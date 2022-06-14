Cobra hiding in cupboard kills man in Udupi

Mandya, June 4: Karnataka's historical town Srirangapatna has turned into a police fortress on Saturday against the backdrop of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) "Srirangapatna Chalo" call to chant Hanuman Chalisa in Jamia Masjid.

The district administration has clamped curfew from Friday evening till Sunday morning in the town.

District Superintendent of Police Yathish N stated that action will be initiated against those who violate the prohibitory orders.

The police have sealed off roads leading to Jamia Masjid and 400 police personnel have been deployed around the mosque.

The police have conducted the flag march in the Srirangapatna town. SP Yathish, who led the flag march, said all necessary measures are undertaken to maintain peace in the town.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has given directions to the police to take appropriate measures to maintain a law and order situation.

He has also stated that Hindutva activists can voice out their rights and demands in a democratic way.

Bajrang Dal leader Kallahalli Balu stated that they are all set to enter Srirangapatna town.

"We will voice out our demands that a survey of Jamia Masjid should be conducted on lines of Gyanvapi Masjid in Uttar Pradesh. As the Home Minister has stated, we will voice out our demand peacefully," he said. "If the police will use force, we will not be bogged down with lathi charge," Balu said.

Sri Rama Sena Founder Pramod Muthalik slammed the ruling BJP government, stating that measures should have been taken to prevent Muslims from running madrasas inside the masjid instead of stopping Hindus from conducting prayers in the masjid.

"I condemn the ruling BJP government. The masjid is an Archaeological department building," he said.

However, Waqf Board secretary Irfan said: "There will be a reaction for every action. If someone tries to come to Jamia Masjid and pray, we will not sit quietly. Our people are also ready. We have told them that the police have taken care of security. There is no dispute here and it can't be seen along the lines of the Gyanvapi Masjid controversy. Outsiders are trying to create trouble here."

ADGP Alokkumar (Law and Order) stated that the police will not let anyone violate the law and order situation.

Jamia Mosque was built by the erstwhile ruler of Mysuru Tipu Sultan. Hindutva groups have also sought a nod from authorities to conduct prayers in the mosque. The issue has become a hot topic in the state.

Jamia masjid also called as Masjid-i-Ala, is located inside the Srirangapatna fort. It was built in 1786-87, during the rule of Tipu. The mosque has three inscriptions that mention nine names of Prophet Mohammad.

Narendra Modi Vichar Manch, an anti-Muslim group, claimed that Jamia masjid was built after razing down the Hanuman temple.