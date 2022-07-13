  1. Home
  2. Corruption case: Retired engineer sentenced to 6 years in jail, fined Rs 2.5 crore

News Network
July 13, 2022

Mangaluru, July 13: A special court has sentenced N T Rajagopal, former executive engineer in the minor irrigation department, Haliyal, Uttara Kannada, to six years of simple imprisonment.

Rajagopal was serving in Mangaluru when the case was registered. The court has slapped him with a fine of Rs 2.5 crore.

The judgement was pronounced by the 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge B B Jakati and a special court for the trial of cases pertaining to the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The accused has been sentenced for amassing assets disproportionate to the known source of his income. The Lokayukta Police in Mangaluru had registered a case on March 17, 2010.

The accused retired from service on October 30, 2016, in the Panchayat Raj division at Yadgir.

News Network
July 5,2022

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Konkan area of Maharashtra, Goa, coastal Karnataka (Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada) , and Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position at this time of the year. There are strong westerly winds along the west coast in the lower tropospheric levels, IMD bulletin said.

"The low pressure area over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood now lies over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining northest Madhya Pradesh and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 kms above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height," it said.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely to continue over many parts of west coast, central India and islands.

The IMD also predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over rest parts of the country.

News Network
June 30,2022

floods.jpg

Mangaluru, June 30: Following heavy rains and floods in Dakshina Kannada, Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra has declared a holiday for all educational institutions across the district tomorrow (July 1).

The DC had earlier declared for schools in Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) limits today (June 30). However, students who had already reached schools had to stay in classrooms due to increased rains.

Due to heavy rains, many low-lying areas like Kottara Chowki have been inundated with rainwater. Traffic flow was choked at many places including Mahaveer (pump well circle)with water flooding the roads.

The stretch near Kalladka, where the road was dug up to build a flyover, was sealed off for traffic. The stretch was inundated with rainwater.

Overflowing storm water drains had flooded residential colonies in Malemar, Ballalbagh and surrounding areas. Social media was flooded with messages warning commuters on avoiding flooded streets and areas.

The India Meteorological Department declared an orange alert in the district on July 1. Hence, the DC has declared a holiday for the educational institutions.

News Network
July 9,2022

Mangaluru, July 9: The City Crime Branch of Mangaluru City Police has arrested arrested 12 students on the charges of supplying ganja to college students and others in the city.

Acting on a tip off, CCB inspector Mahesh Prasad and PSI Rajendra B conducted the raid on the apartment where they were residing at Valencia Sooterpete, Third Cross, in Mangaluru.

The police seized 900 grams ganja worth Rs 20,000, smoking pipes, rolling papers, Rs 4,500 cash, 11 mobile phones, digital weighing scales. The value of the seized properties is Rs 2,85,000.

The police suspect the involvement of a few more students and youth in the peddling. The arrested students are pursuing their graduation, nursing and other allied science courses.

According to the police, the arrested are Shanoof Abdul Gafoor (21), a native of Kannur; Mohammed Raseen (22) from Kannur, Gokul Krishnan (22) from Guruvayoor, Sharoon Anand (19) from Hosadurga in Kasargod, Ananthu K P (18) from Rajapuram in Kasargod, Amal (21) from Kannur, Abhishek (21) from Kannur,  Nidal (21) from Iritti in Kannur, Shahid M T P (22) from Trikaripur n Kasargod, Fahad Habeeb (22) from Ernakulam, Mohammed Rishin (22) from Kannur, and Rijin Riyaz (22) from Kozhikode.

During the medical examination, it was confirmed that the 11 arrested consumed ganja, police said. The police have registered a case, the CEN (cybercrime, economic offences and narcotics) police said.

