said Yediyurappa himself should have left for the national capital and not his son, who left for Delhi on Tuesday, as he has no role to play since it pertains to government matters. "This shows that this is not Yediyurappa's government, but that of Vijayendra.

That's why we oppose this government," Yatnal told reporters. Yatnal claimed the Central leadership had sought reports on a few issues including the proposal to sell land to JSW Group in Ballari region and Covid-19 management, over which they were unhappy. "Our high command has taken a serious view of giving away 3,666 acres of land at Rs 1.2 lakh per acre. Also, the Centre is not happy with the Covid-19 management," he said.

Though the proposal to sell the land to JSW Group was on the agenda in the recent Cabinet meeting, it was dropped owing to protests from from both within the government and outside. About a month ago Vijayendra had gone to Delhi with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, triggering speculations of a possible change of leadership.

There were rumours that the Centre wanted Bommai to replace Yediyurappa as the BJP high command was not happy with the functioning of the government. Bommai had dismissed all such rumours as false. Recently, speculations were again rife when Revenue Minister R Ashoka conceded that some MLAs and ministers have been organising meetings to effect a change in leadership.

There were allegations that Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwar was at the centre of the 'conspiracy', but he has remained silent on the issue Many ministers and MLAs loyal to Yediyurappa have demanded the removal of Yogeeshwar. Yatnal, however, said no one can remove the minister as the Yediyurappa government would not survive.

"The Yediyurappa government will not survive if Yogeeshwar is removed. Yogeeshwar can even come back with the Energy portfolio," Yatnal added. The Vijayapura MLA has for long been at loggerheads with Yediyurappa and Vijayendra over scores of issues and even demanded that the Central leadership "not encourage dynastic politics and corruption" in BJP's Karnataka unit, a reference to Vijayendra and his brother B Y Raghavendra, an MP from Shimoga constituency, allegedly running affairs of the state.

Meanwhile, BJP sources said Vijayendra's Delhi trip has nothing to do with state politics and it was for a function. "He has gone on a family trip to Delhi to attend a function. He is accompanied by his wife and others," a BJP leader said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 25,2021

Bengaluru, May 25: A total of over 20 lakh COVID-19 related recoveries have been recorded in Karnataka so far, as the state on Tuesday reported 38,224 new discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, which was at 22,758, the health department said on Tuesday.

The state logged 588 more deaths, taking the toll to 26,399, while the caseload stood at 24,72,973.

Of the fresh cases reported today, 6,243 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 13,210 discharges and 350 deaths.

As of May 25 evening, cumulatively 24,72,973 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 26,399 deaths and 20,22,172 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

Total number of active cases in the state stood at 4,24,381.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 21.13 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.58 per cent.

Belagavi reported 24 deaths today, Ballari (20), Shivamogga (19), Mysuru (17), Uttara Kannada (15), Tumakuru (14), followed by others.

Mysuru accounted for 2,241 deaths, Tumakuru 1,312, Hassan 1,285, Belagavi 1,260, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,31,496, followed by Mysuru 1,31,656 and Tumakuru 96,740.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 9,00,081, followed by Mysuru 1,14,998 and Tumakuru 73,178.

A total of over 2,89,23,718 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,07,675 were tested on Tuesday alone.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.