  2. Dakshina Kannada: Schoolboy killed; sister, father injured as car hits scooter

Dakshina Kannada: Schoolboy killed; sister, father injured as car hits scooter

News Network
December 17, 2023

bipin.jpg

Mangaluru: A 13-year-old boy died and his 10-year-old sister and father sustained injuries after the scooter that they were riding was hit by a car on Friday night at Kalara village near Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada.

The deceased has been identified as Bipin Rai, son of Chandrashekar Rai. He was a Class 8 student at Saraswati School. 

According to police, the incident occurred when Chandrashekar Rai was riding his unregistered scooter. Upon reaching near Kalara Masjid, a car driven by Parameshwar Bhat allegedly moving in a rash and negligent manner, hit the scooter, causing the children to fall on the road and sustain injuries.

They were rushed to a hospital where Bipin was declared dead. 

The tragedy took place when Bipin was returning home from after participating in sports festival at Saraswati School. The post-mortem examination was conducted at Kadaba Government Hospital.

Based on the complaint by the children’s father, a case has been registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by endangering life by a negligent act) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence).

coastaldigest.com news network
December 9,2023

sirsi.jpg

Five people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a car in Sirsi near Bandala of Uttara Kannada district on Friday, December 9. The victims were en route to attend a wedding in Sirsi.

The deceased have been identified as P Ramakrishna Rao (69), his wife Vidyalaxmi Rao (64), Ramakrishna’s younger brother’s wife Pushpa M Rao (57), her son Suhas (30) and Aravindaksha (27), brother-in-law of Ramakrishna’s younger brother Sumanth.

According to the police, the passengers from Kinnikambgala on the outskirts of Mangaluru city in Dakshina Kannada district were traveling on the Sirsi-Kumta highway. 

At around 10:30 am, their vehicle collided with a Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus approaching from the opposite direction. 

While four people lost their lives on the spot, one succumbed to injuries in the hospital. 

A case has been registered at the Sirsi Rural Police Station.

Family background

kinnikambala.jpg

Marriage of Sumanth, second son of Ganesh Rao and Saraswati couple was held on December 6 at Chennai. Relatives had been to Ramakrishna’s home for Satyanarayana Pooja and reception at Nooyi was slated on December 10. 

In the midst of this, five members of the family were going to attend a marriage function of a relative at Sirsi when the tragedy took place.

The cremation of the deceased took place on Saturday at Paduperar cremation grounds. The final rites of Pushpa Rao will be held after her son reaches native place from Japan.

P Ramakrishna Rao, a resident of Kinnikambla was the priest of Radhakrishna Yuvaka Bhajana Sangha of Kinnikambla. He was also working as an auto driver. 

Ramakrishna Rao and Vidyalaxmi couple are survived by two daughters and one son Udaya R Rao, vice president of Kandavar gram panchayat and a lawyer by profession. 

Pushpa Mohan Rao, is the wife of late Mohan Rao, a native of Mucchur but now settled in Chennai. Their only son is working in Japan while one daughter is settled in Chennai.

Suhas (30), is the son of Ganesh Rao, second younger brother of Ramakrishna Rao and Saraswati couple. He is an employee of Infosys. He is survived by wife Kavita and nine-month-old girl baby.

Aravindaksha (27), is the son of Bhaskar Rao and Latha couple, native of Bala, now settled in Chennai. He was pursuing higher studies in dental science. He had recently got engaged and marriage was also reportedly fixed. 

News Network
December 13,2023

bhaskar.jpg

The Bengaluru police have arrested Bhaskar S, a 34-year-old resident of Kolar’s Mulabagilu taluk, for allegedly making the hoax bomb threat call to Raj Bhavan.

On Monday night, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) control room in Domlur had received a call warning of explosives in the Raj Bhavan premises.

A senior police officer said that according to the initial interrogation, Bhaskar found the NIA control room number on the internet and issued the threat call. “At this point, we do not know why Bhaskar issued such a bomb threat. He spoke in Kannada to the official in the control room,” the officer added.

The Vidhana Soudha police have booked Bhaskar under sections 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 505(1) (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The bomb threat incident came 10 days after around 44 schools across Bengaluru received bomb threats through anonymous emails, causing panic among students, parents, and school authorities.

The first wave of threats targeted seven schools, including Napel and Vidyashilpa in Basaveshwar Nagar. One of the schools threatened is situated opposite the residence of Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar.

Shortly afterwards, several more educational institutions received similar threats via email. Bengaluru Police evacuated students and staff from the schools as a safety precaution.

Despite indications that the threats might be hoaxes, police conducted searches across schools and vacated the premises.
 

News Network
December 3,2023

child.jpg

Mangaluru: In a shocking development, a 23-year-old woman killed her four-and-a-half-month-old baby and ended her life by suicide at an apartment at Gujjarakere in the city on Saturday, December 2.

The deceased are Fathima Rukiya, 23, and her son Abdulla Hood. 

Police said Rukiya, who married Dr Muhammad Unais 18 months ago, had given birth to a son in July this year. Rukiya had slipped into depression after the delivery and was undergoing treatment for the same.

Rukiya allegedly drowned her son in a plastic tub filled with water and later hanged herself from the window grills of the flat. 

The incident occurred when no one was at home, said police commissioner Anupam Agrawal. 

A case has been registered at Mangaluru South police station and investigation has commenced. 

