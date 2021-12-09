Coast Guard Academy in Mangaluru: Inspector General Sivamani discusses with CM, governor

Mangaluru, Dec 9: Coast Guard Region (West) Inspector General Sivamani Paramesh here on Thursday called on Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and apprised them about various developments envisaged for strengthening state's coastal security construct.

The Regional Commander apprised Gehlot and Bommai on several facets of the service including saving 233 lives including fishermen of Karnataka in various SAR operations during cyclone Tauktae and incessant rains that battered the state.

The Flag Officer also called on Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and apprised him about various developments in Area of Responsibility and the envisaged plans to strengthen the maritime domain towards the security of the Karnataka coastline.

During his meeting with Ravi, various issues relating to Coast Guard facilities, infrastructure, coastal security, fishermen and the progress on proposed setting of Indian Coast Guard Academy Project (ICGAP) in Mangaluru were discussed.

During interaction with DGP Praveen Sood, efforts of CSP in enhancing overall operational efficiency in Coastal Security Construct in the state and embarkation for JCP was discussed.

The DGP acknowledged the efforts and support of the state government in strengthening Coastal Security mechanism.

During the meetings, Sivamani requested the support of the state in ICGs Overall Infrastructure Development that could bolster the charter of duties.