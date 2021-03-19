  1. Home
Dr D N Chandrashekar sets universal record in three minute Thrikonasan yoga

Muriel Nirmala D’Silva 
March 19, 2021

Mangaluru, Mar 19: Dr D N Chandrashekar has set a universal record in Three Minute Challenging Thrikonasan yoga event conducted by the Varshini Yoga and Cultural Sports Trust at Shivamogga on March 7.

He is a yoga instructor based in Mangaluru with 20 years of experience in the yoga field. He takes yoga classes in Mangaluru as well as other parts of Karnataka in 30 institutions.

He has won State and National awards and has conducted yoga classes for 150 yoga batches. Ninety participants from all over the country took part in the contest.
 

March 16,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 16: Dakshina Kannada District Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra has said that RT-PCR negative reports of not older than 72 hours are mandatory for everyone entering the district from Kerala.

Rapid Antigen Test Report will not be considered.

In an emergency video conference held with regard to special surveillance measures for those arriving from other states, he said students coming from other states must be subject to mandatory screening and should submit their Covid negative reports once in 15 days.

People must voluntarily seek medical assistance if they notice any Covid symptoms like fever, cold, cough, throat pain and breathing problem.

He said that a Task Force has been formed at the Gram Panchayat level to keep an eye on people having Covid symptoms.

March 12,2021

Politician-writer M Veerappa Moily, poet Arundhathi Subramaniam are among 20 writers who will be bestowed with the Sahitya Akademi Award 2020.

The national academy of letters announced the names on Friday during the opening day of its annual 'Festival of Letters' event.

While Subramaniam won the award for her poetry collection "When God is a Traveller" in English, Moily was named for his epic poetry titled "Sri Bahubali Ahimsadigvijayam" in Kannada.

The list includes seven books of poetry, four novels, five short stories, two plays, and one each of memoirs and epic poetry in 20 Indian languages.

The awards for Malayalam, Nepali, Odia and Rajasthani languages will be announced at a later date, the Akademi said in a statement.

Apart from Subramaniam, the others who won the award in poetry include Harish Meenakshi (Gujarati), Anamika (Hindi), RS Bhaskar (Konkani), Irungbam Deven (Manipuri), Rupchand Hansda (Santali), and Nikhileswar (Telugu).

Nanda Khare (Marathi), Maheshchandra Sharma Gautam (Sanskrit), Imaiyam (Tamil) and Sri Hussain-ul-Haque were named as winners for their novels.

Apurba Kumar Saikia (Assamese), (late) Dharanidhar Owari (Bodo), (late) Hiday Koul Bharti (Kashmiri), Kamakant Jha (Maithili) and Gurdev Singh Rupana (Punjab) have received the award for short stories.

The Akademi has named Gian Singh (Dogri) and Jetho Lalwani (Sindhi) the winners for their plays, while Shankar (Mani Shankar Mukhopadhyay) in (Bengali) received the award for memoir.

"The books were selected on the basis of recommendations made by a jury of three members in the concerned languages in accordance with the procedure laid down for the purpose.

"According to the procedure, the Executive Board declared the Awards on the basis of unanimous selections made by the jurors or selection made on the basis of majority vote. The awards relate to books first published during the five years immediately preceding the year of award (ie. between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2018)," the Akademi said.

The award, which will include a casket containing an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and an amount of Rs 1,00,000, will be presented at the award presentation function, which will be held at a later date.

March 12,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 12: Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy today announced honorary and book awards in different categories of Konkani literature for the year 2020.

President of the academy Dr Jagadish Pai addressing a press meet here today, said, “the honorary awards for the year 2020 are awarded to Arun Subrao Ubhayakara for Konkani literature, Puttur Panduranga Nayak for Konkani art and Laxmi K Siddi for Konkani Janapada.

 “The Book awards for 2020 are awarded to Prem Moras for his poem 'Ek Moot Paavlyo', Monica D'Sa Mathias for her short story 'Navi Disha' and Steven Quardros Permude for his essay 'Sugandhu Swaas',” he said.

Registrar Manohar Kamath, members Gopi Bhat, Arun G Shet, Sanoor Narasimha Nayak and Canute J Pinto were present in the press meet. 

