  Death threat against CM over temple demolition: 4 Hindu Mahasabha leaders get bail

Death threat against CM over temple demolition: 4 Hindu Mahasabha leaders get bail

September 23, 2021

Mangaluru, Sep 23: The 2nd JMFC Court of Mangaluru has on Wednesday evening granted bail to Hindu Mahasabha General Secretary Dharmendra and three others in connection with the case of alleged threat issued to the Chief Minister during a press meet in Mangaluru recently.

Dr Lohith Kumar Suvarna had lodged a complaint at Barke police station alleging that Dharmendra at a press meet on September 18 had threatened the CM over the demolition of a temple near Nanjangud in Mysuru.

Addressing a press conference in Mangaluru Saturday, office-bearers of the Hindu Mahasabha accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of backstabbing Hindus, saying even “Mahatma Gandhi was not spared in a bid to protect Hindus”. 

“We didn’t spare Gandhi ji, what do you amount to then? If Gandhi ji could be assassinated to condemn atrocities on Hindus, do you think we won’t consider the same for you? Please remember it will become very difficult for you Basavaraj Bommai, B.S. Yediyurappa and Endowments minister Shashikala Jolle,” Dharmendra said.

Dharmendra was subsequently arrested on Sunday while the other three were arrested on Tuesday. Dharmendra was entrusted to police custody till September 22 while the other three, namely Rajesh Putran, Prem Polali and Sandeep Shetty were remanded to one day judicial custody.

September 16,2021

Oscarlast.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 16: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid last respects to veteran party leader and former union minister Oscar Fernandes at the Saint Patrick’s Church in the city.

Rahul Gandhi was received by Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and other top Congress leaders at Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL). He directly reached the residence of Oscar Fernandes on Rest House Road in Bengaluru and met his family members.

Later, he attended the final blessing ceremony organized at Saint Patrick’s church for family and invited guests. He sat through the final ceremony in the church and consoled Oscar Fernandes’ family members.

AICC General Secretary and Karnataka In-Charge Randeep Surjewala and other top leaders also paid their last respects.

Veteran Congress leader Oscar Fernandes passed away on September 13 at a private hospital. An octogenarian, Oscar Fernandes was being treated for a head injury he suffered when he was practicing yoga at his residence. 

Doctors had conducted a surgery on him to remove a clot in his head. However, he never came back from the state of unconsciousness. Fernandes was also undergoing dialysis at regular intervals. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

September 9,2021

owasi.jpg

Hubballi, Sept 9: Asaduddin Owaisi led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) has managed to snatch Congress votes in the recent Hubballi-Dharwad municipal corporation. The MIM has three seats in the Hubballi-Dharwad East Assembly constituency, known as Congress bastion. 

Being represented by Prasad Abbayya since 2013, Hubballi-Dharwad East constituency is often considered as a Congress stronghold. The Congress was expecting a resounding victory, if not a clean sweep, in the recently concluded Palike elections. But, MIM, which fielded its candidates mainly in wards with sizable Muslim presence, ate into Congress votes.

The last-minute campaigning by Owaisi swung the tide in MIM’s favour in three wards, where it managed to stave off the Congress.

The MIM had fielded its candidates in 12 wards in its electoral debut in the Hubballi-Dharwad Palike elections. Nazeer Ahmed Honyal has won from Ward No 71, with a margin of 1,694 votes against the Congress candidate Mohammad Halwoor, who is the son of Congress city district unit president. Waheeda Khannum Kittur (Ward No 76), and Hussainbi Nalvatwad (Ward No 77) also emerged victorious defeating Congress candidates.

In Ward Nos 61, 79 and 81, AIMIM candidates finished second. Also, AIMIM candidates secured more than 1,000 votes in two wards where independents won, resulting in the defeat of Congress.

In Ward No 69, an independent candidate (BJP rebel) has won, while the number of votes secured by Congress and AIMIM candidates together was more than the votes bagged by the winner. After the results, family members of the AIMIM candidate alleged that relatives of the Congress candidate attacked them, blaming them for the Congress’ defeat.

Defeating three Congress candidates, finishing second in three wards, and eating into Congress votes to facilitate the victory of independents in two wards, the MIM certainly created hurdles for the Congress in its quest to wrest power from the saffron party in Hubballi-Dharwad Palike. 

Though Congress leaders allege that the AIMIM is the B team of the BJP, they admit that it has prevented the Congress candidates from winning in several wards.

Belagavi and Kalaburagi

In Belagavi City Corporation (BCC), MIM fielded seven candidates and managed to open its account in Ward 18, where Shahidkhan Pathan defeated Congress’ Abdulkhader Gheewale by a margin of 52 votes. Pathan polled 949 votes against Gheewale’s 897 votes. 

The remaining MIM candidates, however, failed to make any impact on the outcome.

Interestingly, the MIM fared poorly in the Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike elections, where it was expected to make inroads. The party drew blank but managed a second-place finish in six wards, where Congress candidates crossed the line. 

The Congress, despite MIM's presence, has managed to secure 26 seats in 55-member strong Kalaburagi Palike.

September 21,2021

Puttur, Sept 21: The police have arrested two persons belonging to a hardline Hindutva outfit on the charges of assaulting a young woman who was in the company of two men at a prestigious hotel in the town on Tuesday.

Police said the arrest was made following the complaint lodged by the young woman from Bengaluru who had come to take possession of a car which was in her name and was in police custody. The car was seized at Kemmayi on June 2 after those in the car had tried to obstruct police from doing their duty.

Members of Bajrang Dal had informed the police about the young woman and two men staying in the lodge. However, before the police could arrive a large number of people had gathered there.

Later, the three were taken to the station where the young woman said she was form Halepete in Bengaluru and introduced herself as Rajeshwari.

She lodged a complaint stating she had come with her colleagues, U K Mohammad Arafat of Ullal and Shiva of Kottigeri in Bengaluru in a hired vehicle and had stayed in a lodge on September 18 and that a group assaulted Shiva after abusing all the three while they were having lunch at a restaurant. The saffron activists also misbehaved with the woman. 

Based on the complaint by the woman, police have arrested two accused.

