  1. Home
  2. Family seeks help for release of Mangalurean languishing in Saudi Arabia for 20 months

Family seeks help for release of Mangalurean languishing in Saudi Arabia for 20 months

News Network
November 19, 2021

shaileshkumar.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 19: The family members of Shailesh Kumar, who is reportedly languishing in a jail in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for over 20 months now, have sought the help of authorities concerned in securing his release.

The ordeal, faced by 52-year-old Kumar, a resident of Bikarnakatte, Mangaluru, has striking resemblance to Harish Bangera case. Harish from Kundapur was accused of uploading provocative content, and was jailed for months and finally released.

If the version of the Kumar’s family member is to be believed, in February 2020, he received a call threatening of dire consequences if he did not delete his Facebook account. Kumar fearing the worst had deleted the account immediately. On February 12 and 13, a fake account was created in the name of Kumar and posts making mockery of Islam and defaming the King were uploaded on social media.

“On the advice of his company, where he was serving for 20 years, he rushed to Saudi Arabia police in order to lodge a complaint. But he was arrested and imprisoned,” said BJP spokesperson Jitendra Kottari.

The Indian Consulate in Saudi Arabia, which had received our complaint, did not take any action for past 18 months, Kottari charged. 

He said that they will bring the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Kumar’s wife Kavitha said that monthly calls from her husband stopped about three months ago. She was finding it difficult to raise her two children as she was not receiving any money from the day Kumar was imprisoned by the police in Saudi Arabia.

She appealed to officials to prove his innocence and to get him released from the jail.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 12,2021

suraj.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 12: There is a lot of excitement among JD(S) workers in Karnataka as Suraj Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda is likely to contest the December 10 Legislative Council polls in the state.

The Gowda family is said to be seriously contemplating giving a ticket to Suraj to contest Hassan.

Suraj, who is a doctor, is actively involved in politics in Hassan district, the native place of Deve Gowda.

Suraj is the second son of former minister HD Revanna, elder son of Deve Gowda.

Suraj's elder brother Prajwal Revanna is a Member of Parliament from the Hassan constituency.

His supporters explain that Suraj played a crucial role in the campaign during the last assembly elections to ensure his father's win.

Known as a reserved person, Suraj is always seen with party workers and never misses an invitation for birthdays and small occasions.

Suraj has confined his political activity to Hassan district.

JD(S) state president H.K. Kumaraswamy stated that, besides Suraj, the party is mulling many candidates and the final decision is yet to be taken.

However, Suraj's uncle and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has said that no decision has been taken to field Suraj or any other candidate yet.

Suraj's mother Bhavani Revanna is a former Zilla Panchayat member. During her tenure as president of the Standing Committee on Education, Hassan district topped the list in the state in SSLC exam results.

Sources said she might also get a chance to contest.

Apart from Deve Gowda, six of his family members are into active politics in the state.

The JD(S), which is desperately trying to find a space in the state politics against the national parties, wants to dominate the politics of the native district of their family.

However, BJP delivered a blow to JD(S) by winning the Hassan Assembly constituency in the last elections. BJP MLA Preetam Gowda has been challenging the powerful Deve Gowda family in Hassan with the party's support. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 18,2021

ind.jpg

Bangaluru, Nov 18: In a bid to encourage women to take up entrepreneurship, the Karnataka government will soon set up exclusive industrial parks dedicated to them in Mysuru, Dharwad, Harohalli and Kalaburagi, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani announced here on Thursday.
 
The minister was inaugurating a women entrepreneurs' event titled 'Together We Grow' organised by UBUNTU Consortium of Women Entrepreneurs Associations to mark International Women Entrepreneurship Day at a private hotel here.

UBUNTU is a Consortium of Women Entrepreneurs Associations. Over 30 women entrepreneurs associations and 1,500 members function under a single platform.

Explaining the various government initiatives, Nirani urged budding women entrepreneurs to make use of those schemes.
 
"Karnataka is the first state in India to set up exclusive industrial parks dedicated to women in Mysuru, Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Harohalli. The purpose will be served if women entrepreneurs take advantage of this initiative. Women should join hands with the government in driving industrial growth by taking up entrepreneurship and providing jobs," Nirani urged.
 
Lauding the achievements of women in every sector, the minister wanted women entrepreneurs to create jobs. "Women are shining in every field in this competitive world. Empowerment of women will become more meaningful when women become entrepreneurs and provide jobs to others. Successful women entrepreneurs like Sudha Narayana Murthy of Infosys, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon have become role models and their success stories should become a source of inspiration for budding women entrepreneurs," Nirani opined.
 
The minister said government, through various initiatives has been encouraging women entrepreneurs to unlock their potential to generate unlimited profit and create jobs. 'Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu' programme in Bengaluru was a grand success and it will be conducted in other districts in the coming days, Nirani informed.
 
He lauded UBUNTU for supporting and guiding women entrepreneurs and promised to extend government's cooperation and support in their endeavours.
 
"We are proud of the fact that today India has 13.5 - 15.7 million women-owned enterprises, representing 20 per cent of all enterprises. Accelerating quantity and quality of entrepreneurship towards such benchmarks can create over 30 million women-owned enterprises and this is not an impossible goal," Nirani expressed.
 
Explaining the regulations aimed at helping women, minister Nirani promised incentives for women entrepreneurs from weaker sections.
 
"Amendment to the Factories Act, 1948 allows women to work in the night shift between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Additional incentives are proposed to special category entrepreneurs such as SC/ ST women under new industrial policy," Nirani informed.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 13,2021

vidyadinker.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 13: A fact-finding report on communal policing to hate crimes, The Attack on Ambedkar's Dream of Fraternity in Dakshina Kannada from January to September, compiled by People's Union for Civil Liberties - Karnataka (PUCL-K), All India Lawyers Association for Justice (AILAJ), All India People's Forum (AIPF), Gaurilankeshnews.com was released at Roshini Nilaya school of social work on Saturday.

Sharing her experiences on compiling the report, All India Lawyers Association for Justice (AILAJ) co-convener Maitreyi Krishnan said the PUCL had published a report on untoward incidents in the name of moral policing from 2008 to 2012. The issues like check on interfaith love, social boycott on minorities, atrocities in the name of cattle, suppressing religious freedom, and hate speech had been taken into consideration.

There is a need to fight against communal policing and hate crimes. There appeared to have been a decline in the incidents from April 2021 till August and a rise in these communal incidents was observed in the months of September – October, which coincides with aggressive calls for enactment of various legislations to “regulate” conversions and inter-faith marriages.

She said that the fact-finding team observed six patterns of communal violence. The first one is- enforcing social segregation, where two people from different faiths or religions were not allowed to mingle together. The second pattern is dictating intimacies, where right-wing organisations have been preventing any kind of inter-faith intimate relations.

Economic boycott is another pattern which became more prevalent during the pandemic. Other segments are attacks in the name of cattle protection; curbing religious freedom and hate speech. Development and social science researcher Dr M Chandra Poojary said; “The communal violence between 1970-1990 was seen in only three places—Kalladka in Bantwal, Bolwar in Puttur and Ullal. There were murders, assaults and loss of property in those days.”

Social activist Loretta Pinto said 71 untoward incidents had come to light in nine months, and that there may be even more unreported incidents. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.