  2. Dakshina Kannada: Youth arrested for flirting with woman on WhatsApp

Dakshina Kannada: Youth arrested for flirting with woman on WhatsApp

News Network
September 7, 2021

Mangaluru, Sept 7: A 30-year-old man has bee arrested by the Bantwal Town police in Dakshina Kannada for trying to flirt with a married woman on WhatsApp. 

The complainant told police that she got in touch with the man who had allegedly faked his name. She claimed he was sending obscene messages on WhatsApp for the past six months and used to even call her. 

When the frequency of messages increased, she told her husband on September 3, who in turn found out the accused belonged to a different faith.

A complaint was registered, and police arrested the accused. 

A case has been booked under section 354 (a) (sexual harassment) and section 67(a) of the IT Act.

News Network
September 6,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 6: If the third wave of covid-19 strikes the country, seven times more children may be affected compared to the second wave, according to the scientists.

The scientists estimated that a third wave could be averted if the rate of vaccination is doubled along with strict compliance to the behavioural norms such as mobility restriction, masking and physical distancing mandates, and crowd control measures.

Under certain special circumstances, the daily confirmed cases of children (age 0-11 and 12-17 years) at peak could be on an average seven times more than the corresponding daily confirmed cases at the peak of the second wave, they reported in a new study, noting that such findings could help shape public health strategies in the coming months.

For instance, the state can set up registries to track the kids who may develop MISC (multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children) due to Covid-19 or make arrangements for adequate paediatric ICU beds.

"The study is not to scare but to prepare. Even if they develop Covid-19 infection, most of the kids would not require a hospital stay. The seven times more estimate is on average, and it could range between three and ten,” Giridhara Babu, an epidemiologist at the Indian Institute of Public Health and one of the co-authors said.

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Science and IIPH conducted the modelling exercise following an ensemble-forecast approach using 972 models and Karnataka specific data to find that a new wave would be inevitable if compliance to the Covid-appropriate behaviour was partial.

News Network
September 3,2021

Managluru, Sept 3: Amid continued covid-19 crisis in Kerala, it has been observed that students and employees arriving from there with negative RT-PCR reports are testing Covid-19 positive during a repeat test in Karnataka and a number of such cases are being reported in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

In this regard, students and employees coming from Kerala shall compulsorily bring negative RT-PCR certificates that are not older than 72 hours, irrespective of their Covid vaccination status (one or two doses), and the validity of such certificates is for seven days, said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Jawaid Akhtar in a circular issued here on Wednesday.

The necessary arrangements for institutional quarantine of students from Kerala have to be done by the administrators/principals of the educational institutions. In the case of employees, necessary arrangements for institutional quarantine are to be made by the respective offices/companies/firms, the order further said. Under no circumstances will such persons be permitted to be in home isolation.

The persons shall compulsorily be in institutional quarantine and under strict supervision for seven days. On the seventh day they shall be tested by RT-PCR and on testing negative they shall be released. They shall further do self-assessment and in case of onset of symptoms, they shall get RT-PCR test done, seek medical consultation and follow the state protocol.

The person who tests positive shall compulsorily be shifted to a CCC and the contacts tested by RT-PCR, and if negative, placed under institutional quarantine for seven days, and on testing RT-PCR negative on the seventh day, he/she shall be released.

ln cases of breakthrough infection (occurring 14 days after the second vaccine dose) and samples with Ct value higher than 25, the person shall be compulsorily sent for whole genomic sequencing and pending results, the samples may be subjected to reflex/variant PCR testing (after the test kits are validated) to know the variant quickly.

Visitors from Kerala other than students and employees should produce the RT- PCR negative test report and should be in home quarantine for seven days.

Other permitted exemptions for institutional quarantine are constitutional functionaries, health care professionals and their spouses, children below two years, those in dire emergency situations (death in the family, medical treatment etc.), short term travellers (leaving within three days), students arriving in Karnataka for writing exams along with one parent (leaving within three days), and passengers in transit from and to Kerala via any mode of transport.

News Network
September 2,2021

Chikkamgaluru, Sept 2: The Criminal Investigating Department (CID) sleuths probing the sensational case of Dalit youth allegedly forced to drink urine while in custody have arrested the prime accused sub-inspector Arjun, police sources said on Thursday.

Arjun, a former sub-inspector at the Gonibeedu police station in Chikkamagalur district was arrested by the team headed by Superintendent of Police Ravi D. Channannavar on Wednesday night in Bengaluru, sources said.

The police in Gonibeedu had picked up Punith K.L. on May 10 in connection with an elopement case probed by SI Arjun. Arjun allegedly tortured Punith and asked another youth to urinate on his face. It has also been charged that Punith was asked to lick the urine on the floor.

The matter came to light when Punith wrote a letter to the police department and the Human Rights Commission. An FIR was registered in this connection against the accused police officer Arjun on May 22. Following the backlash, the accused police officer was kept under suspension.

Meanwhile, a rape case was lodged against Punith and his relatives but he had obtained bail in the case. Both the cases are being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The Karnataka High Court has turned down the plea of accused sub-inspector Arjun to quash the charges against him in the case in July. He had withdrawn the application seeking quashing of the case. The court had also directed the police not to take any coercive measure and file a charge sheet in the case.

Various organisations in the state have planned a massive protest this week demanding the arrest of the accused sub-inspector.

