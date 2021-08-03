Karnataka logs 1,674 fresh covid cases, 38 deaths; Dakshina Kannada 307 cases, 8 deaths

Bengaluru, Aug 3: Karnataka on Tuesday logged 1,674 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 29.09 lakh, while 38 deaths took the toll to 36,650.

The day also saw 1,376 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,49,003, leaving 24,280 active cases. Bengaluru Urban district reported the highest number of infections (477) and seven deaths, a health department bulletin said.

Dakshina Kannada logged 307 cases and eight fatalities, the highest among districts. Mysuru district recorded 147 cases, Udupi and Hassan (104 each) Kodagu 94 and Tumakuru 80. Thirteen districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said Yadgir and Raichur districts did not report any fresh cases.

On Tuesday, 1,21,021 COVID tests were conducted, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 3.90 crore.

A total of 1,05,378 people were vaccinated, taking the overall number to 3.16 crore. The positivity rate stood at 1.38 per cent and the Case Fatality Rate at 2.27 per cent.