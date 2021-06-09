  1. Home
  2. Dakshina Kannada: VHP opposes govt's move to pay allowance to Imams

Dakshina Kannada: VHP opposes govt's move to pay allowance to Imams

News Network
June 9, 2021

VHPimams.jpg

Mangaluru, June 9: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has come out against the Karnataka governments move to pay allowances to Imams of 41 Mosques and Madrasas in Dakshina Kannada district as Covid lockdown compensation from the funds of Hindu religious endowment department.

In a memorandum submitted to state Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, the VHP said the money received from Hindu temples and 'daivsthanas' should be utilised for the temples and the welfare of Hindu community.

"We condemn the decision of the state BJP government to use it for mosques and madrasas," it said.

The VHP, however, welcomed the decision of the government to provide compensation to the priests of temples who are affected by the Covid lockdown.

The minister, who received the memorandum, assured VHP leaders that the decision will be withdrawn, a VHP statement claimed.

VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell, district president Gopal Kuthar and secretary Shivananda Mendon were among those who presented the memorandum to the minister.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 5,2021

Bengaluru, June 5: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa today announced that the Karnataka will start its ‘unlock’ process by lifting restrictions only in those districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 5 per cent.

He was responding to a question on whether Karnataka will follow the footsteps of its neighbour Maharashtra that has announced a five-step unlock process. 

“In districts where the positivity rate drops below 5 per cent, I will discuss with officials and Cabinet colleagues on how we can provide concessions. We will decide this in 4-5 days closer to the end of the lockdown,” Yediyurappa told reporters. 

Karnataka’s positivity rate currently stands at 10.66 per cent, and this is gradually dropping. But according to the latest data from the State Covid-19 War Room, the positivity rate is above 10 per cent in 23 districts with Mysuru clocking the highest at 30.23 per cent, followed by Chikmagalur (24.20 per cent), Chitradurga (19.71 per cent) and Uttara Kannada (19.16 per cent). In Bengaluru Urban, it is 6.23 per cent. The rate remains below 5 per cent in two districts - Kalaburagi and Bidar. 

On conducting the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exams, Yediyurappa said it would depend on the Covid-19 situation. “The plan is to hold the (SSLC) exams in July. Let’s see what the Covid-19 situation will be like then. Everything depends on that,” he said. Acknowledging the criticism on the decision to scrap the Class 12 (PUC) exam and conducting the SSLC exam, Yediyurappa said the government would make sure no one is inconvenienced. 

Yediyurappa was speaking after symbolically launching the direct benefit transfer (DBT) of the Covid-19 relief payment of Rs 10 crore to four lakh construction workers. “In all, 25 lakh workers registered with the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will receive Rs 749.55 crore at Rs 3,000 per head,” he said. 

He also launched the Seva Sindhu online facility for barbers, tailors, mechanics, rag pickers, potters, and others from the unorganised sector to apply for Rs 2,000 assistance under the government’s Covid-19 relief package. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 31,2021

Bengaluru, May 31: Recording a steady decline, Karnataka logged less than 20,000 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, and 411 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 26.04 lakh and the toll to 29,090. The day also saw 44,473 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases which stood at 16,604.

Out of the 16,604 new cases reported on Monday, 3,992 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 20,332 discharges and 242 deaths, a health department bulletin said. Cumulatively 26,04,431 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 29,090 deaths and 22,61,590 discharges, the bulletin said.

The total number of active cases is now 3,13,730. While the positivity rate stood at 13.57 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.47 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of deaths (242), Belagavi reported 15, Mysuru and Shivamogga (13 each), Hassan (12), Bengaluru Rural, Dharwad and Uttara Kannada (10), followed by others.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,992, Mysuru 1,171, Hassan 1,162, Belagavi 910, Tumakuru 806, Mandya 753, Chitradurga 731, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,63,229, followed by Mysuru 1,42,815 and Tumakuru 1,03,365. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 10,03,839 ,followed by Mysuru 1,26,106 and Tumakuru 90,505. A total of over 2,97,36,960 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,22,329 were done on Monday alone. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 28,2021

Mangaluru, May 28: City Crime Branch (CCB) officers and Moodbidri police have arrested 11 men and successfully cracked kidnapping and supari cases.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar told media persons on Friday that one Rehman Sheikh from Mumbai had contacted Waqar Younus from Moodbidri and had directed him to hand over a parcel containing 440 grams of gold to one Hyder Ali from Bengaluru in the first week of May. One Mohammed Mahaz also received information that his friend Younus would be delivering 440 gms of gold to one Ali in Bengaluru.

Mahaz with help of accomplice Adil from Uppala abducted Younus at Pucchemogaru and forcefully took him to Uppala in Kasaragod. Mahaz, after snatching the gold, had released Younus. When there was no information on the parcel’s whereabouts, both Hyder Ali and Sheikh had contacted Younus, only to be informed about the kidnapping incident. Sheikh contacted a rowdy sheeter Pattodi Salam to mount pressure and collect gold from Younus.

Salam issued threats to Younus over phone and even visited his house. Unable to bear the pressure, Younus filed a complaint with Moodbidri police on May 21. In the complaint, Younus stated that Mahaz and others had taken away 440 grams of gold after kidnapping him.

Following the complaint, the Moodbidri police and CCB sleuths swung into act and arrested Mohammed Mahaz (20) and Mohammed Adil (25), members of the notorious Kalia Suhail gang of Uppala.

The police even recovered 300 grams of gold worth Rs 13,86,600 from a jewellery shop in Kanhangad in Kerala. Meanwhile, Sheikh had given a supari of Rs 5 lakh to Pattodi Salam to recover gold from Younus and Mahaz. Sheikh had even ordered Salam to murder the duo if they failed to recover gold from them.

Accordingly, Pattodi Salam, along with his brother Abdul Sheikh and four rowdy sheeters (all from Mumbai), Hyder Ali from Bengaluru and others drew a plan to kidnap Mahaz and Younus.

The men waiting near the house of Mahaz at Beluvau were arrested by the police. Two cars, five talwars and 10 mobile phones used in the crime were seized by the police.

The nine arrested are Abdul Salam alias Pattodi Salam (34), Mohammed Sharukh (26) from Jokatte, Sayyed Hyderali (29), Asif Ali (28) from Bengaluru, Abdulla Sheikh (22), Shabas Hussain (49), Mushahid Ansari (38), Sheikh Sajid Hussain (49) and Mushtaq Qureshi (42) from Maharashtra.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.