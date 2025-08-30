Heavy showers batter Udupi, UK, Malnad; school holiday in Mangaluru passes without rain

Mangaluru, Aug 30: Heavy rains continued to lash parts of coastal and Malnad regions of Karnataka on Saturday, disrupting normal life in Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Kodagu districts.

In Honnavar taluk of Uttara Kannada, the Deputy Commissioner declared a holiday for all anganwadis, primary and high schools on August 30 as a precautionary measure in view of incessant rainfall expected during the day.

Dakshina Kannada district administration also declared a holiday for anganwadis and schools up to high school level. However, in Mangaluru, the rains eased, leaving the holiday largely uncalled for.

Fishermen in all three coastal districts have been warned against venturing into the sea as the coastal belt continues to witness strong winds and rough waves.

In Udupi district, heavy downpour led to flooding in some interior villages.

According to officials, minor landslides were reported in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts in the Malnad region, damaging some interior roads and commercial plantations.

Kodagu district also received heavy rainfall, raising fears of fresh landslides in vulnerable areas. The district administration has asked residents in high-risk zones to remain vigilant.

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored across all rain-affected districts, with measures being taken to prevent casualties.