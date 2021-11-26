Communal attacks in Dakshina Kannada were part of ‘Trishul Deekshe’? U T Khader demands probe

Mangaluru, Nov 27: In the wake of trishul attack incidents in the coastal district, former minister U T Khader has urged the Dakshina Kannada district administration and police to conduct a detailed inquiry into the recent ‘Trishul Deekshe’ wherein weapons were distributed by the Sangh Parivar.

Speaking to media persons the Mangaluru MLA sought to know whether the assault and untoward incident cases reported in the district in the recent past were the result of the ‘Trishul Deekshe’ programmes

He said that if ‘trishul’ distributed among youth were misused, then action should be initiated against those who distributed ‘trishul’ and also on those who misused it. “What will be the future if all youth start carrying trishul instead of pens? Legal action should be taken if such programmes triggered untoward incidents in the district,” he demanded.

The coastal districts have been witnessing untoward incidents of communal clashes only because of the lack of freedom given to the police. The police department is under political pressure, the MLA told reporters here on Saturday.

“Police officials are not able to work due to “political blackmailing” which in turn has resulted in an increase in untoward incidents in the coastal districts. It is the height of lawlessness that Hindu Jagarana Vedike leaders are threatening even the deputy commissioner of holding his collar if their demand is not fulfilled and warning a police officer that her leg will be broken, said the MLA.

“The Hindutva leaders who issued such statements are confident of making such statements openly in front of police. This is the gift of the BJP administration to anti-social elements in the state. The government should take serious measures to prevent leaders from making such statements in public and social media platforms,” added the former Minister.

The Home Minister and the District in Charge Minister should convene a meeting and discuss the untoward incidents that were reported in the district all these days.