  2. Coast Guard Academy in Mangaluru: Inspector General Sivamani discusses with CM, governor

Coast Guard Academy in Mangaluru: Inspector General Sivamani discusses with CM, governor

coastaldigest.com news network
December 9, 2021

Mangaluru, Dec 9: Coast Guard Region (West) Inspector General Sivamani Paramesh here on Thursday called on Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and apprised them about various developments envisaged for strengthening state's coastal security construct.

The Regional Commander apprised Gehlot and Bommai on several facets of the service including saving 233 lives including fishermen of Karnataka in various SAR operations during cyclone Tauktae and incessant rains that battered the state.

The Flag Officer also called on Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and apprised him about various developments in Area of Responsibility and the envisaged plans to strengthen the maritime domain towards the security of the Karnataka coastline.

During his meeting with Ravi, various issues relating to Coast Guard facilities, infrastructure, coastal security, fishermen and the progress on proposed setting of Indian Coast Guard Academy Project (ICGAP) in Mangaluru were discussed.

During interaction with DGP Praveen Sood, efforts of CSP in enhancing overall operational efficiency in Coastal Security Construct in the state and embarkation for JCP was discussed.

The DGP acknowledged the efforts and support of the state government in strengthening Coastal Security mechanism.

During the meetings, Sivamani requested the support of the state in ICGs Overall Infrastructure Development that could bolster the charter of duties.

News Network
November 25,2021

Kalaburgi, Nov 25: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau were in for a shock during a raid at the house of PWD Jewargi subdivision junior engineer Shantagouda Biradar at Gubbi colony here on Wednesday when they found currency notes worth Rs 13 lakh in the denomination of Rs 500 stuffed inside the pipeline.

The officials also found bundles of notes at the PoP ceiling of the hall.  The raid yielded Rs 54,50,000 in cash, 2 houses in Kalaburagi, one plot in Bengaluru, 36 acres of farmland, 3 cars, a school bus, a two-wheeler, Rs 15 lakh worth of household utensils and 100 grams of gold.

A team of ACB sleuths pounced on Shantanagouda’s residence in Kalaburagi at 5.30 am. Biradar, who was staying on the first floor of the building, suspected the ACB raid and refused to open the door for about 20 minutes. 

The officials grew suspicious that the JE could have stashed cash inside the pipe when the latter’s son was seen frequenting near the pipeline and got the pipeline drilled in the afternoon. Much to their shock, bundles of the currency notes started flowing out of the pipe. The JE has stuffed nearly Rs 13 lakh inside the pipe, the sources said.

The officials have information that Shantanagouda might have shifted huge amounts of cash to other locations and an investigation is going on in this direction also. 

A team of ACB sleuths led by North-East zone SP Mahesh Meghannavar raided the farmhouse located on the outskirts of Hangaraga (B) village in Yadrami taluk and the PWD office at Jewargi town. The officials found a gravel crushing machine in the farmhouse.

Shantanagouda did not cooperate with the officials initially and didn’t hand over the locker key of the house. The locker was opened by using a cutter, said ACB sources.

He has been working as a junior engineer in the Jewargi subdivision for 10 years. SP Meghannavar said the ACB officials from Kalaburagi, Bidar and Yadgir inspected three places belonging to Shantanagouda.

News Network
December 9,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 9: The Karnataka Government has decided not to make any change to the COVID-19 guidelines after Technical Advisory Committee Chairman M.K. Sudarshan informed that there is no need to press the panic button as the number of cases in the State is not alarming.

The unfolding pandemic situation in Karnataka was discussed in detail at a cabinet meeting on December 9 presided by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the wake of a number of cases of Omicron, a new variant of COVID-19.

Mr. Bommai said a decision on restrictions for Christmas, New Year’s celebrations and night curfew would be taken after monitoring the situation over the next one week. The TAC Chairman suggested that there is no necessity of taking any decision in a hurry, the Chief Minister said.

He told mediapersons that Mr. Sudarshan explained to the government details about Omicron and said there is no need to panic as the current figures for COVID-19 in Karnataka are low. However, he advised precautionary measures to contain the spread of the infections.

Special guidelines for hostels

With students’ hostels emerging as new hotspots for corona virus cases, the Chief Minister said special guidelines were formulated. Hostel authorities have been told to stagger students for meals, reduce number of visitors, sanitisation of premises twice a day and mandatory two doses of vaccination for employees working in kitchens, and establishment of isolation rooms.

College students coming from Kerala and residing in college hostels have to to mandatorily undergo a COVID-19 test. Intensive surveillance and testing at the inter-State borders with Kerala and Maharashtra would continue, Mr. Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said his cabinet colleagues suggested undertaking a special drive to vaccinate people in the coming days, like the special drive undertaken in May and June during the second wave.

coastaldigest.com news network
December 1,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 1: After a youth went missing from Dakshina Kannada, a case of stealing jewelleries worth over Rs 2.88 crore has been registered against him in Kasaragod. 

The missing youth is Mohammed Farooq, a resident of Talipadpu in Kaikamba at BC Road in Bantwal taluk. He was working as an assistant sales manager at the Kasaragod showroom of reputed Sulthan Diamonds & Gold. 

Farooq’s wife had filed a complaint at Bantwal town police station claiming that Farooq had left house to play cricket on November 28 at 7.30 am and never returned.

Meanwhile, the proprietors of the Sulthan Diamonds & Gold showroom filed a complaint at Kasargod town police station against the same person accusing him of escaping with huge amount of jewelleries from the showroom. 

An employee, who was working in the showroom for past one and half year, has stolen gold, diamond and silver worth Rs 2.88 crore, the compliant stated.

The incident came to light on Saturday November 27 while the accounts of the showroom were checked.

It is said that the Farooq who was working as a sales manager in showroom, fled from the spot while the checking of accounts was in progress on Saturday. He is absconding since Sunday.

