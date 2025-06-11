Heavy rains forecast across Karnataka; Red alert in 9 districts including DK, Udupi

Mangaluru, June 11: The southwest monsoon has intensified in Karnataka after a brief pause, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue alerts across multiple districts. Widespread heavy rainfall is expected to continue until June 14, particularly in coastal and interior regions.
A red alert—indicating extremely heavy rainfall—has been issued for nine districts: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Shivamogga.
An orange alert is in place for Vijayapura, Mysuru, Hassan, Davanagere, Koppal, Raichur, and Gadag, warning of very heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, a yellow alert—signaling moderate rain—has been declared for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, and Tumakuru.
On Tuesday night, several parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, were hit by heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning. Notable areas that experienced significant downpours include Aurad, Bidar, Bargur, Annigere, Humnabad, Chittapur, Chitgoppa, Sira, Davanagere, Maddur, Gubbi, Jagalur, Hiriyur, Indi, Bhalki, Sedam, Karkala, Mangaluru, Bantwal, Kundapur, and JKVK.
The IMD notes that rainfall had decreased following the initial monsoon onset but has surged again since June 10. The forecast anticipates:
Coastal Karnataka: Rain from June 12 to 16
North Karnataka: Rain from June 12 to 15
South Interior Karnataka: Rain from June 15 to 16
Residents are advised to stay alert and follow local advisories, especially in red and orange alert zones.
