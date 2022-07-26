  1. Home
  2. CM, Home Minister vow to nab murders of Praveen; ADGP rank official to monitor probe

News Network
July 27, 2022

Mangaluru, July 27: Condemning the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday assured that the culprits involved in the "heinous act" will be arrested soon and be punished as per law.

Home Minister Arga Jnanendra said, the area where the incident took place is close to Kerala border and police are making special efforts to nab the culprits by establishing contact with senior officials of Kerala Police.

Praveen Nettar, a Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday night.

"The heinous murder of our party worker Praveen Nettar from Sullia in Dakshina Kannada is condemnable. Those involved in the heinous act will be arrested soon and will be punished as per law," Bommai said in a tweet.

Jnanendra said he has spoken to the Chief Minister about the incident and has issued necessary instructions to the police. A senior ADGP rank official will be going to Mangaluru and will monitor the probe and take necessary actions, he said.

Along with nabbing the culprits, efforts are also on to maintain peace and order, the Home Minister said. "it is natural that there will be anger about losing a young man, but I request people to maintain peace."

News Network
July 22,2022

Bengaluru, July 22: Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa won a reprieve today from the Supreme Court, which has put on hold criminal proceedings in a corruption cases against him.

The Karnataka High Court had refused to cancel an FIR registered against Mr Yediyurappa, who is accused in a land allocation scam.

The senior BJP leader is accused of denotifying acres of land illegally in 2006-7 and allotting the land to entrepreneurs - when he was Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. The case was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

In 2020, the High Court had rejected his request that the FIR registered by the Karnataka Lokayukta police be cancelled. High Court judge John Michael Cunha had reprimanded the police for delaying the investigation. "The circumstances clearly indicate the delay is intentional and deliberate," the judge had said.

The FIR was registered against Mr Yediyurappa in 2013 after a private complaint made by one Vasudeva Reddy alleged the former chief minister had denotified land in Bellandur and Devarabeesanahalli, acquired to develop an IT park. 

coastaldigest.com news network
July 26,2022

sharan.jpg

Mangaluru, July 26: In yet another incident of moral policing, members of a saffron outfit last night allegedly barged into a pub in Mangaluru and forcefully stopped a party that was organised by students of a private college.

The activists belonging to Bajrang Dal asked the management of the Recycle Pub in Balmata area of Mangaluru to stop the event, alleging that the students were indulged in some "illegal activities", officials said.

They objected to the girls partying there and asked the students to leave the pub, they said. The activists also abused the students. 
   
Defending the act of activists, Sharan Pumpwell, the leader of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said that an "obscene" video involving some college students had gone viral a few days ago, and the students who were partying at the pub were from the same institute.

"Therefore, our activists went to the pub to stop their party," he said.

Shashi Kumar, Police Commissioner, Mangaluru, said that the members of some organisations had claimed that "illegal activities" were taking place at the pub.

"By the time the police reached the spot, the pub was closing and about 20 boys and 10 girls were seen leaving the pub," he said.

The matter is being investigated, he said, adding that there is no connection between the obscene video case and this incident.

News Network
July 26,2022

SMR.jpg

Mangaluru: Haji S M Rashid, founder president of Melkar Women's Education Institute, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by a foreign university. 

In recognition of his continuous and dedicated services in the field of social, education and towards general public, Radhakrishnan Teachers Welfare Association of India had recommended University of Central America, a doctorate to S M Rashid.  He was conferred with the same earlier this month.

phd.jpg

