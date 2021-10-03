Gold, other smuggled goods worth lakhs seized at Mangaluru Airport

  1. Home
News Network
October 4, 2021

Mangaluru, Oct 4: Smuggled goods including gold were confiscated from a passenger by the customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport. 

The passenger, who reportedly brought the goods from Dubai, hails from Uttara Kannada district.

The confiscated items include a gold biscuit weighing 201.200 grams of 24 carat worth Rs 9,57,712, gold coin weighing 24 gram of 24 carat worth Rs 1,04,640, Apple I phone worth Rs 1,02,600 and 12 bottles of perfumes worth Rs 1,69,500.

News Network
September 21,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 21: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday urged the Karnataka government to support sustainable agriculture by increasing the export of millets.

Her appeal came as the United Nations has declared 2023 as the International year of millets. “Karnataka being a home for ‘Siridhanya’’, the government's intent is to reintroduce and promote staple and nutritious food products and increase its export,” the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said while inaugurating the “Vanijya Utsav”.

The event is part of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, which is being organised by the Central Commerce Department in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka on the occasion of 75th-year anniversary celebrations of the Indian Independence at The Lalit Ashok here on Tuesday.

Karandlaje said, “The state has established six Centres of Excellence under Indo–Israel-Netherlands Programme to boost quality and quantity production of Mango, Pomegranate, Flowers, Oil palm etc.

The initiative will make India shine on the global front as a leading producer and innovator of high-quality agricultural products.”

According to Karandlaje, who is a BJP MP from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency in Karnataka said the state government has been working to formulate an Agri-Export Cell to better target the policy initiatives and to expand its export market reach. She added that her ministry is also actively engaged in the implementation of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ Scheme and ‘Prime Minister Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises’.

The Minister assured the Centre's complete support to the Government of Karnataka to help them achieve their objectives. She also said the administration in Karnataka is committed to materialising central government initiatives such as developing districts as export hubs, setting up export development centres and ‘One District one Product’ scheme to achieve the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local and Make in India.

Speaking at the function, Karnataka Additional Chief Secretary, Commerce and Industry Department Ramana Reddy said Karnataka has facilitated India’s growth through its Information Technology industry.

"Apart from this, we have successfully facilitated the economic growth of the nation through our conducive business environment and business-friendly policies," he said.

The programme was organised by SEPC under the guidance of the Union Commerce and Industry Department. Eminent people and industry experts from various leading Chambers of Commerce, Industry Associations, Export Promotion Councils attended the event. 

News Network
September 26,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 26: The capital of Karnataka has reported at least three child covid-19 fatalities since the second week of September. On August 4, the city had witnessed two cases of paediatric deaths.

While the cases dating back seven weeks showed children suffering from serious comorbidities that reduced their chances of recovery, at least two of the recent fatalities appear not to have any. Municipal officials are concerned that the onset of respiratory infections prompted by the monsoon may disguise Covid-19 until it is too late.

This appeared to be the case of a three-year-old girl who died on September 8. As per the records with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the child was a resident of Hosahalli.

 “The girl had a history of fever, cough and sore throat since September 1. She was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health on September 7 where doctors found that both lungs had severe consolidation and haziness indicating Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS),” said D Randeep, Special Commissioner (Health), BBMP.

A Covid-19 test was subsequently done and the child was intubated in view of severe respiratory failure, and was admitted in ICU. As the child was also in shock, she was put on inotropes. Within 24 hours, however, on September 8, the child’s condition deteriorated and she went into bradycardia (slow heart rate), the BBMP said.

Official data revealed that the number of child deaths in the state had been steadily declining since the second wave peaked. 

In May, 20 child deaths were reported (nine in Bengaluru Urban), followed by 13 in June (two in the city), 10 in July (none in the city) and seven in August (two in the city).

In September, three deaths have been made public so far. At least two others are pending public disclosure. Three of this month’s fatalities happened in the city.

News Network
September 21,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 21: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told the Legislative Assembly that the government is considering a law to regulate religious conversions after a BJP legislator said his mother had become a Christian due to inducements.

Hosadurga legislator Goolihatti Shekhar, raising the issue during zero hour, said “forced” religious conversions are rampant in the state.

“My mother has been converted by a Christian. She was brainwashed into not keeping vermilion on her forehead, abandoning idol worship and so on. Even her phone’s ringtone is a Christian song,” he said. “This has caused much embarrassment in the family.”

Apparently, nearly 20,000 people in his constituency have become Christians this way. “Before the anti-superstition law came, Hindus in rural areas would go to local deities to find cures for illnesses. That has stopped now. But Christian missionaries offer inducements by offering cure and other benefits,” he said.

Shekhar said Dalits, OBCs and even Muslims are being converted. “I agree that everybody is free to follow the faith of their choice. But if someone takes up Christianity, that person should forego SC/ST benefits,” he said. 

Former Speaker KG Bopaiah said religious conversion was “a serious problem” across the state, especially in SC/ST colonies. “We need an Uttar Pradesh-like law against religious conversions.”

Nagthan MLA Devanand Fulasing Chavan said Vijayapura is home to 3.5 lakh people belonging to the Banjara community. “Churches are coming up and people are being converted in tandas, which is leading to the division of the community,” he said.

In his reply, Jnanendra said the government is aware of religious conversions taking place. “It’s a punishable offence to get people to convert into a religion by way of inducement. There’s a widespread network not just in the state, but across the country. Should we introduce a Bill or do something else...we are discussing how to curb this,” he said.

The minister said conversions take place to add to the tally of a particular community. “It’s one thing for a person to voluntarily adopt a religion. But, offering a cure for illness or misusing religion in other ways is not right. This could also lead to communal disharmony,” he said.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri nudged the government to consider bringing in a law for this. “Other states have brought a law. Maybe it’ll help if that’s done here, too,” he said.

