Grief-stricken pact: Son dies, mother fights for life after consuming poison in DK

News Network
April 7, 2025

Mangaluru, Apr 7: In a chilling and heart-wrenching turn of events from Nadugallu in Nalakuru village of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada, a mother and son’s desperate act to end their lives has left a community in disbelief. The duo allegedly consumed rodent poison in a joint suicide attempt, resulting in the son’s death and leaving the mother in a critical condition.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Nithin, son of Kushalappa Gowda of Derappajjanamane, Nalakuru. His mother, Sulochana, is currently battling for her life in a hospital. According to sources, the incident took place three days ago, with both victims falling severely ill by the morning of April 6.

Nithin, an ITI diploma holder, had been managing his family's agricultural land. He had married Deeksha, a guest lecturer at a local college, about a year ago. At the time of the tragic incident, Deeksha was reportedly staying at her parental home. During her absence, Nithin and Sulochana allegedly consumed poison in what is believed to be a premeditated act.

Well-known in the village for his kind demeanor and strong social ties, Nithin’s untimely death has cast a shadow of grief and shock across the local community. His father, Kushalappa Gowda, is also said to be ailing.

The Subrahmanya police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to uncover the circumstances leading to this devastating event.

nitin.jpg

News Network
April 7,2025

Mangaluru, Apr 7: A price storm is brewing in Mangaluru’s hotel and restaurant industry. Faced with skyrocketing raw material costs and mounting overheads, hoteliers are preparing to hike food prices by up to 10% within a month — a move that could hit the pockets of thousands of diners across Dakshina Kannada.

From milk and oil to LPG and staples like rice and toor dal, prices have surged, pushing both vegetarian and non-vegetarian establishments to the brink. Over 65% of hotels operate in rented spaces, and labour shortages are adding fuel to the fire.

Swarna Sunder of Dinki Dine says running a hotel without burdening customers is becoming near-impossible. “Costs are rising daily. We’re trying to strike a balance, but a hike is inevitable,” he said, calling Mangaluru a highly price-sensitive market.

Industry leaders, including the Dakshina Kannada Hotel Owners Association, are expected to meet soon to formalize the revision.

Meanwhile, hoteliers blame "unhealthy competition" for further disrupting the sector. “Some serve unlimited fish meals under ₹60 — it’s unsustainable and unfair,” said a hotelier, adding that such practices are forcing smaller eateries to shut shop.

Chandrahas Shetty, president of the district association, confirmed that rising input costs have left them with little choice but to revise menus.

Agencies
March 28,2025

Udupi: Deputy Commissioner K. Vidya Kumari has directed officials to expedite land acquisition for designated industrial zones in the district to facilitate new industries. She issued these instructions during a meeting at Rajatadri on Wednesday.

Lands have been identified across various taluks for industrial development. The DC emphasized that KIADB must acquire these lands and ensure essential infrastructure—electricity, roads, and drainage—to attract industries and generate employment.

A total of 77 acres of private land has been acquired and compensated, including 31.2 acres in Kerebettu village, Hebri taluk, and 45.7 acres in Shivapura village. However, approval for 36.5 acres of government land is still pending. She instructed the forest department to assess whether this land falls under an eco-sensitive zone.

For the Belapu Industrial Area, the DC urged officials to accelerate minor land acquisitions for road expansion and commence construction at the earliest. She also mandated rainwater harvesting systems for all units in the Miyaru Industrial Area to tackle water scarcity.

Currently, 22 export-based units operate in the district. The DC encouraged further promotion of exports and an increase in their number.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director of Industries Nagraj V. Naik, KIADB Development Officer Srinivasa Murthy, Small-Scale Industries Association District President Harish Kunder, Deputy Director of the District Industrial Center Seetharam Shetty, District Skill Development Officer Arun B., and others.

