Fuel prices hiked again: Check petrol, diesel rates in Bengaluru, other cities

News Network
June 22, 2021

Bengaluru, June 22: Fuel price hikes continued as petrol and diesel were up by at least 28 paise and 26 paise respectively on Tuesday.

In the financial capital of Mumbai, petrol is now priced at a record Rs 103.63 and diesel at 95.72 a litre each, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Delhi, petrol stood at Rs 97.50 and diesel Rs 88.23 per litre. 

In Chennai, petrol is Rs 98.65 and diesel at Rs 92.83. While in Kolkata people now have to pay Rs 97.38 for a litre petrol and Rs 91.08 for each litre of diesel.

A litre of petrol costs Rs 100.76 in Bengaluru while a litre of diesel is priced at Rs 93.54. 

Prices of fuels vary from state to state based on differing rates of sales tax and other state levies. 

June 18,2021
June 18,2021

mangalurubridge.jpg

Mangaluru, Jun 18: A team of experts from Bengaluru led by R K Jaigopal, Managing Director of Struct Geotech Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd on Friday inspected the Maravoor bridge which recently developed major cracks leading to suspension of vehicular movement on the bridge.

Official sources said that the team is expected to draw a plan for the repair of the bridge within two days and is hopeful that the bridge which is a vital link to the Mangaluru International Airport could be repaired in a month’s time.

Meanwhile, a team from Kerala is already constructing a platform to facilitate the repair of the bridge.

The Maravoor bridge, which connects Mangaluru airport with Mangaluru city, Udupi and Kasaragod, sagged last Tuesday. The bridge which is more than 50 years old sagged about 3-4 feet in the middle leading to some cracks.

News Network
June 13,2021

Bengaluru, June 13: The government of Karnataka has identified 42 children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

As of now, these children are with their close relatives and measures are being taken to extend the facilities announced by the government for them.

The children hail from 31 different families, and 20 orphans were the only children of their parents.

The children are from 19 different districts of the state. Four children were orphaned in Raichur and three each in Bagalkot, Bidar, Chikkaballapur, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Kodagu and Kolar districts.

Bengaluru Urban, along with Belagavi, Ramanagara, Gadag and Hassan had two cases each. Nine districts had one case each, while no cases were reported in 11 districts, according to data compiled by the government till June 10.

KP Mohan Raj, Inspector General of Registrations and Commissioner of Stamps - who is nodal officer for rehabilitating such children - said all of them were currently staying with their extended family members.

“Last week, there was a video conference held with district officials to ensure that the facilities announced by the government reach children,” he said.

According to sources, the children hailed from different economic backgrounds. Apart from close relatives, the Child Welfare Committees are also overseeing the welfare of such children.

The state government has announced the ‘Chief Minister’s Bala Seva Scheme’ under which children orphaned due to Covid-19 will be offered financial assistance of Rs 3,500 per month.

The amount will debited to the caretaker of the child. The government has also offered free education, and laptops for these children who have passed 10th standard, apart from other initiatives. 

News Network
June 17,2021

Mangaluru/ Shivamogga, Jun 17: Two farmers were electrocuted when they were working at a farming land in Shikaripur taluk of Shivamogga district, police said on Thursday.

Police said that the deceased have been identified as Kumara Naik (35) and Shekhara Naik (35), residents of Harogoppa camp, Shikaripur.

They came in contact with an electric wire of a borewell that was lying on the ground due to strong wind and died on Wednesday night. Rural police have registered a case.

In a separate incident in Mangaluru, a young man hailing from Udyavara Kanakoda was electrocuted in a tragic incident.

The deceased has been identified as Mokshith Karkera (25) from Kodavoor, police said. 

