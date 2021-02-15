I can bring 5 more Congress MLAs to BJP even now: Ramesh Jarkiholi

  1. Home
February 14, 2021

Belagavi, Feb 14: Karnataka Minister for Water Resources Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is also District Incharge Minister said on Sunday that "If I wish I can bring five more MLAs from Congress to Bharatiya Janata Party."

He was speaking at the felicitation ceremony of recently elected Belagavi taluk Gram Panchayat members in Belagavi on Sunday.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was the one responsible for the fall of Congress-JDS Coalition Government in the State, said that when he was in Congress nobody cared for him. Now I have developed good contact with central leaders and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa', he added.

Jarkiholi called upon the recently elected GP members to work hard to bring back BJP to power in the state in 2023 assembly elections and in 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Mr Ramesh Jarkiholi said that the former Chief Minister and Opposition leader in the Legislative Assembly is his leader and he was always in touch with me.

"However, the relation with Siddaramaiah and me is totally personal and when it comes to party interest I am purely with BJP" he underlined.

February 7,2021

Panaji, Feb 7: Amid the ongoing tension between Goa and Karnataka over Mhadei water diversion, BJP National General Secretary and Goa BJP in-charge CT Ravi on Saturday said that both the States will follow Supreme Court's judgment in this matter.

"We will follow the Supreme Court's judgment as far as the inter-state river dispute is concerned. We work for national interest and Goa and Karnataka are like two eyes. The interest of both the states is in line with the interest of the party," said Ravi.

Goa BJP has scheduled a day-long State Executive Committee meeting in the State capital on Sunday, which will be attended by Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Ravi.

Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to make a transit visit to Goa as he will be addressing a rally in Maharashtra today. Shah is also likely to meet Union Minister Shripad Naik who is recuperating at the GMC before flying back to Delhi via Goa.

Mhadei, also known as the Mandovi river in Goa and Mahadayi in Karnataka, is considered as a lifeline in the northern parts of Goa. It originates in Karnataka and meets the Arabian Sea in Panaji in Goa, while briefly flowing through Maharashtra.

While the river runs 28.8 km in Karnataka, it is over 50 km in length in the state of Goa. Goa, Karnataka are battling out a two-decade-long dispute over the sharing of the Mhadei waters.

The Goa government has already filed a contempt petition accusing Karnataka of diverting the river's water, despite the Supreme Court hearing another special leave petition filed by Goa which has challenged the Tribunal's award.

News Network
February 5,2021

Udupi, Feb 5: Police have arrested three persons on the charges of trying to sell ganja worth over Rs 2 lakhs in an autorickshaw near the Sheembra bridge on Friday.

Police said that the arrested are Gautham Raju Shimunge of Maharashtra, Jeswinder Sing of Punjab and Krishna Jalagar of Brahmavar.

Around 8 kg ganja worth Rs 2,66,000 and the autorickshaw used by the accused, have been seized.

Police have registered a case in this connection.

coastaldigest.com news network
February 14,2021

Mangaluru, Feb 14: A 28-year-old man was found dead on railway tracks at Thokkottu near here today.

The deceased has been identified as Satish Chandra Nayka, a resident of Beeri near Kotekar. He was a bank employee in in Madikeri. 

It is suspected that he might have ended his life by coming in front of the train.

Ullal police have registered a case.

