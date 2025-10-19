Entry of Foreign Universities Set to Raise Academic Standards in Karnataka

Mangaluru: The entry of foreign universities into Karnataka is set to elevate the quality of higher education in the state, according to M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education.

Speaking after inaugurating the 25th Triennial Conference 2025 of the Xavier Board of Higher Education in India on Saturday, the minister said the presence of international campuses would push existing private universities to enhance their academic standards and global competitiveness.

The four-day conference is themed “Empowering Minds, Embracing Change: Reimagining Higher Education for a Global Tomorrow.”

Foreign Campuses to Drive Local Excellence

Sudhakar noted that the arrival of foreign universities would create healthy competition among private institutions.

“This development is going to make our private universities live up to the expectations by adopting similar curricula, pedagogy, and innovations. Students will be able to access world-class education without having to travel abroad,” he said.

He added that Lancaster University has become the second foreign university to establish its campus in Karnataka. The University of Liverpool has already signed an agreement with the state government, while Imperial College London has launched a research centre in the state. More global institutions are expected to follow.

Empowering Women Through Education

In a move to promote women’s education, Sudhakar highlighted a new universal scholarship programme launched in partnership with the Azim Premji Foundation.

The initiative provides financial assistance to around 37,000 girl students pursuing higher education. The programme will run for seven years with an estimated cost of ₹2,000 crore, and will expand further if the number of beneficiaries increases. Students must pass each academic year to remain eligible.

Additionally, Karnataka has launched a scholarship scheme for girl students to study at prestigious universities in the United Kingdom, and the SCOUT (Scholars of Outstanding Undergraduate Talent) programme in collaboration with the British Council, enabling students to visit the University of East London for a 15-day educational exchange.

These initiatives aim to enhance students’ global exposure and confidence, preparing them for international careers.

Expanding Access and Quality

With financial backing from the Asian Development Bank, the state government plans to set up model colleges, modern polytechnics, and centres of excellence focused on skill development and job readiness.

“Our goal is not just to produce professionals, but compassionate citizens who contribute to peace, sustainability, and human dignity,” the minister concluded.