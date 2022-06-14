  1. Home
  2. Cobra hiding in cupboard kills man in Udupi

Cobra hiding in cupboard kills man in Udupi

News Network
June 15, 2022

Udupi, June 15: A 55-year-old man died, after he was bitten by a cobra that was on a cupboard in his house. 

It is learnt that the incident took place when Sudhakar Amin was about to remove clothes placed on the cupboard, when the cobra that was hiding there, bit him. 

He was immediately rushed to the Udupi district hospital. 

Unfortunately, he was declared dead at 2.45 pm on Monday. A case in this regard has been registered at the Malpe police station.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 4,2022

Jamia-Masjid-Srirangapatna.jpg

Mandya, June 4: Karnataka's historical town Srirangapatna has turned into a police fortress on Saturday against the backdrop of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) "Srirangapatna Chalo" call to chant Hanuman Chalisa in Jamia Masjid.

The district administration has clamped curfew from Friday evening till Sunday morning in the town.

District Superintendent of Police Yathish N stated that action will be initiated against those who violate the prohibitory orders.

The police have sealed off roads leading to Jamia Masjid and 400 police personnel have been deployed around the mosque.

The police have conducted the flag march in the Srirangapatna town. SP Yathish, who led the flag march, said all necessary measures are undertaken to maintain peace in the town.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has given directions to the police to take appropriate measures to maintain a law and order situation.

He has also stated that Hindutva activists can voice out their rights and demands in a democratic way.

Bajrang Dal leader Kallahalli Balu stated that they are all set to enter Srirangapatna town.

"We will voice out our demands that a survey of Jamia Masjid should be conducted on lines of Gyanvapi Masjid in Uttar Pradesh. As the Home Minister has stated, we will voice out our demand peacefully," he said. "If the police will use force, we will not be bogged down with lathi charge," Balu said.

Sri Rama Sena Founder Pramod Muthalik slammed the ruling BJP government, stating that measures should have been taken to prevent Muslims from running madrasas inside the masjid instead of stopping Hindus from conducting prayers in the masjid.

"I condemn the ruling BJP government. The masjid is an Archaeological department building," he said.

However, Waqf Board secretary Irfan said: "There will be a reaction for every action. If someone tries to come to Jamia Masjid and pray, we will not sit quietly. Our people are also ready. We have told them that the police have taken care of security. There is no dispute here and it can't be seen along the lines of the Gyanvapi Masjid controversy. Outsiders are trying to create trouble here."

ADGP Alokkumar (Law and Order) stated that the police will not let anyone violate the law and order situation.

Jamia Mosque was built by the erstwhile ruler of Mysuru Tipu Sultan. Hindutva groups have also sought a nod from authorities to conduct prayers in the mosque. The issue has become a hot topic in the state.

Jamia masjid also called as Masjid-i-Ala, is located inside the Srirangapatna fort. It was built in 1786-87, during the rule of Tipu. The mosque has three inscriptions that mention nine names of Prophet Mohammad. 

Narendra Modi Vichar Manch, an anti-Muslim group, claimed that Jamia masjid was built after razing down the Hanuman temple.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 14,2022

bhimanagouda.jpg

Bengaluru, June 14: Former Karnataka High Court Judge, Justice Bhimanagouda Sanganagouda Patil has been appointed as the new Lokayukta of the state.

He is presently serving as the Upalokayukta.

According to the appointment notification issued on the orders of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recommended that Justice Patil be appointed as the Lokayukta of Karnataka.

It said, this recommendation was made after consulting the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, the Chairman Karnataka Legislative Council, the Speaker, Karnataka Legislative Assembly and the Leaders of Opposition in both the Houses of the State Legislature.

The post of the head of anti-corruption ombudsman in the state has been vacant after Justice P Vishwanath Shetty had stepped down as Karnataka Lokayukta in January after five years of service. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 9,2022

Mangaluru, June 9: The Government First Grade College, Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, has revoked the suspension of six Muslim girls after they gave an undertaking on June 8 that they will abide by the dress code.

After the suspension of six girls, the college had suspended one more girl last week. On June 7, another 24 students had been suspended. 

A total of 46 students including 29 students who had remained absent and 11 students who had maintained a distance from pro-hijab protests in the college last week attended classes by adhering to the college dress code.

However, 24 students who were suspended on Tuesday were not present. There are 101 Muslim girl students pursuing their studies in the college. 

Sanjeeva Matandoor, MLA, Puttur who is chairman of the College Development Committee, said that, for revocation of the suspension, students have been told to give an undertaking in writing that they will abide by the dress code prescribed by the college.

The MLA said that many students are attending classes while some, including some boys who are supporting girls wearing hijab in classrooms, continue to stay away from the classes.

He said that the college will suspend students who violate the dress code in defiance of the order of the Karnataka High Court, and the subsequent decision taken by the committee.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.