  Gold worth over Rs 1 crore seized at Mangaluru Airport

April 3, 2021
April 3, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 3: Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized gold worth over Rs one crore in two separate cases and arrested three people on charges of smuggling on Saturday.

Officials said that one team intercepted passenger Mohammed Ashif (28), hailing from Ullal town of Mangaluru.

The passenger had arrived by Air India flight from Dubai and tried to smuggle gold by concealing a specially designed inner garment, Jeans trouser and Knee pads. Net weight of the gold seized was 1.993 kg valued at Rs 92,27,590. Further investigation is under progress.

The operation was led by Avinash Kiran Rongali, Deputy Commissioner. Crucial role of surveillance and interception was executed by Superintendents Srikanth and Satish along with Inspector Praful.

In yet another case, Officers intercepted two passengers--Abdul Salam Maniparambu and Mohammad Ashraf, both hailing from Kasaragod of Kerala.

Abdul Salam arrived by the Indigo flight from Sharjah and Asraf has disembarked from Air India flight coming from Dubai from where they tried to smuggle gold by concealing a press button of Jeans shirts and gold chains concealed in Shoes worn by one of the pax. Gold of net weight 576 grams valued at Rs 26,43,840 which were seized. Further investigation is under progress.

The operation was led by Praveen Kandi, Deputy Commissioner. Crucial role of surveillance and interception was executed by Superintendents Rakesh, C.M Meena and Ashish verma.

March 26,2021
March 26,2021

Udupi, Mar 21: The coastal district of Udupi today reported 210 new covid-19 cases and 184 of them were from MIT, Manipal which has been declared as a containment zone by the district administration on March 17.

With the 184 new positive cases on Sunday, the total number of COVID positive cases from the MIT, Manipal campus has crossed 700. 

With this the total positive cases in the district mounted to 24,790 among which 742 are currently active. The district has so far seen 190 covid related deaths. 

During the month of February when the COVID positive cases had come down, 1,200 to 1,300 tests were conducted on a daily basis. Now the authorities have the target to conduct 2,000 tests per day to go with the method of trace and treat the covid patients.

Meanwhile, with 72 new cases, Dakshina Kannada's total number of covid cases has mounted to 35,455. Currently only 596 cases are active. The district has also seen 740 deaths including today's two deaths.

March 20,2021
March 20,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 20: Dr A K Kasim, an NRI general physician and social worker, passed away at his residence in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Makkah following a heart attack in the wee hours of Friday, March 19. He was 51.

Hailing from Uppala in Kasaragod, Dr Kasim’s family has settled in Mangaluru. He was heading the health insurance department of Asian Polyclinic in Makkah. 

According to sources, at around 11 p.m. on Thursday (March 18), Dr Kasim had contacted his relatives in Jeddah over phone and informed them that he would be coming to Jeddah on Friday (March 19) for Jum’a prayers. 

However, on Friday all phone calls made to him went unanswered. Hence, his friends in Makkah entered his house by breaking open the door and found his body near the kitchen. 

Dr Kasim was a well-known doctor and social worker in his native Uppala, Mangaluru and among NRIs in Saudi Arabia. He had been practicing medicine for past 26 years. 

An alumnus of Sri Sathya Sai Loka Seva Institutions, Alike and Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, he was a classmate of Karnataka’s incumbent deputy chief minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan. He was also a member of M-Friends, a Mangaluru-based philanthropic forum. 

It could be recalled here that two years ago, when he was travelling to India from Jeddah, he had saved the life of a 55-year-old passenger who had suffered a heart attack mid-air on Jet Airways flight.

March 31,2021
March 31,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 31: A 21-year-old girl lost her life in a road accident when she was crossing the road at Marakada Junction in the city. 

The deceased has been identified as Pavitra, a college student. She was a resident of Jyotinagara.

The speeding bus bearing the name ‘Navadurga’, which was plying from Kinnigoli to Mangaluru knocked the girl down. She was crushed to death under the wheels of the bus 

A case has been registered at Mangaluru North traffic police station.

