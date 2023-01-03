  1. Home
  2. HIF_INDIA hands over 27th house under Project Ashiyana

HIF_INDIA hands over 27th house under Project Ashiyana

Media Release
January 3, 2023

hif.jpg

Mangaluru:  HIF_INDIA under its ‘project Ashiyana’ to build new houses for the poor and needy, the 27th house has been handed over yesterday to the widow beneficiary near Renjaladi village of Kadaba taluk. 

President of Badriya Masjid, Haji Yusuf Peradka Posoli graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Khatib Rafiq Darimi of Juma Masjid handed over the key of the new house and one month ration to the beneficiary. 

Vice President of Noojibaltila Gram Panchayat, Emmanuel PJ, in his talk applauded the efforts of HIF by providing the basic amenities like construction of houses to the deprived families.  He wished and expected more such services to be initiated by the organization. 

Ausaf Hussain, Co-ordinator of HIF Project Ashiyana Scheme presided over the program and informed that the work of 28th house is in progress and the house will be handed over to the beneficiary very soon. 

Saif Hanif recited the verses from Holy Quran.  Adil Parvez convened the program and delivered the vote of thanks.

hif2.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 2,2023

Limbavali.jpg

Ramnagar, Jan 2: A businessman in Ramnagar district of Karnataka shot himself dead and in his suicide note, he named a BJP MLA and five others, officials said on Monday.

The victim was identified as 47-year-old Pradeep, a resident of Amalipura near HSR Layout in Bengaluru.

He had mentioned the name of Mahadevapura constituency BJP MLA and former minister Arvind Limbavali and five others in his death note.

Besides Limbavali, the purported note names K Gopi, Somaiah, Ramesh Reddy, Jayaram Reddy and Raghav Bhat with their phone numbers, police sources said. 

“These six people did injustice to me. They should be punished and I should get justice,” the note states.

Pradeep had shot himself in the head in his car, the police said, adding that he had gone to a resort near Nettagere in Ramnagar, a neighboring town of Bengaluru, with his family to celebrate New Year on Sunday.

In between, he returned to Bengaluru residence and wrote the suicide.

After he came back to the resort, he committed suicide in his car.

The five named in the note are all said to be influential people.

In the note, he urged the police to initiate action against the five persons and hold them responsible for his death.

The deceased also mentioned their mobile numbers

The note mentioned that the accused took Rs 1.50 crore from the deceased in connection with opening a resort and had promised to make him a partner in the business.

"The partners have betrayed me. I was supposed to get Rs 2.50 crore. BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali attempted to compromise and I got only Rs 9 lakhs. After that, MLA Arvind Limbavali also did not help me," the death note says.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 22,2022

hegde.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Backward Classes Commission Chairman Jayprakash Hegde submitted the interim report to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha on Thursday.

This comes amid the Lingayat Panchamsali community's demands for 2A reservation to meet the educational and employment needs of people. Bommai on Wednesday informed that he has asked the Backward Classes Commission Chairman and Secretary to expedite the submission of its report.

Bommai had earlier said that the Karnataka government would take a decision on providing reservation to various communities, including the Panchamasali (a sub-sect of Veerashaiva-Lingayats) under 2A of OBC quota based on the report of the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 2,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 2: A 19-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by a youth at the Presidency University in Bengaluru on Monday after the former rejected the latter's advances. 

After attacking the girl, the accused also stabbed himself and is being treated at a private hospital. Rajanakunte Police rushed to the spot and registered a case.

The deceased was identified as 19-year-old Layasmitha, a native of Kolar. She was a first-year BTech student at Presidency engineering college.

The attacker has been identified as Pawan Kalyan, a first-year BCA student at Nrupathunga University in Bengaluru.

Pawan sneaked into the Presidency University and attacked Layasmitha after she reportedly rejected his proposal. She succumbed on the spot after being stabbed multiple times by Pawan. After attacking the girl, he also stabbed himself in the stomach and chest.

The college staff rushed him to a nearby hospital and later shifted him to Bowring Hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition.

Layasmitha's body has been brought to Yelahanka Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Pawan is also said to be a native of Kolar. Police are at the spot and are questioning college staff and Layasmitha's friends. Incident at Rajanakunte Police Station Limits.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.