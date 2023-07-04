  1. Home
Dakshina Kannada: NIA to seize property of accused in Nettaru murder case as deadline passes

News Network
July 3, 2023

Mangaluru, July 3: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru murder case is all set to seize the properties of the remaining suspects in the case as they failed to surrender before the authorities, sources said on Monday.

The NIA had given a deadline till June 30 for the surrender of the accused persons.

The agency authorities had made the announcement in this regard in Sullia and Bellare towns through mikes. The notices were pasted on the residences of the accused and the family members were intimated.

The authorities had also made announcements of cash rewards for those who gave tips to the police about the accused persons.

Umar Farooq and Mustafa Paichar, both residents of Kallu Mutlu, the alleged prime accused persons in Nettaru's murder case have remained elusive till date, though the NIA has launched an all out operation to nab them in Karnataka and Kerala states.

Sources said that NIA was collecting the details of movable and immovable assets of the accused persons from the Revenue department and other sources. They are also gathering inputs on the official bank accounts.

The NIA will submit the list of properties to the court and later they will be confiscated and handed over to the government.

The NIA has not been able to nab the two prime accused even 11 months after the incident.

The authorities have submitted the facts to the local NIA Special court and sought consent for stringent action against the accused persons.

The court honoring the submission of the NIA had given its consent and released the order of confiscation of the properties of the two prime accused if they do not surrender by June 30. The order was given on Wednesday.

NIA, which is probing Praveen Kumar Nettare murder case, has submitted a charge sheet against 20 accused persons to the NIA Special court in Bengaluru. They have arrested 14 persons and have launched a hunt for six others who are absconding.

The NIA had submitted 1,500 pages of the charge sheet, including statements of 240 witnesses.

The Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) had announced a ticket for Shafi Bellare, an accused in the murder case for the recently held Assembly elections in Karnataka. The development had raised debate in the state and he contested from jail but lost his deposit.

Nettare was hacked to death at the height of the hijab crisis in the state on July 26, 2022 in the wake of cold blooded murder of an innocent Muslim youth by Sangh Parivar. The incident had taken place in Bellare near Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district. The Sangh Parivar activists had killed another innocent Muslim youth in Surathkal to avenge Nettaru’s death. 

June 23,2023

Patna, June 23: At least 15 opposition parties on Friday resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly to defeat the BJP and work with flexibility by setting aside their differences.

Addressing a joint press conference after an almost four-hour-long meeting, during which leaders of the parties present expressed their views, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said the leaders will meet in the next few days to give final shape to their plan of fighting together.

"We had a good meeting and several leaders expressed their views during the meeting. 17 parties have decided to work together and contest the Lok Sabha elections unitedly," he told reporters.

Kumar, who hosted the first such meeting, said they were working in the national interest and accused the BJP of acting against the national interest as it was trying to change the country's history.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the next meeting of opposition leaders would be held in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh next month.

"We have decided to prepare a common agenda and will take decisions in the next meeting on how to move forward," he said.

"We will have to evolve separate plans for every state and we will work together to dethrone the BJP at the Centre," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "We may have some differences but have decided to work together with flexibility and will work to protect our ideology".

West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said the first meet was organised in Patna as "Whatever starts from Patna, takes the shape of the public movement".

"We all are united and will fight unitedly against BJP," she said, adding that "the BJP wants to change history but we'll ensure that history is saved".

She also asserted that they were not opposition parties but were also citizens of the country who had patriotism and loved 'Bharat Mata'. 

June 27,2023

 
Hassan, June 27: Mild tremors were reported in parts of Arkalgud town in Hassan district, on Tuesday morning, creating panic among residents.

While parts of the town experienced tremors at around 10:25 am, some other parts felt the same at around 10:34 am.

Feeling the vibrations, people ran out of their houses and buildings out of fear.

They were standing outside their houses for hours, fearing to go inside. 

Officials rushed to the spot and are checking the possibilities for the tremors. 

Parts of Arkalgud taluk and also the nearby Gorur dam experienced similar tremors a few months ago. 

