  1. Home
  2. Heavy showers batter Udupi, UK, Malnad; school holiday in Mangaluru passes without rain

Heavy showers batter Udupi, UK, Malnad; school holiday in Mangaluru passes without rain

coastaldigest.com news network
August 30, 2025

Mangaluru, Aug 30: Heavy rains continued to lash parts of coastal and Malnad regions of Karnataka on Saturday, disrupting normal life in Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Kodagu districts.

In Honnavar taluk of Uttara Kannada, the Deputy Commissioner declared a holiday for all anganwadis, primary and high schools on August 30 as a precautionary measure in view of incessant rainfall expected during the day.

Dakshina Kannada district administration also declared a holiday for anganwadis and schools up to high school level. However, in Mangaluru, the rains eased, leaving the holiday largely uncalled for.

Fishermen in all three coastal districts have been warned against venturing into the sea as the coastal belt continues to witness strong winds and rough waves.

In Udupi district, heavy downpour led to flooding in some interior villages.

According to officials, minor landslides were reported in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts in the Malnad region, damaging some interior roads and commercial plantations.

Kodagu district also received heavy rainfall, raising fears of fresh landslides in vulnerable areas. The district administration has asked residents in high-risk zones to remain vigilant.

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored across all rain-affected districts, with measures being taken to prevent casualties.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 22,2025

BIS1.jpg

Barakah International School in Adyar, Mangaluru, recently hosted the highly anticipated inter-school competition, "Mind Spark – The Arena of Intelligent Minds." The event brought together talented students from various schools across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, providing a vibrant platform for them to showcase their creativity, talent, and competitive spirit.

The competition featured a range of contests that witnessed enthusiastic participation and healthy team spirit, reflecting the diverse talents and competencies of the students. The campus was filled with excitement and energy throughout the day, a testament to the young participants' passion and dedication.

At the conclusion of the event, Al Furqan School emerged as the overall champion, while Al Ibada secured the runner-up position. The outstanding performances of the participants were applauded by the panel of judges and dignitaries present.

The inaugural function was graced by Mafazah Sharfuddin, a research scholar at the University of Bristol, UK, as the chief guest. Mohammad Salahuddin, a wealth management coach, and Mohidine C.H., an educationalist, participated as guests of honor at the valedictory function. The Managing Director of Barakah International School, Nargis Ashraf, and other officials warmly welcomed the teams from various schools.

As the host institution, Barakah International School and College provided a professional atmosphere for students to showcase their talents and ensured that their skills were duly recognized and appreciated. The initiative aligns with the school's vision of nurturing intelligent minds and fostering holistic growth among students.

Barakah International School and College is a premier educational institution in the region, offering education from pre-KG to degree level with affiliations to CBSE, state board (for PUC), and Mangalore University (for degree). The institution also provides NEET integrated facility and NEET long-term coaching for repeaters, along with hostel facilities that cater to the cultural and professional needs of students while maintaining academic excellence.

BIS2.jpg

BIS3.jpg

BIS4.jpg

BIS5.jpg

BIS6.jpg

BIS7.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 25,2025

tejaswisoorya.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 25: The BJP's 'Dharmasthala Chalo Yatra,' launched by its South Bengaluru unit on Monday, drew a large turnout of workers and leaders as the convoy began its journey to the famed temple town under the banner 'Dharmada Ulivige Dharma Yuddha' (A holy war to protect dharma).

The Yatra, led by Jayanagar MLA C K Ramamurthy, commenced with prayers at the Sri Vinayaka Temple in Jayanagar 4th Block.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya flagged off the journey.

"Participated in the flag-off of BJP Bengaluru South unit's Dharmasthala Chalo Yatra today at the Link Road junction, NICE Road. Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala, a revered spiritual centre that is the pride of our land, is now a victim of an organized conspiracy," Surya said in a post on 'X'.

He said the BJP unequivocally condemns the false propaganda being spread against the sacred shrine of Dharmasthala.

"We demand a CBI probe to unearth the larger conspiracy hatched against the temple and its administration. We were joined by thousands of karyakartas during the launch," he stated.

Vice president of Bengaluru South district unit of BJP, Umesh Shetty, was among the participants.

After reaching the temple town of Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district, leaders are scheduled to walk a kilometre to the Manjunath Swamy temple to offer prayers and meet temple Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade to express the BJP's "complete support to the holy shrine".

The yatra comes amid a controversy that erupted after a complainant, later identified as C N Chinnaiah and arrested on charges of perjury, claimed burying a number of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault, in Dharmasthala over a period of time, with the implications pointing towards the administrators of the local temple. The BJP had protested against targeting the temple. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had also warned of action if the complaint was false.

Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari or the custodian of the temple, also welcomed the constitution of the SIT.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 19,2025

bus.jpg

Mangaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Mangaluru division has sought approval from the Road Transport Authority (RTA) for 28 new bus permits on various routes in and around the city. The proposal came up at the RTA meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Darshan on Monday.

Senior divisional controller of KSRTC Mangaluru, Rajesh Shetty, said the move was in response to repeated public demands. He noted that the Shakti Scheme, which offers free bus travel for women, had significantly increased demand for KSRTC services. “Many women have complained that they are deprived of the scheme’s benefits due to the lack of KSRTC buses on several routes. The growing population of Mangaluru has further increased the need,” he said.

The KSRTC submitted applications for new services on routes including:

•    KSRTC bus stand to Kateel via Kottara, Kuloor, and Surathkal

•    KSRTC bus stand to Surathkal via Farangipete

•    Mangaluru to Mangaluru Junction Railway Station

•    Mangaluru Junction to Kodikal, Adyapady

•    State Bank to Farangipete, Kannagudde, Kinnigoli, Mudipu, Moodbidri, Polali, Madaka, Kateel

•    Mangaladevi to MRPL, Kinnigoli

•    Talapady to Bajpe, Surathkal

•    Bajpe to Ullal Kotepura

•    Moodushedde to Someshwara

•    Mudipu to NITK

•    Mangaluru to Kumpala

Shetty also urged the RTA to grant permits in areas restricted under district magistrate notifications of 1991 and 1993, and announced that 100 e-buses would soon be introduced in Mangaluru under the PM-eBus Sewa scheme.

However, the proposal drew strong objections from private bus operators. Advocates representing them argued that the move would trigger unhealthy competition and erode the viability of the private sector. They demanded a detailed traffic survey and rationalisation of timings before any new permits are granted.

Dakshina Kannada Private Bus Operators’ Association president, Azeez Parthippady, said: “If more permits are issued, it will weaken private bus operations and disrupt the existing system.”

Responding to the concerns, DC Darshan clarified that the RTA would take a decision only after verifying legal provisions and pending court cases. SP Arun K, RTO Shridhar K Mallad, and other officials were present.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.