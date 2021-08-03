  1. Home
  Karnataka logs 1,674 fresh covid cases, 38 deaths; Dakshina Kannada 307 cases, 8 deaths

August 3, 2021
August 3, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 3: Karnataka on Tuesday logged 1,674 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 29.09 lakh, while 38 deaths took the toll to 36,650. 

The day also saw 1,376 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,49,003, leaving 24,280 active cases. Bengaluru Urban district reported the highest number of infections (477) and seven deaths, a health department bulletin said. 

Dakshina Kannada logged 307 cases and eight fatalities, the highest among districts. Mysuru district recorded 147 cases, Udupi and Hassan (104 each) Kodagu 94 and Tumakuru 80. Thirteen districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said Yadgir and Raichur districts did not report any fresh cases. 

On Tuesday, 1,21,021 COVID tests were conducted, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 3.90 crore. 

A total of 1,05,378 people were vaccinated, taking the overall number to 3.16 crore. The positivity rate stood at 1.38 per cent and the Case Fatality Rate at 2.27 per cent.

July 22,2021
July 22,2021

Bengaluru, July 22: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Thursday said he was ready to accept any decision made by the BJP high command after July 26, when he completes two years in office. 

"BJP has not allowed anyone above the age of 75 to be in power anywhere in the entire country. Yet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda have shown special concern towards me," the 78-year-old Chief Minister said. 

"I will complete two years as CM on July 26. I will abide by any decision taken by the high command," he said, suggesting his preparedness to go. 

Yediyurappa's remarks came amidst strong speculations of imminent change in state leadership as soon as he completes two years in office. The BJP government has planned a programme to highlight its 2-year achievement on July 26.

Yediyurappa had not issued any media statements over the last two days as he huddled with seers of various mutts. This was interpreted as a show of strength as prominent seers pressed for the continuation of Yediyurappa as CM for the full term.

He advised party leaders and workers against issuing any statements favouring his continuation in the top post. "My aim is to strengthen the party in the coming days and bring it back to power (in Karnataka)," he said. 

July 24,2021
July 24,2021

uttarakannada.jpg

Karwar, July 24: The Indian Coast Guard conducted a day-long rescue operation in Karnataka, saving 155 people who were stranded in flood-ravaged Uttara Kannada district on Friday.

According to a Coast Guard release, units were kept on standby for rescue and providing relief to marooned and stranded people.

The rescue operation was part of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) with each team consisting of seven to nine Coast guard personnel was formed and deployed in the flood-affected region of Kadra, Unglijoog Island and Kharegoog Island of Uttar Kannada, it said.

The statement added that a team one rescued a total of 90 people from Khargejoog village while the rescue team two rescued 10 from Bodojoog island in association with the state administration.

The rescue operations were conducted by the Disaster Response Teams (DRTs) using two rubberised inflatable boats, life jackets, and lifebuoys.

In this early morning operation, 23 stranded personnel were rescued and engaged for the relief operation, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said that this is the first time that more than 500 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the state.

The Ankola-Dongri stretch in Uttara Kannada witnessed 541 mm of rainfall in 24 hours between July 22 and July 23.

In the same duration, 42 TMC of water was added in 13 major reservoirs of the state.

According to the KSNDMC officials, a total of 18 taluks across six districts have reported notable damages. A total of 8,733 persons living in low-lying and vulnerable areas have been shifted by respective district administrations. A total of 4,964 persons residing in Uttara Kannada (3,066), Shivamogga (8) and Belagavi (1,890) districts have taken refuge in 80 relief camps.

July 29,2021
July 20,2021

Bengaluru, July 29: The state government on Tuesday announced the results of the II PUC (freshers and repeaters) students and it will be available on their registered mobiles in a while, according to officials of the state PU Education department.

A month ago, the state government had cancelled the board exams for the II PUC keeping in mind the Covid pandemic situation and promoted all the students (freshers and repeaters) based on their SSLC and I PUC performance. The Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar released the results in Bengaluru.

A total of 2,239 students out of the over 6 lakh who had registered for the second-year pre-university (II PU equivalent to Class 12) exams in Karnataka this year secured perfect scores of 600 out of 600, results showed.

Out of the 6,66,497 students registered for the exam, 2,239 students secured perfect scores of 600 out of 600. As many as 95,628 students have secured distinction. While 3,55,078 students have secured first class followed by 1,47,055 students with second class and 68,729 students secured third class.

If any students not happy with the results announced by the state government, can write the exam scheduled to be held from 19th August, according to the PUE department. The last date for registering the exam will be 30th July.

The education minister has assured that all these students will get opportunities to get admission to higher education as the department of collegiate education has taken measures to increase intake at undergraduate level.

