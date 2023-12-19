  1. Home
  2. Impelsys launches advanced medical devices testing facility in Mangaluru

Impelsys launches advanced medical devices testing facility in Mangaluru

News Network
December 19, 2023

Impelsys1.jpg

Mangaluru: Impelsys, a leading global technology company, on December 18, 2023 announced the launch of an advanced medical devices testing lab in Karnataka’s coastal city of Mangaluru. 

As a provider of cutting-edge technologies to the healthcare industry, this testing facility adds to its wide array of solutions and services, which include - data and analytics, AI-powered platforms and solutions, cloud services, and learning solutions. 

The facility was inaugurated by Shyam Shetty, Managing Director – Laerdal Bangalore LLP. Impelsys has been a long-term partner of Laerdal, a world leader in healthcare education and resuscitation training, focused on improving healthcare quality.
 
Speaking at the inauguration, Mr Shetty said “My experience of partnering with Impelsys gives me the confidence that this new testing facility too will be a great success, and will further augment and strengthen, their robust presence in healthcare. I wish the team all the very best.”

Vincent Emerald, Global Head & Director of QA – Impelsys, shared his views, “Our goal with this facility is to accelerate transformation in healthcare which will help hospitals and wellness centers offer safe and secure care to patients. It will also help medical devices OEMs bring their products to the market faster.”

Impelsys prides itself on being an organization that anticipates the needs of its clients and changing trends. With technology becoming a key differentiator in providing quality healthcare, the medical devices testing facility is designed to make diagnostics and patient care safer. 

Impelsys offers comprehensive Quality Engineering services leveraging the latest automation tools covering functional and non-functional testing. The QA team works closely with customers from all over the world to help them deliver high-quality, flawless, products and solutions.

About Impelsys

Impelsys is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions that empower organizations across the globe to become digital-first, data-driven intelligent enterprises. With over two decades of expertise in innovation and technology, Impelsys is a trusted partner for organizations seeking end-to-end digital advancement.

Impelsys2.jpg

Impelsys3.jpg

Impelsys4.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 19,2023

jazakasaragod.jpg

Kasaragod, Dec 19: An 18-month-old girl, battling for her life after accidentally consuming mosquito repellent two days ago, died in a hospital on Tuesday, December 19.

The deceased has been identified as Jasa, daughter of Anshifa P K of Bava Nagar in Kanhangad town's Kalluravi ward, and Ramshid of Arangadi, also in Kanhangad town.

On Sunday, there was a function at the couple's house at Bava Nagar, and nobody paid attention to what the little girl was up to, said Kalluravi councillor Ashraf C K. The girl drank the mosquito repellent from a refill pack kept on the shelf, he said. 

"When the family realised what had happened, they took her to a hospital in Kanhangad. There, no effort was taken to flush out the poison, and was referred to another hospital in Mangaluru," he said.

Despite treatment, the girl could not be revived, said Ashraf. Her father Ramshid, who works in a West Asian country, arrived Tuesday morning and Jasa died soon after.

The girl is survived by her parents and an elder sister.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 14,2023

UTK.jpg

Belagavi, Dec 14: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader on Thursday said the Parliament security breach incident is a warning to all.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Speaker Khader appealed to the people "to cooperate as the directions are given to check the genuinity of the visitors. But, it is also suggested not to create hassles for students and good citizens to issue passes visiting the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi".

After the Parliament incident, the security has been beefed up in the premises of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha and stringent procedures are being followed to issue passes for visitors.

Meanwhile, the sources said that Manoranjan, one of the accused in the smoke canister attack in Parliament case, does not have a social media account and had cut off bonding with his old friends for the past six years.

Manoranjan had created his own circle of friends in Bengaluru. The authorities are probing how Manoranjan got in touch with other accused from North India. Police sources explained that Manoranjan might have the social media accounts under different names.

He had completed an engineering course from the Bengaluru Institute of Technology (BIT) in Bengaluru. He went to Cambodia in 2016. The initial probe has revealed that accused Manoranjan was issued Parliament pass thrice by the office of MP Pratap Simha.

The accused had studied the security arrangement in detail during the visits and planned the attack. The investigations also revealed that the office of Pratap Simha had refused to issue the pass initially and later the accused brought pressure from a local personal assistant from Mysuru city and got the pass.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 9,2023

JDS.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 9: JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Saturday said that the Karnataka state unit president C M Ibrahim and party national vice-president C K Nanu have been expelled from the party due to 'anti-party activities' at the national executive committee meeting.

After the national executive committee meeting, Gowda announced the decision to sack the two leaders.

Gowda said the image and the interests of the party were taking a beating due to which the decision was taken.

"A national executive meeting was convened in Bengaluru and a unanimous decision was taken for their ouster," Gowda said.

Mandya district JD(S) president D Ramesh and West Bengal JD(S) unit president Puneeth Kumar Singh, moved the resolution for the expulsion of Ibrahim and Nanu from the party at the executive meeting.

"The resolutions presented by these two were unanimously accepted by the executive," Gowda said.

Along with Gowda, former chief minister and party state president H D Kumaraswamy, all state unit presidents and executive members were present.

The action comes a day after expelled leader Ibrahim, a former Union Minister, announced convening a national-level meet in Bengaluru on December 11.

Ibrahim had rebelled against the party leadership for their decision to form an alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections.

He even claimed that his faction of JD(S) was the original one.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.