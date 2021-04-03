Gold worth over Rs 1 crore seized at Mangaluru Airport

Mangaluru, Apr 3: Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized gold worth over Rs one crore in two separate cases and arrested three people on charges of smuggling on Saturday.

Officials said that one team intercepted passenger Mohammed Ashif (28), hailing from Ullal town of Mangaluru.

The passenger had arrived by Air India flight from Dubai and tried to smuggle gold by concealing a specially designed inner garment, Jeans trouser and Knee pads. Net weight of the gold seized was 1.993 kg valued at Rs 92,27,590. Further investigation is under progress.

The operation was led by Avinash Kiran Rongali, Deputy Commissioner. Crucial role of surveillance and interception was executed by Superintendents Srikanth and Satish along with Inspector Praful.

In yet another case, Officers intercepted two passengers--Abdul Salam Maniparambu and Mohammad Ashraf, both hailing from Kasaragod of Kerala.

Abdul Salam arrived by the Indigo flight from Sharjah and Asraf has disembarked from Air India flight coming from Dubai from where they tried to smuggle gold by concealing a press button of Jeans shirts and gold chains concealed in Shoes worn by one of the pax. Gold of net weight 576 grams valued at Rs 26,43,840 which were seized. Further investigation is under progress.

The operation was led by Praveen Kandi, Deputy Commissioner. Crucial role of surveillance and interception was executed by Superintendents Rakesh, C.M Meena and Ashish verma.