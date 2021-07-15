DC issues guidelines to prevent Zika virus in Dakshina Kannada

  1. Home
July 15, 2021

Mangaluru, July 15: Alarmed by cases of Zika virus in neighbouring Kerala, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has issued guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease in the district. 

The DC said that there was a need to take precautionary measures in Dakshina Kannada as a large number of people from Kerala visit the district for education and health purposes. 

“People should be asked to contact the nearest government hospitals if they have any symptoms of fever. Cleanliness should be maintained in public places, places of worship, tourist spots and all the mosquito breeding areas should be destroyed and measures should be initiated to check the stagnation of water in the surrounding areas of the houses and in public places," he said.

If a pregnant women is suffering from Microcephaly, measures should be taken to test their blood and the same should be informed by the scanning centres and hospitals to the health department, the DC said and added that ward committees should ensure that water do not remain stagnant.

Guppy fish should be released to open wells and lakes. Water stored in drums should be cleaned once in a week and awareness should be created on the same among people, so that mosquitoes do not breed in them, the DC said.

The DC also said that shopkeepers should ensure that water do not remain stagnant in juice bottles kept outside the shop. In required, fogging can be carried out to check mosquito menace.

The larvae survey to destroy breeding sites should be conducted in ports, fish markets, central market and Bunder area, added the DC. 

June 30,2021

Bengaluru, June 30: The Karnataka government has effected a minor reshuffle by transferring seven IAS officers to new posts in the state. According to a government order, Dr Ajay Nagabhushan M N has been appointed as the Secretary to Government, Urban Development Department in Bengaluru replacing Tushar Giri Nath.

Shikha C, Managing Director of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has been transferred and posted until further orders as Commissioner for Commercial Taxes, Bengaluru. Salma K Fahim has been posted with immediate effect as Additional Secretary to Government, Infrastructure Development Department. Kanaga Valli M, Managing Director, Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC), Bengaluru has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as Controller of Examinations of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) in Bengaluru.

Raghunandan Murthy, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Koppal district has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner for Commercial Taxes (Enforcement) in Bengaluru. Archana M S has been posted with immediate effect as Member of Karnataka Appellate Tribunal, Bengaluru relieving Venkatesh T from concurrent charge. Ramya S has been posted as Executive Director of Karnataka Examination Authority, Bengaluru relieving Venkat Raja from concurrent charge.

July 15,2021

Bengaluru, July 15: The Janata Dal (Secular) would field its candidates in at least 150 seats in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls and the party would announce the list of its candidates by January 15 next year, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Thursday.

"Before January 15 next year, when the election will be one year away, we are planning to select candidates for at least 150 Assembly constituencies, so that they can start working," Kumaraswamy told reporters at JP Bhavan, the party headquarters here.

Replying to a query on the party's preparations for the Assembly polls, the JD(S) second-in-command said his party can contest anywhere between 150 and 170 seats to form a government independently.

Kumaraswamy said he would tour at least five districts a day for the next one week and meet party leaders at the district level to discuss the party organisation, appointment of party office bearers at the village, taluk and district level in view of the next Assembly polls.

He said he would communicate to the people about the necessity of a regional party for the overall development of Karnataka, his party's vision on education, policies to deal with agrarian crisis and unemployment.

He said the people of Karnataka have been watching the functioning of the two national political parties -- the Congress and the BJP in Karnataka.

Questioning the appointment of Karnataka incharge by the two national parties, he claimed this system is akin to the feudal way of governance to loot the state's resources. "Karnataka is rich in resources. Whenever the national parties come to power, their party is to loot the resources of the state, which is similar to the fund collection during feudalism.The national parties loot our resources to divert funds for elections in other states," Kumaraswamy charged.

Kumaraswamy had formed a coalition government with the Congress in 2018 when no political party got a clear majority. However, his government survived only for 14 months and came down owing to resignation by the Congress and the JD(S) MLAs, most of whom joined the BJP, contested the Assembly by-elections in December 2019 on the BJP ticket and became ministers.

Following the developments, the party's strength in the Karnataka Assembly slipped from 37 in 2018 to 32 in 2019.

The JD(S) has been considered a party of dominant Vokkaligas with a stronghold in the old Mysuru region.

However, the party intends to break that image and aims to become a regional party with its presence across the state in the next Assembly elections.

July 1,2021

Bengaluru, July 1: Karnataka on Thursday reported 200 new Delta variant Covid-19 cases, taking the total cases of the variant in the state to 518.

Till June 30, there were 318 Delta variant cases in Karnataka. 

The Kappa variant of the virus went from 112 cases to 145, an increase of 33 infections. 

Karnataka on Thursday reported 3,203 new cases of Covid-19 and 94 deaths, pushing the infection count to 28,47,013 and toll to 35,134, the health department said.

