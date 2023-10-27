  1. Home
  2. Dakshina Kannada woman loses Rs 4.3 lakh in online job scam

Dakshina Kannada woman loses Rs 4.3 lakh in online job scam

News Network
October 27, 2023

A resident of Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district, she stated in a complaint, that she received a call on October 9 from an unknown person, who offered her an online job.

Accordingly, the complainant started working. However, stating different reasons, miscreants allegedly cheated the victim to the tune of Rs 4.3 lakh, by transferring it to various bank accounts.

A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act in this regard.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 27,2023

A resident of Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district, she stated in a complaint, that she received a call on October 9 from an unknown person, who offered her an online job.

Accordingly, the complainant started working. However, stating different reasons, miscreants allegedly cheated the victim to the tune of Rs 4.3 lakh, by transferring it to various bank accounts.

A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act in this regard.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 23,2023

hijab.jpg

Candidates in Karnataka will be allowed to wear hijabs to competitive and recruitment-related exams, state higher education minister M C Sudhakar has said.

Sudhakar's comments came after a meeting held on Sunday to discuss the State Education Policy and the issue of filling vacancies, when he said, "The hijab issue was not part of the discussion."

"Some want to raise objections to small things, but we cannot infringe on the rights of people. Even in NEET, candidates allowed to wear hijab," the minitster was quoted as saying by TOI.

"I think people who are protesting should verify the guidelines of the NEET exam. I don't know why they are making an issue out of this," he added.

The minister also told India Today that people had the right to wear what they wanted to examinations, saying, "This is a secular country. People are free to dress however they want."

The clarification, it is understood, will also apply to the exams that are being held in Karnataka on October 28 and 29 to fill vacancies in five corporations, among other bodies.

Sudhakar's comments on Sunday come against the backdrop of the hijab row in Karnataka, which erupted last year after the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing hijabs from entering the classroom, sparking a protest by the girls.

The protest was met with counter-protests by some Hindu students in colleges who demanded they be allowed to wear saffron scarves, and the issue soon spread to other colleges in the state.

Petitions were also filed in the Karnataka High Court on behalf of the aggrieved students in the Udupi college, and after a protracted hearing spread over 11 days, the HC upheld the ban on the hijab in educational institutions, declaring that the hijab was not an essential part of religious practice. 
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 19,2023

CMibrahim.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 19: Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Deve Gowda today announced the party has expelled Karnataka JD-S president CM Ibrahim. Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy will take over as the interim state president.

For past few days, Ibrahim was vocal against the party's decision to join Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA. The party high command was upset with his rebellious attitude against the party leadership for joining hands with the BJP.

Earlier on Tuesday, former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD-S leader H D Kumaraswamy hit out at Ibrahim for raising a banner of revolt against the party for partnering with BJP and indicated that stringent action will be taken against him.

"If his (Ibrahim's) party is original then let him put up a board that he is the original one. Who has stopped him? Let him do whatever he wants. He is free to do it. It is left to him," Kumaraswamy said.

Addressing a meeting of some party leaders convened by him on Monday, Ibrahim had said there was no question of him quitting the party as he was the "real JD(S)".

Seemingly outraged to even talk on the matter, the son of JD (S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda added, "Why should I take his (Ibrahim's) statements seriously? Please don’t discuss silly things with me. This is not a matter to be answered. Our party leaders will make a decision. We will set right whatever is needed."

Ibrahim, a former Union Civil Aviation Minister and a key member of the party, said he would soon convene a meeting of the "core committee" which would meet Gowda to convey the decision taken in the meeting convened by him that the JD(S) should not become an alliance partner of the BJP.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.