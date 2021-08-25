  1. Home
  2. Covid surge among college students a cause of worry in Dakshina Kannada

Covid surge among college students a cause of worry in Dakshina Kannada

News Network
August 26, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 26: The rising Covid cases among College students in the Dakshina Kannada district in the past few days has been a cause of great concern.

The Health Department has now begin issuing notices to colleges which have failed to adhere to the Covid guidelines.

Health department sources said on Thursday that in the past 15 days period, as many as 627 students from 29 collages have tested positive. Of these 327 are students from Kerala while the rest include students from the district and other parts of the state.

As many as 77 students of a private college in Sullia have tested positive in the past few days. Though RT-PCR negative reports is a must for students, many students from Kerala who come with a negative report, have tested positive after a few days, officials said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 25,2021

The Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), MAHE, will introduce M Tech course in Defence Technology. The specialisation in the subject will be offered during second year of the course, sourced said.

The MIT’s association with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) not only resulted in the introduction of the course but also ensured internship programme for final-year postgraduate students at the organisation.

Former scientists from the DRDO will be employed as faculty for the course due to the sensitivity involved in the technologies being considered under the programme. The course is expected to be offered at the earliest with documental and discussion processes being underway.

The intake, presently, has been fixed at 30 students. The MIT accepted the proposal after the DRDO and AICTE came up with the same.

MIT Director Cdr Anil Rana said that negotiations are going on for laboratories under the DRDO that are required for the students.

The private organisations which are into defence sector for system integration manufacturing equipment will be involved in drafting of course programme, he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 20,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 20: Much needed fledged truck terminal will come up on NMPT land at Baikampady on the outskirts of Mangaluru, said D Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal Ltd president D S Veeraiah.

There is a need for setting up a truck terminal in each district. There are five truck terminals including at Yeshwanthpur, Dasapura, Hosapere, and Mysuru. Facilities for the sale of spare parts, clinic, rooms, stalls, toilets, and police outpost have been arranged at these truck terminals and a similar truck terminal is needed in Mangaluru, he said while speaking to newsmen here on Friday.

He said that the parking of lorries, trucks by the side of the highway has been resulting in accidents. Mangaluru is developing in terms of industries and business. The truck terminal should have come up in Mangalore. However, owing to lack of land, there was delay in the process. Now, the land belonging to NMPT will be used for constructing the terminal at Baikampady, he added.

he said that he will discuss with the transport minister about banning the parking of heavy vehicles, trucks, lorries by the side of the road.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that a detailed project report will be sent to the Corporation within a month. The issue of whether to construct a truck terminal on PPP model or through D Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal Ltd will be discussed. The truck terminal at Baikampady will be helpful for those travelling on NH 66. 

There are plans to set up another truck terminal on NH 75 near Uppinangady and four to five truck bays in the district. There are also plans to set up a terminal on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on NH 275 as well, he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 23,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Schools and Pre-University (PU) colleges here and in other districts of Karnataka where Covid test positivity rate is less than two per cent reopened for students of classes 9-12 on Monday after a gap of five months.

Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai likened the reopening to freedom for students from Covid-19. "Students are very happy. It's like, they have got a freedom today from Covid-19. August 15 is celebrated as a freedom for the country but for our students from classes ninth, tenth, 11th and 12 it's a real freedom for them with the opening of schools," Bommai told reporters after visiting a few schools in the city. He said students were facing a lot of issues in online classes such as communication and network problems but here in the physical classes they can interact with their teachers better.

Apart from better teaching and understanding, students are happy that they are now with their friends, the Chief Minister said. Bommai told teachers, staff and students to follow Covid-19 norms.

"There will be an experts' committee meeting by the month-end. Looking at the situation, we will take a call on two things -- one is regarding border districts and second is classes for class first to eighth standard," the Chief Minister explained.

At an event here, Bommai said if the reopening of schools become successful, August 23 will be celebrated as Education Day just as September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day. He also said that this day is important as it will liberate children from Covid-19. The government decided to start the classes from Monday on the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19.

The TAC had said that the teachers and other staff in the schools and PU colleges should be vaccinated first. Further, it said the classrooms should be sanitised, social distancing and hand hygiene should be maintained and everyone should wear masks compulsorily. The Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh visited a few schools in the city and interacted with students.

The government decided not to reopen schools and PU colleges in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru as Covid-19 positivity rate is above two per cent in these districts, government sources said. On the directions of the Chief Minister, the district in-charge ministers visited a few schools in their respective districts on Monday. In November 2020, degree colleges were opened and later in January 2021, 10th and pre-university colleges were opened for a brief period. The experiment could not continue for long as the second wave had hit the country and Karnataka was among the worst affected states reporting over 50,000 cases and about 500 fatalities daily.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.