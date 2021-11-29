Covid screening tightened in Dakshina Kannada, other border districts of Karnataka

  1. Home
News Network
November 29, 2021

Mangaluru, Nov 29: With the South African variant of coronavirus posing fresh threats, the administrations of the districts bordering Maharashtra have upped the vigil at the checkposts. 

The border districts of Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu and Mysuru that share a border with Kerala, are also on high alert, though no case of the Omicron virus has been reported in the neighbouring state.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that the health department would launch a drive for mass screening of students from Kerala who studying in colleges in the district for Covid-19.

Additional technical staff will be deployed to collect swabs and conduct RT-PCR tests on students from Kerala, said the DC. The DC said the test positivity rate in Kerala is still around 8 per cent and the CM has directed to strengthen the surveillance at the border.

Meanwhile, all interstate commuters are being screened for the virus at borders. The district has already deployed police at interstate borders and are allowing commuters who have RT-PCR negative reports. The daily commuters should possess RT-PCR negative reports mandatorily. The officials will conduct random check on the interstate buses travelling to Mangaluru. 

Though RT-PCR tests are conducted in Kasargod, the CM has directed to conduct tests at the border as well, said the DC.

In view of the new Covid variant scare, the state government on Saturday made it mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra and Kerala to carry Covid vaccination certificate and a negative report of RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel/arrival.

Mysuru district health officer K H Prasad inspected the Bavali checkpost on the inter-state border with Kerala on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, he said officials are already on high alert as Norovirus cases have been detected in Kerala.

Only those with negative RTPCR test report for Covid, taken 72 hours before the journey, are allowed to enter the state, the officer said.

“Health department personnel are conducting door-to-door survey to identify Norovirus or Covid cases in villages bordering Kerala. But no cases have been detected so far. Hence, there is no need for panic,” Prasad said.

The Chamarajanagar district administration too has made negative RT-PCR report and certificates for having taken two doses of Covid vaccine mandatory for passengers from Kerala.

The personnel have been directed to collect details of the passengers and monitor their health condition.

Deputy commissioner Charulatha Somal and additional DC S Kathyayini inspected the Moolehole checkpost in Gundlupet taluk on Saturday night. 

District health and family welfare officer Dr K M Vishweshwaraiah said, “Screening has been intensified at Moolehole and Kekkanahalla checkposts. Omicron virus has not been reported in Kerala. However, precautionary measures have been taken. The passengers should furnish the vaccination and negative RTPCR reports,” he said.

Five beds have been reserved at the Gundlupet government hospital for treatment, if any cases are identified at the checkposts. Besides, steps have been taken to create awareness about precautionary measures among the residents of 170 border villages in the district, he said 

News Network
November 27,2021

Dharward, Nov 27: A medical college in Karnataka's Dharwad has become a Covid hotspot with 99 more testing positive, taking the total number of cases to 281.

The SDM College of Medical Sciences, a tertiary care centre, is considered the medical hub of north Karnataka.

Fresh admissions to the hospital have been suspended. The entry and exit to the hospital has been blocked and of those admitted only the one who test negative will be discharged.

Most of the people infected at the college were fully vaccinated against coronavirus, officials said, adding that a recent freshers' party organised inside the campus led to the outbreak. The party continued for two-three days.

Chairman of Manipal Hospital and member of Covid task force team in Karnataka Dr Sudarshan Ballal said the Covid cluster is a cause of concern.

"There was a large cluster that has turned to be positive and all of them were at an event. This means the variant of this virus is infectious. Second concern, all the students were fully vaccinated which means there is an immune escape phenomena," he said.

Deputy commissioner Nitesh Patil said that testing has been intensified and throat swab samples of 1,500 people are being collected every day from 11 new counters opened. Results of 1,890 staff and patients at the medical college and hospital are awaited. They have been quarantined.

News Network
November 18,2021

Yadgir, Nov 18: As many as 56 students fell sick after consuming breakfast allegedly cooked with a snakelet in Yadgir district of Karnataka on Thursday.

The dead reptile was found in the vessel used to cook 'upma' as breakfast. All the students of eighth and ninth grades are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident took place in Vishwaradhya Vidyavardhaka Residential School in Abbetumkur village of Yadgir taluk.

Students who had breakfast fell sick. The snakelet was discovered in the vessel while breakfast was being served.

Panic gripped the hostel following the incident.

They were rushed to Primary Health Centre at Madnal and later shifted to the district hospital. Dr Vedmurthy, Superintendent of Police of Yadgir visited the ailing students.

The police have taken up the case for investigation.

News Network
November 24,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 24: The upcoming Karnataka Vidhan Parishad election has turning out to be the battle of billionaires. And it is led by Congress candidate Yusuf Sharif, who has declared assets worth ₹1,744 crore before the state election commission on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old is the owner of Umrah Developers and is known to flaunt his wealth.

He used to work as a scarp dealer, and rose to riches in the years that followed. Sharif owns two Rolls Royce cars. His name recently came to limelight after one of his cars was seized over suspicion that taxes were not paid.

One of the Rolls Royce cars was bought from actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Known as 'Gujari Babu' or 'Scrap Babu', Sharif has faced cheating cases in the past.

The Congress on Monday announced the names of 20 candidates for the biennial elections.

The election to 25 Legislative Council seats will be held on December 10, according to schedule announced by the Election Commission earlier this month. Their term is ending on January 5, 2022. The results will be declared on December 14.

The polling body said that legislative council polls will also be held in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra on the same date.

The model code of conduct came into effect in the constituencies concerned immediately after the announcement by the poll panel.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 26.

The chief secretaries of all the states where elections are scheduled to be held have also been directed to depute a senior officer to ensure that the extant instructions regarding Covid-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections, the election commission said. 

