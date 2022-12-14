Dakshina Kannada: 18 PU students suspended from private college over interfaith love affair

Mangaluru, Dec 14: In a bizarre development, a private pre-university college at Vittla in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district has suspended 18 students over alleged an interfaith love affair.

The college management, however, has allowed the students to appear for the annual examinations to be held in March 2023.

According to sources, the college management was tipped off about a romantic relationship between the students and they were let off with a warning, in the presence of their parents.

The issue cropped up again when a team of lecturers, while inspecting the bags in order to prevent students from using mobile in classrooms, found a love letter in the girl student's bag.

A belongs belonging to Hindutva outfits took the student from the Muslim community to task over the issue. A few other students meanwhile rushed to his defence.

Later, the college management, in the presence of parents, suspended 18 students, including the Muslim boy and those who supported him.