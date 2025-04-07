Grief-stricken pact: Son dies, mother fights for life after consuming poison in DK

Mangaluru, Apr 7: In a chilling and heart-wrenching turn of events from Nadugallu in Nalakuru village of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada, a mother and son’s desperate act to end their lives has left a community in disbelief. The duo allegedly consumed rodent poison in a joint suicide attempt, resulting in the son’s death and leaving the mother in a critical condition.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Nithin, son of Kushalappa Gowda of Derappajjanamane, Nalakuru. His mother, Sulochana, is currently battling for her life in a hospital. According to sources, the incident took place three days ago, with both victims falling severely ill by the morning of April 6.

Nithin, an ITI diploma holder, had been managing his family's agricultural land. He had married Deeksha, a guest lecturer at a local college, about a year ago. At the time of the tragic incident, Deeksha was reportedly staying at her parental home. During her absence, Nithin and Sulochana allegedly consumed poison in what is believed to be a premeditated act.

Well-known in the village for his kind demeanor and strong social ties, Nithin’s untimely death has cast a shadow of grief and shock across the local community. His father, Kushalappa Gowda, is also said to be ailing.

The Subrahmanya police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to uncover the circumstances leading to this devastating event.