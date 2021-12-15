  1. Home
  2. Gold worth Rs 37 lakh seized from woman at Mangaluru Airport

Gold worth Rs 37 lakh seized from woman at Mangaluru Airport

coastaldigest.com news network
December 16, 2021

Mangaluru, Dec 16: Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Thursday seized 739 gm of gold from a woman passenger, who arrived here from Dubai.

The passenger arrived here by an Air India flight, customs sources said.

The woman is a resident of Talangere in Kasaragod district of Kerala. The seized gold of 24 karat is valued at Rs 36,43,270.

The passenger had concealed the gold in paste form in a grey paper in her innerwear, the sources said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Media Release
December 4,2021

KWA1.jpg

Karavali Welfare Association Riyadh, KSA conducted their First ever MEGA Sports Event, VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT on 26th Nov 2021 at Istirah Safwah, Riyadh, after the Gloomy Days of Covid19.

It was a Grand Event attended by a good number of spectators from all over Saudi Arabia and participated by 12 teams from Riyadh & Eastern Province of KSA. The Event was inaugurated by the President of KWAR, Nazeer Ahmed and Ex-President Rajesh Kumar, by welcoming all the participating teams and the enthusiastic spectators.

The game started on a SUNNY afternoon of Friday and the matches played till early morning of Saturday.

The First match was between Arabco v/s Abu Sarmeel Club Teams and Abu Sarmeel Team got victorious by a margin of 2 Sets to 1.

The second match was between Battagram Kings v/s Exera Jubail and Exera Jubail won with 2 sets to 0.

The third match was between Stars v/s Smashers and Stars won with 2 sets to 0.

The fourth match was between Riyadh Shahid Club v/s Hadi Hazzazi and Hadi Hazzazi won with 2 sets to 0.

The fifth match was between Kudla Brothers v/s Desire and Desire won with 2 sets to 1.

The sixth match was between Azeez Friends v/s Friends Dammam and Friends Dammam won with 2 sets to 1.

The First Quarter Final match was between Abu Sarmeel Club v/s Desire and Abu Sarmeel won with 2 sets to 1 and reached Semi-Final.

The Second Quarter Final match was between Stars v/s Hadi Hazzazi and Stars won with 2 sets to 0 and reached Semi-Final.

The first Semi-Final match were between: Abu Sarmeel Club v/s Exera Jubail and Exera Jubail won with a victorious margin of 2 sets to 1.

The second Semi-Final match were between: Friends Dammam v/s Stars and Stars won with a victorious margin of 2 sets to 0.

The semifinal matches were a treat to watch.. All the Teams played to the Spirit of the Game and Two well fought teams reached the Finals. They were STARS RIYADH and EXERA JUBAIL

The Final Match was played early Morning of Saturday at 01:00 am, surrounded with Cool Breeze  and ardent supporters of both Teams. After the Superb Turnaround and midst of a cheering crowd the STARS Team emerged as “CHAMPIONS” of KWARs mega VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT.

Mr. Jay & Mr. Rodel were the official referee for the entire tournament. And the scoring was done by Jayakar & Nelson. Rajesh & Sherief were commentators for the entire event with their hilarious commentary, which kept the audience intact…

The Executive Members of MASA Dammam were also attended the event and supported us in all ways.

Al-Kabeer Foods, served their variety of snacks throughout the event, and all the spectators enjoyed the delicious snacks. 

Soon after the final match, prize distribution ceremony was held. Nazeer Ahmed President of KWAR inaugurated the ceremony, in the presence of all the Executive Committee Members of KWAR.

The glittering Trophies, Medals and Gifts were distributed for the outstanding players as following:

In between the games, the sponsors and donors were felicitated with flower bouquet by the President, Nazeer Ahmed for their contribution and support for the tournament. 

KWAR takes this opportunity to thank all our Sponsors, Donors, Well-Wishers, Participated Teams and all the members who over-whelmingly supported us to make this Event a Grand Success. 

Special thanks to our Main Sponsors:– 
Gulfwest Company Ltd.,  ASQ International Food & Beverages Services Pvt. Ltd., Sagar Indian Family Restaurant, 
Candle Light Pest Control, Taj Mahal Restaurants, Red Table Restaurant, E-Gate Logistics, Wider Universal Co., 
Al-Kabeer Foods, Guthu Restaurant, OTE Trading Co., Al-Marai, Paramount Engineering & Constructions; and huge contributions from individual Donors.

KWAR also thanks its Members and The Executive Committee Members who tirelessly helped to conduct the Tournament and its Great Success.  KWAR also Thanks Everyone who are directly or indirectly helped to see this Event to happen in Reality.

KWAR also thank Mr. Haneef, Mr. Jagadeesh Belchada and group for their wholehearted support for all the ground arrangements of this event. 

KWAR strives hard for the unity and strength as well as the welfare of the people from Karavali region, which will not be possible without the support of all members and their families. 

KWA4.jpg

KWA3.jpg

KWA2.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 8,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 8: Mangaluru International Airport has taken all necessary measures to implement the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s latest guidelines on Covid for international passengers arriving in India. 

This follows the WHO’s (World Health Organization) announcement that Omicron has been classified as a Covid-19 variant of concern.

The immigration department is keeping an eye on passengers arriving from the 11 high-risk countries. Around 50 passengers have reportedly arrived from the categorized high-risk countries in past two weeks.

A statement said that MIA has set up waiting area sufficient for 123 passengers, four registrations counters and four sampling booths, including one on stand-by. 

The waiting area is equipped with adequate wash-rooms, food and beverage facilities, Wi-Fi and foreign exchange service. Dedicated passenger service executives are available to assist passengers, it said. 

In addition to the registration counters, passengers will soon be able to register for their test using the QR codes displayed at strategic locations in the arrival corridor. The statement also said that MIA will soon activate online booking of RTPCR test.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 4,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 4: Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa exuded confidence that JD(S) would back BJP in local authorities constituencies of legislative council polls where it has not fielded candidates.

Speaking to media persons at Aangodu village in Davangere taluk on Saturday, he said BJP is facing the council polls in 20 constituencies out of 25. "I am hopeful that JD(S)would back BJP in the polls".

When questioned on cabinet expansion, he said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai may do it. 

On a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Midi and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda in Delhi, he said that there was no need to attach political meaning to it. 

On Chitradurga-Davangere legislative council polls, he said BJP nominee KS Naveen has lost the polls twice. There is sympathy for him. He is likely to win this time. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.