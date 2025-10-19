  1. Home
  2. Entry of Foreign Universities Set to Raise Academic Standards in Karnataka

News Network
October 19, 2025

Mangaluru: The entry of foreign universities into Karnataka is set to elevate the quality of higher education in the state, according to M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education.

Speaking after inaugurating the 25th Triennial Conference 2025 of the Xavier Board of Higher Education in India on Saturday, the minister said the presence of international campuses would push existing private universities to enhance their academic standards and global competitiveness.

The four-day conference is themed “Empowering Minds, Embracing Change: Reimagining Higher Education for a Global Tomorrow.”

Foreign Campuses to Drive Local Excellence

Sudhakar noted that the arrival of foreign universities would create healthy competition among private institutions.

“This development is going to make our private universities live up to the expectations by adopting similar curricula, pedagogy, and innovations. Students will be able to access world-class education without having to travel abroad,” he said.

He added that Lancaster University has become the second foreign university to establish its campus in Karnataka. The University of Liverpool has already signed an agreement with the state government, while Imperial College London has launched a research centre in the state. More global institutions are expected to follow.

Empowering Women Through Education

In a move to promote women’s education, Sudhakar highlighted a new universal scholarship programme launched in partnership with the Azim Premji Foundation.

The initiative provides financial assistance to around 37,000 girl students pursuing higher education. The programme will run for seven years with an estimated cost of ₹2,000 crore, and will expand further if the number of beneficiaries increases. Students must pass each academic year to remain eligible.

Additionally, Karnataka has launched a scholarship scheme for girl students to study at prestigious universities in the United Kingdom, and the SCOUT (Scholars of Outstanding Undergraduate Talent) programme in collaboration with the British Council, enabling students to visit the University of East London for a 15-day educational exchange.

These initiatives aim to enhance students’ global exposure and confidence, preparing them for international careers.

Expanding Access and Quality

With financial backing from the Asian Development Bank, the state government plans to set up model colleges, modern polytechnics, and centres of excellence focused on skill development and job readiness.

“Our goal is not just to produce professionals, but compassionate citizens who contribute to peace, sustainability, and human dignity,” the minister concluded.

coastaldigest.com news network
October 15,2025

Mangaluru: A 59-year-old woman from the city lost ₹79.2 lakh after falling victim to a sophisticated online scam orchestrated by a man claiming to be from the United Kingdom. The conman lured her with promises of delivering foreign currency and even sent an associate to her home with a box supposedly filled with US dollars.

According to the complaint filed at the CEN Crime Police Station, the woman had employed a domestic helper from Vamanjoor to assist her daughter, who lives in Dubai. During her stay, the helper came in contact with a Facebook user identifying himself as Max Alexander from London.

Alexander reportedly told her that he planned to visit India carrying British pounds. Soon after, he claimed he had been detained by Delhi airport authorities and sought money to “resolve the issue” and return to London. Trusting his story, the helper transferred money to him.

When the helper later travelled to Dubai to work at the complainant’s daughter’s home, the same man contacted the complainant directly via WhatsApp. Introducing himself as Max Alexander, he told her that he wished to send her a large sum of foreign currency and had already obtained her home address.

On August 21, an African-origin man, who identified himself as Steve, arrived at her residence carrying a small box. He claimed it contained US dollars and showed it to her before leaving, asking her to pay a “processing fee” to receive it. Believing him, the complainant transferred the money.

Later, hoping to receive foreign currency herself, an acquaintance from Neermarga transferred about ₹25 lakh through the complainant. Another woman reportedly sent ₹2 lakh and even received a ₹4 lakh cheque from the complainant in return.

Between April 2 and August 14, the complainant made several online transfers totaling ₹79.2 lakh to various bank accounts provided by the fraudster. When he continued to demand more money, she grew suspicious and discussed the matter with her children—only to realise she had been conned.

After months of waiting for the promised “foreign pounds” that never arrived, the woman finally lodged a police complaint. The CEN Crime Police have launched an investigation into the case. 

News Network
October 14,2025

bhandary.jpg

Udupi, Oct 14: In a tragic incident, Sudeep Bhandary, son of late former Karkala MLA H. Gopal Bhandary, reportedly died by suicide near Barkur in Brahmavara taluk, Udupi district last night.

According to preliminary reports, Sudeep is believed to have ended his life by coming under a moving train. While the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, initial information suggests that financial distress may have been a contributing factor.

A resident of Hebri taluk, Sudeep was the only son of the late Gopal Bhandary, who had served as MLA of Karkala constituency twice. The senior Bhandary had passed away on July 4, 2019, following a heart attack while travelling from Bengaluru to Mangaluru on a bus.

Police have registered a case at the Brahmavar Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with emotional distress, please reach out for help. Mental health helpline: 9152987821 (toll-free)

News Network
October 19,2025

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has recorded a strong performance in the first half of the fiscal year 2025–26, driven by a sharp rise in international passenger traffic despite global and domestic aviation challenges.

Between April and September 2025, MIA handled over 1.24 million passengers, marking a 10.9% increase compared to the same period last year. Total passenger numbers rose from 1.1 million to 1.2 million, underscoring the airport’s growing significance as a regional aviation hub.

Surge in International Travel

The standout growth came from international operations, which saw a remarkable 22.1% increase, reaching 0.4 million passengers. Domestic passenger traffic also registered steady growth of 6.2%, totalling 0.8 million during the six-month period.

Growth in Air Traffic Movements

MIA also witnessed a significant rise in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), recording 9,245 ATMs — a 16.2% jump over the previous year. Of these, 6,933 were domestic (up 17.7%) and 2,218 international (up 14.3%). The airport additionally handled 94 general aviation or chartered flight movements.

Record-Breaking Days

MIA achieved its second-highest single-day passenger traffic on April 12, 2025, when 8,103 passengers travelled through the airport. This record was soon broken on October 1, 2025, when the airport facilitated 8,168 passengers in a single day.

The Dasara holiday season further showcased MIA’s capability to manage peak travel efficiently. Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi remained the top domestic destinations, followed by Hyderabad and Chennai, while Dubai and Abu Dhabi continued to lead the list of international routes.

Airport’s Resilience

An airport spokesperson said that despite global disruptions and regional uncertainties, MIA has maintained its operational momentum and continues to play a vital role in connecting coastal Karnataka to key domestic and global destinations.

