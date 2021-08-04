  1. Home
DC orders weekend closure of 3 prominent temples in Dakshina Kannada amid covid surge

coastaldigest.com news network
August 4, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 4: The deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada has banned the entry of devotees in three prominent temples of the district during weekends in the wake of fresh spike in covid-19 cases in the region. 

The three places of worship are Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple and Sri Kshethra Dharmasthala.

Besides, these temples will be open for devotees only from 7 am to 7 pm during the weekdays from August 5 to 15. 

A large number of devotees from outside the district and state visit these temples during weekends.

There is a threat of spread of covid-19, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V. During the weekdays, the devotees can only have darshan of the deities in the temple. Sevas will not be held. Theerthaprasada and meals will not be served to the devotees, said the DC.

During the weekends, none will be allowed to stay in the lodges of the temples. Only priests can perform the puja during the weekends without devotees. Those who wish to stay in the lodges near the temples during weekdays, then they will have to produce RTPCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours mandatorily, said the DC.

All the rooms in the lodges should be sanitised and wearing masks is mandatory. During the weekdays, the devotees should wear mask and maintain social distance while visiting temples, added the DC.

News Network
July 29,2021

Bengaluru, July 29: Amid new ministry formation buzz, seventy-one years old former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa has made a curious statement that many changes will take place in the party following Basavaraj Bommai becoming the new chief minister of Karnataka.

"Basavaraja Bommai has just been chosen as the new chief minister. There will be many changes (in the party). Wait and watch," he told reporters yesterday.

Against this backdrop, the seers of backward communities have warned the BJP of grave consequences if Eshwarappa is not given the post of deputy chief minister.

Speaking to reporters, Shantamayya Shivacharya Swamiji said, "Eshwarappa has built the party in Karnataka. He was supposed to be the chief minister, but the central leadership decided otherwise. Therefore, they should give him the post of deputy chief minister. Otherwise, the BJP will face the consequences in the next few days."

Political pundits are linking this statement with 65-year-old former chief minister Jagadish Shettar's decision to opt out of the ministerial race. They are speculating that many senior leaders and non-performing ministers in the previous ministry led by BS Yediyurappa will not get ministerial berths.

It will be a carbon copy of what the central leadership did while reshuffling and expanding the union cabinet, they are claiming.

Shettar decided to opt out of the ministerial race citing his seniority.

"After the assumption of the new Chief Minister ... I have taken the decision not to join the new ministry because I was a former chief minister. Some may argue that I didn't work under BSY's chief ministership. Okay. Since Yediyurappa was senior to me, I worked in his ministry as the revenue minister. Keeping this criterion in view, I have decided to not join the new ministry, the process of which has begun," he said.

Shettar, however, clarified that there was no pressure from the central party leadership, but it was his decision not to join the Bommai-led ministry. "This is my personal decision," he said.

In the previous ministry under the Yediyurappa-led government, Shettar was a cabinet minister holding large and medium scale industries, excluding sugar and public enterprise departments.

Shettar was 21st chief minister of Karnataka from 2012 to 2013.

In July 2012, several BJP MLAs owing allegiance to Yediyurappa called for the replacement of DV Sadananda Gowda with Shettar. After much turmoil, the central leadership agreed to make him the chief minister and was sworn-in on 12 July 2012.

Ahead of Assembly polls held in May 2013, BJP declared Shettar as its chief ministerial candidate but the party failed to retain power and Shettar had to resign. BJP had suffered a massive loss in the May 2013 Assembly elections as the Congress wrested Karnataka.

Shettar also had served as Leader of the Opposition in the state legislative assembly. He was also the Speaker during 2008-2009.

News Network
August 1,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 1: Uneasy calm prevails in the BJP Karnataka state unit leaders' camp as they have got the news that the party is keen on replacing the elderly leaders with new faces, sources said.

According to sources in the party, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the party top brass are said to have agreed upon giving chance to 6 new faces in the cabinet.

It is said that Bommai has proposed the creation of five deputy chief ministers to give representation to scheduled castes, tribes, other backward communities, Lingayat and Vokkaliga castes.

Bommai's proposal has been agreed upon by the high command as well as former chief minister Yediyurappa, sources explained.

RSS leaders are said to be hesitant on forming a cabinet on caste lines and are also of the opinion that the creation of posts of deputy chief ministers will create unnecessary rivalry among themselves.

The senior BJP leaders, who enjoyed plum postings, are said to be disturbed after the news of being laid off in the new cabinet reached them.

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, S. Sureshkumar, R. Ashok and former deputy chief minister Govind Karajol are lobbying hard to retain their prominence in the party.

The party has decided to induct 21 to 25 ministers into the cabinet in the first phase. After seeing reactions, decisions will be made in future, sources claimed.

Most of the legislators who joined BJP from the Congress are likely to make it to the cabinet. Yediyurappa has been continuously issuing sympathetic statements about them, party sources say.

Meanwhile, former ministers Umesh Katti, C.C. Patil, C.P. Yogeshwar, former deputy chief minister Lakshman Savadi and MLA Aravind Bellad are camping in New Delhi and are meeting senior leaders.

