I can bring 5 more Congress MLAs to BJP even now: Ramesh Jarkiholi

Belagavi, Feb 14: Karnataka Minister for Water Resources Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is also District Incharge Minister said on Sunday that "If I wish I can bring five more MLAs from Congress to Bharatiya Janata Party."

He was speaking at the felicitation ceremony of recently elected Belagavi taluk Gram Panchayat members in Belagavi on Sunday.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was the one responsible for the fall of Congress-JDS Coalition Government in the State, said that when he was in Congress nobody cared for him. Now I have developed good contact with central leaders and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa', he added.

Jarkiholi called upon the recently elected GP members to work hard to bring back BJP to power in the state in 2023 assembly elections and in 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Mr Ramesh Jarkiholi said that the former Chief Minister and Opposition leader in the Legislative Assembly is his leader and he was always in touch with me.

"However, the relation with Siddaramaiah and me is totally personal and when it comes to party interest I am purely with BJP" he underlined.