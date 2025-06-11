  1. Home
  2. Heavy rains forecast across Karnataka; Red alert in 9 districts including DK, Udupi

Heavy rains forecast across Karnataka; Red alert in 9 districts including DK, Udupi

News Network
June 11, 2025

Mangaluru, June 11: The southwest monsoon has intensified in Karnataka after a brief pause, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue alerts across multiple districts. Widespread heavy rainfall is expected to continue until June 14, particularly in coastal and interior regions.

A red alert—indicating extremely heavy rainfall—has been issued for nine districts: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Shivamogga.

An orange alert is in place for Vijayapura, Mysuru, Hassan, Davanagere, Koppal, Raichur, and Gadag, warning of very heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, a yellow alert—signaling moderate rain—has been declared for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, and Tumakuru.

On Tuesday night, several parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, were hit by heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning. Notable areas that experienced significant downpours include Aurad, Bidar, Bargur, Annigere, Humnabad, Chittapur, Chitgoppa, Sira, Davanagere, Maddur, Gubbi, Jagalur, Hiriyur, Indi, Bhalki, Sedam, Karkala, Mangaluru, Bantwal, Kundapur, and JKVK.

The IMD notes that rainfall had decreased following the initial monsoon onset but has surged again since June 10. The forecast anticipates:

Coastal Karnataka: Rain from June 12 to 16

North Karnataka: Rain from June 12 to 15

South Interior Karnataka: Rain from June 15 to 16

Residents are advised to stay alert and follow local advisories, especially in red and orange alert zones.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 10,2025

Mangaluru: A man has allegedly fallen victim to an online investment scam, losing Rs 24.2 lakh over several months through fraudulent trading schemes advertised on Instagram and promoted via WhatsApp groups.

According to the complaint, the incident began in March 2024, when the victim clicked on an Instagram advertisement related to trading. This led him to a group named Fyers Market Discussion Group, where a person identified as Sharon Trivedi added him to a WhatsApp chat, introduced various investment schemes, and convinced him to register via an application. After installing the app, Sharon remained in constant contact, explaining institutional stock investments and IPO placements, urging him to invest. The app’s customer support team provided bank account numbers and IFSC codes for deposits.

Scam Unfolds Through Multiple Channels

Later, the complainant encountered another investment company via a similar Instagram advertisement. This time, Ishita Paul, using multiple WhatsApp numbers, persuaded him to invest through a website, which again provided numerous bank details for transactions.

Between April 21, 2024, and May 31, 2025, the victim transferred Rs 24.2 lakh in multiple installments through UPI, RTGS, and IMPS into various bank accounts supplied by these fraudsters. Initially, a small amount was returned to build trust, but when he requested the remaining funds, he was asked to pay taxes and commissions. Even after complying, the scammers demanded a 10% security deposit before processing his withdrawal.

Realization and Legal Action

This demand raised suspicions, prompting the complainant to investigate further. Upon realizing he had been deceived, he waited in hopes of recovering the money, but after receiving no reimbursement, he filed a complaint at the CEN Crime Police Station. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

How to Protect Yourself from Investment Scams

With rising cases of financial fraud, authorities urge individuals to exercise caution before investing online. Here are some steps to avoid falling victim to scams:

•    Verify the authenticity of investment platforms and trading groups before engaging.

•    Beware of unsolicited messages promoting financial schemes, especially from unknown contacts.

•    Do not install unfamiliar trading apps without thorough research.

•    Avoid sharing financial details or transferring money without confirmation from official sources.

•    Consult financial experts before making large investments.
If you suspect fraudulent activity, report it immediately to cybercrime authorities to prevent further losses.

News Network
May 29,2025

Mangaluru, May 29: What began as a virtual connection on Instagram ended in a heart-wrenching tragedy in the quiet village of Badagumijaru Marakada in Moodbidri taluk of Dakshina Kannada. A 29-year-old married woman, Namiksha Shetty, and her alleged lover Prashanth were both found dead in a village well on Wednesday — victims of a shocking murder-suicide.

According to police sources, Namiksha, a mother of two young sons, was living at her father's home after facing marital discord. Her husband Satish is currently employed in Pune. Namiksha had reportedly grown close to Prashanth, a divorced man from Bagalkote, after meeting him on Instagram.

Their social media friendship allegedly turned into an affair, with Prashanth frequently visiting her house, especially when the rest of the family was away.

On Wednesday, with no one else home, the couple is said to have had a violent argument. In a chilling turn of events, Prashanth allegedly pushed Namiksha into a well, and upon realizing that one of her children had witnessed the horrifying act, he too jumped in, ending his own life.

The bodies were later recovered by fire and rescue personnel. The sight left villagers and police shaken, especially given the presence of her young child at the scene.

Moodbidri Police have registered a case and are investigating further. The tragic end of what began as a digital romance has left two children motherless — and a community reeling in shock.

News Network
June 11,2025

Mangaluru, June 11: Ananya Rao, a young woman from Land Links in Mangaluru, has been commissioned as a Sub-Lieutenant in the Indian Navy, marking a proud moment for her family and the city. 

The daughter of retired telecom employee Satish Rao and Veena Rao, Ananya earned her commission at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala following months of intensive training.

The commissioning ceremony took place on May 31 at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, where she officially joined the ranks as a naval officer following the successful completion of her training.

She completed her schooling and pre-university education in Mangaluru, and went on to pursue a BTech in Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal.

During her academic journey, she actively participated in NCC (National Cadet Corps), which played a crucial role in shaping her path toward the armed forces. From her early years, she displayed a deep commitment to serving the nation, a passion that grew stronger over time.

After graduating, Ananya cleared the highly competitive armed forces selection process and underwent 10 months of rigorous training at the Naval Academy. Her dedication, discipline, and perseverance earned her the commission as a Sub-Lieutenant.

Her achievement is a source of pride for Mangaluru and serves as an inspiration for young aspirants—especially women—who dream of a career in the defence forces.

