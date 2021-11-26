  1. Home
  2. Communal attacks in Dakshina Kannada were part of ‘Trishul Deekshe’? U T Khader demands probe

Communal attacks in Dakshina Kannada were part of ‘Trishul Deekshe’? U T Khader demands probe

News Network
November 27, 2021

Mangaluru, Nov 27: In the wake of trishul attack incidents in the coastal district, former minister U T Khader has urged the Dakshina Kannada district administration and police to conduct a detailed inquiry into the recent ‘Trishul Deekshe’ wherein weapons were distributed by the Sangh Parivar.

Speaking to media persons the Mangaluru MLA sought to know whether the assault and untoward incident cases reported in the district in the recent past were the result of the ‘Trishul Deekshe’ programmes

He said that if ‘trishul’ distributed among youth were misused, then action should be initiated against those who distributed ‘trishul’ and also on those who misused it. “What will be the future if all youth start carrying trishul instead of pens? Legal action should be taken if such programmes triggered untoward incidents in the district,” he demanded.

The coastal districts have been witnessing untoward incidents of communal clashes only because of the lack of freedom given to the police. The police department is under political pressure, the MLA told reporters here on Saturday.

“Police officials are not able to work due to “political blackmailing” which in turn has resulted in an increase in untoward incidents in the coastal districts. It is the height of lawlessness that Hindu Jagarana Vedike leaders are threatening even the deputy commissioner of holding his collar if their demand is not fulfilled and warning a police officer that her leg will be broken, said the MLA.

“The Hindutva leaders who issued such statements are confident of making such statements openly in front of police. This is the gift of the BJP administration to anti-social elements in the state. The government should take serious measures to prevent leaders from making such statements in public and social media platforms,” added the former Minister.

The Home Minister and the District in Charge Minister should convene a meeting and discuss the untoward incidents that were reported in the district all these days. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 15,2021

rain.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 15: Many parts of South Karnataka, including the coastal region, continued to receive showers owing to the low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal. Since Saturday night, four persons, including an 11-year-old boy, were killed in house collapse incidents reported from Hiriyur and Pandavapura taluks.

Three of a family from Kaarobayyanahatti in Hiriyur taluk, Chitradurga district, were killed after a portion of their house wall, weakened by sustained wet weather, collapsed on them. While Channakeshava (26) and his wife Soumya (20) were buried alive under the debris, Kyasanna (55) died en route to the Chitradurga government hospital. Soumya was three months pregnant.

In Kennalu village on Pandavapura taluk, Mandya district, Gagan, son of Manjunath, suffered grievous injuries when the house wall caved in on him. He died while being shifted to KR Hospital in Mysuru. Four livestock have also died in the incident.

Pandavapura town has recorded a massive 19 cm of rain in the last 24 hours ending (8 am on Sunday). Saturday night showers have rendered several roads inPandavapura, KR Pet and Srirangapatna taluks unmotorable. A portion of the 300-year-old Senthil fort near Sriranganathswamy Temple in Srirangapatna has caved in.

Mysuru city and parts of the district witnessed sharp showers on Saturday night. Bogadi lake has breached flooding surrounding areas. More than 20 houses have suffered partial damages in the taluk.

Several full-grown trees have been uprooted on Diwan’s Road and Gokulam. Saturday night showers left many houses, and temples near Kukkarahalli lake flooded.

Mysuru city received 6 cm of rain while Haliyuru in KR Nagar taluk recorded 8 cm of rain, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

Chamarajanagar district continued to experience the inclement weather. Suvarnawati reservoir in the taluk has reached its full reservoir level following heavy rain in its catchment areas in the last few days. Paddy crop has been damaged at several places in Yelandur taluk. A boulder has slipped on to the road to Male Mahadeshwara.

Untimely rain has left coffee growers in distress in Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts. They are finding it tough to dry the beans.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy showers, coupled with thunder and lightning in all three coastal districts for the next three days.

The IMD has sounded an orange alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada till Nov 17.

Several districts in the state are likely to witness moderate to heavy showers for next two days due to the low pressure area over Andaman in Bay of Bengal. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 26,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 26: The loud sound heard in several parts of Bengaluru on Friday at noon was not due to vibrations caused by an earthquake or tremor, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell said. 

Mmany Bengalureans took to social media to share that they heard a loud ‘boom’ sound. “Just now heard a loud explosion sound in Bengaluru, then doors and windows vibrated. I felt this in Rajarajeshwari Nagara. #Bengaluru #Bangalore #SonicBoom? Others felt too??” a social media users asked. 

“Loud sound heard again in various parts of Bengaluru along with rattling of windows. What happened this time ? Sonic boom ? Earthquake ? Quarry blast ?” tweeted a journalist.

Reports of sound associated with mild vibrations by the local residents was received from Hemmigepura, Kengeri, Gnanabharathi, Rajarajeswari Nagar and Kaggalipura, Bengaluru today, dated 26.11.2021 between 11.50 am – 12.15 pm, a statement issued by KSNDMC Director said.

"The data was analysed from our Seismic Observatories for any seismic signatures/possible earthquake signals during the said time period. The seismographs shows no signatures of local tremor/earthquake,” the natural disaster monitor added. 

Bengalureans took to social media to report a loud sound with some speculating that it is a sonic boom. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 13,2021

murderkalia.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 13: An absconding accused in 2017 Kalia Rafiq murder case has been arrested by the anti-terrorist squad of Kerala government in Mumbai. 

The arrested has been identified as Ziya, the main accused in the case. 

Kalia Rafiq, a history-sheeter when he was on the way to Mangaluru from Kasargod on February 14, 2017 near a petrol bunk at Kotekar on the outskirts of the city. 

A fortnight after the coldblooded murder, the Mangaluru police had managed to arrest three accused - Noor Ali (36), a resident of Uppala, Kasargod district, T S Rasheed (30), a resident of Rajapuram, Hosadurga, Kasargod district and Husainabba (35), a resident of Siddakatte, Bantwal taluk.

However, the main accused had fled to a foreign country. Lookout notices had been issued against him both in Kerala and Karnataka.

The Kerala anti-terrorist squad which was tipped of his return to India, arrested him. Karnataka police are expected to approach the concerned court soon seeking the custody of Ziya for the further investigation of the case. 

The accused had followed three steps to kill Kalia Rafiq. First they rammed their mini lorry against his car near a petrol bunk at Kotekar under the limits of Ullal police station. When he escaped and began to run, they gunned him down. Later, they alighted from the lorry and attacked him with a sword. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.