Here’re night and weekend curfew guidelines for Dakshina Kannada till Sept 13

News Network
September 1, 2021

Mangaluru, Sept 1: Due covid cases increasing in the Neighbouring state Kerala, the border district Dakshina Kannada administration continued the night curfew and weekend curfew till September.

Weekend curfew will not affect movement of health care personnel and students attending examinations, whose hall ticket will act as a pass, said Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra here on Wednesday This order will be in force till September 13, he added.

In the order issued after directions came from the State government, Dr. Rajendra said that during weekend curfew, milk vending shops will be allowed to do business between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. and grocery and other shops dealing with essential items will be allowed to remain open till 2 p.m. Marriages will be allowed by the local authorities with permission for participation of 50 persons.

Dr. Rajendra said that all nursing, paramedical and other students coming from Kerala to hostels and rooms for study in Dakshina Kannada should bring COVID-19 RT-PCR test negative certificate not older than 72 hours and get themselves quarantined for one week. 

They should attend classes only with COVID-19 test negative certificate and if they test positive, they should be moved to COVID Care Centres for a 17-day treatment.

Nurses and other employees returning from visits to Kerala and Maharashtra have to undergo a week-long quarantine and report to duty only if they test negative for COVID-19. Managements have been asked to ensure strict compliance with these guidelines.

Students and others who regularly commute from Kasaragod in Kerala should continue to produce COVID-19 test negative certificates once every week.

News Network
August 19,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 19: Like last two weekends, the district administration will be imposing curfew in Dakshina Kannada this Saturday and Sunday (August 21 and 22) too to check the spread of covid-19. 

The announcement was made by Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V today. 

Only shops selling essential commodities and roadside vegetable and fruit stalls will be allowed to remain open these two days till 2 p.m. 

Restaurants will be open only for parcel service and home delivery. Bus, train and flight services will remain not be affected, said the DC. 

The weekend curfew will come to force in the district at 9 p.m. on August 20 and will remain until 5 p.m. on August 23. 

The Mangaluru city police will erect 18 check posts including inter-state border check posts to enforce the weekend curfew.

Action will be initiated against those who loiter without any valid reasons under Epidemic Diseases Act and NDMA Act. 

News Network
August 20,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 20: Much needed fledged truck terminal will come up on NMPT land at Baikampady on the outskirts of Mangaluru, said D Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal Ltd president D S Veeraiah.

There is a need for setting up a truck terminal in each district. There are five truck terminals including at Yeshwanthpur, Dasapura, Hosapere, and Mysuru. Facilities for the sale of spare parts, clinic, rooms, stalls, toilets, and police outpost have been arranged at these truck terminals and a similar truck terminal is needed in Mangaluru, he said while speaking to newsmen here on Friday.

He said that the parking of lorries, trucks by the side of the highway has been resulting in accidents. Mangaluru is developing in terms of industries and business. The truck terminal should have come up in Mangalore. However, owing to lack of land, there was delay in the process. Now, the land belonging to NMPT will be used for constructing the terminal at Baikampady, he added.

he said that he will discuss with the transport minister about banning the parking of heavy vehicles, trucks, lorries by the side of the road.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that a detailed project report will be sent to the Corporation within a month. The issue of whether to construct a truck terminal on PPP model or through D Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal Ltd will be discussed. The truck terminal at Baikampady will be helpful for those travelling on NH 66. 

There are plans to set up another truck terminal on NH 75 near Uppinangady and four to five truck bays in the district. There are also plans to set up a terminal on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on NH 275 as well, he said.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 31,2021

kulal.jpg

Udupi, Aug 31: The youth, who stabbed his ex-girlfriend before slitting his own throat on National Highway 66 near Santhekatte petrol station in Udupi yesterday, died in the hospital today.

The victim, identified as Sowmyashree (28), daughter of Vittal Bhandary and Susheela couple living in Kakkunje near Ambagilu, succumbed to stab injuries after she was rushed to hospital yesterday. The attacker Sandesh Kulal (28), a resident of Alevoor Rampura, too succumbed to injuries today morning.

Sowmyashree used to work on contract basis in the capacity of data entry operator for a nationalised bank at Santhekatte. Two of her brothers work abroad and her father is unwell. Sandesh Kulal was a computer operator of a medical shop in the city.

Sandesh Kulal and Sowmyashree were in love for past several years. However, the parents did not give green signal for the wedding due to caste and other differences.

Recently, Sowmyashree reportedly got engaged with a youth from Moodbidri. Angered by this development, Sandesh had quarrelled with her.

On Monday (August 30) evening, Sowmyashree, who was returning home in her scooter was stopped by Sandesh who was riding his motorbike, on national highway. 

After verbal altercation ensued between the two, Sandesh, who was hiding a knife, stabbed Sowmyashree and then slit his own neck. The locals had rushed the critically injured duo to hospital. 

