  2. Dakshina Kannada DC warns NBFCs, co-op societies against pressurizing borrowers to repay loans during lockdown

coastaldigest.com news network
May 28, 2021

Mangaluru, May 28: Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra barred non-banking financial companies, co-operative societies and microfinance companies from demanding repayment of loans during the present Covid pandemic.

The Deputy Commissioner has appointed District Lead Bank Manager Praveen as the nodal officer for receiving grievances and complaints from the aggrieved borrowers, with regard to NBFCs.

Meanwhile, for any issue relating to co-operative societies, people can contact nodal officer Praveen B Nayak who is the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies. The two nodal officers would respond and resolve the issues of borrowers, he said in a press communique.

News Network
May 20,2021

Mangaluru, May 20: Amidst social media rumours that “essential shopping” will be allowed only two days a week henceforth, the district administration of Dakshina Kannada has clarified that no such decision has been taken. 

“The status quo will be continued in Dakshina Kannada and the same lockdown guidelines will be followed till May 24. Hence essential shops will remain open from 6a.m. to 9 a.m. every day,” said Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra. 

The DC said that the state government is likely to issue a fresh list of lockdown guidelines on May 23 to curb the covid-19. He requested the public not to pay heed to rumours and to continue following the official guidelines. 

News Network
May 17,2021

Mangaluru, May 17: At least seven people were killed in separate incidents in Karnataka’s coastal area after cyclone Tauktae pounded the region with heavy rain and gusty winds on Sunday.

The state government scrambled around 1,000 personnel for rescue and relief efforts in the coastal districts as the very severe cyclonic storm cut a swathe of destruction, damaging houses, public property, uprooting trees and electric poles.

Cases of severe sea erosion were also reported from the coast.

In a tragic incident, a tugboat ‘Alliance’ capsized on Saturday in high seas off Mangaluru coast. Three of the eight-member crew were rescued by locals after they floated ashore using tubes but two were found dead, while three are still missing.

The official death figure released by the State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday evening was four, which is yet to include the deaths of ‘Alliance’ crew. 

The tugboat ‘Alliance’ was under contract with the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) to assist in offloading crude from Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC).

Mangaluru Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said despite warning from the IMD, it was not clear why the tug failed to return to shore on May 14 after completing work of VLCC crude discharge.

Manoj Rajan, Commissioner of SDMA, citing survivors, said that a few crew members were sheltered at the boat bunker before it capsized. Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Coastal Security Police (CSP) will survey the wreck to check for any survivors on Monday.

In a second incident involving tugboats, nine members of ‘Coromondel’ were stuck in the boat at Mulki Rocks, located four miles away from Mulki coast near Mangaluru.

With waves rising to six metres and wind speed above 25 knots (46 kph), the ICG and CSP were yet to rescue the crew. “ICG’s vessel INS Varaha is just 500 metres away from Mulki Rocks and is closely monitoring the situation,” Coastal Security Police SP R Chethan said.

The tugboat had adequate essentials and all crew members were seen wearing life jackets. They had sent a video appealing for help, which went viral on social media.

Sources said the Coromondel’s contract with the New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) had ended six months ago. After the rescue operations, the NMPT will have to submit a report on why the tug was anchored at port and not shifted to safe place despite cyclone warning, sources added.

State authorities have also requested Indian Navy for a helicopter to rescue the crew, which will be deployed from Goa as soon as weather permits.

According to IMD, heavy rainfall is forecast for parts of the state even as the intensity of Tauktae subsided as it moved northward towards the Gujarat coast. Widespread to fairly widespread rainfall is likely in Karnataka during the course of the week.

News Network
May 27,2021

Bengaluru, May 27: Two more people were arrested in connection with a scam related to blocking beds meant for Covid-19 patients in Bengaluru hospitals including private ones, police said.

The police have identified the accused as Yashwanth and Varun. It is said that both were saffron activists and supporters of BJP.

With the two arrests, the total number went up to 11, police said.

"Varun worked in the South zone war room helpline, who shared patient numbers with his friend Yashwanth. Yashwanth used to contact the patient and demand money," police said in a statement.

Two days ago, Babu, the mastermind of the bed blocking scam in the Bengaluru South zone, was arrested by the police.

He was running a racket with Nethravathi and Rohit Kumar, who were previously arrested for blocking the beds and allotting them by taking bribes from the patients or their kin.

Babu is allegedly an aide of a BJP MLA.

The Karnataka government has ordered reserving 80 per cent beds in the private hospitals for Covid patients in view of the alarming rise in infections in the state, especially in Bengaluru.

However, many hospitals ran short of beds.

To streamline the bed allotment, the BBMP Covid war room handled the bed allotment as well.

The bed blocking scam came to light when the Bengaluru South BJP MP and BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya alleged that there was large-scale irregularities.

During a live streaming of his expose, he had sought to know from the BBMP officers why Muslims have been hired in the BBMP war room and read out the names of 16 Muslim staff employed in the war room. 

The BJP MLA Ravi Subramanya, who accompanied Surya even alleged the BBMP wanted to convert the war room into a 'Madrassa'.

