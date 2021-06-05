  1. Home
  2. Karnataka reported 1,784 'black fungus' cases; 111 dead: Health Minister

Karnataka reported 1,784 'black fungus' cases; 111 dead: Health Minister

News Network
June 5, 2021

Bengaluru, June 5: Karnataka has reported 1,784 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus while 62 have recovered and 111 have died, said State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday.

The state government is mulling including black fungus treatment under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme for the people falling under the low income and lower middle-class group, he said.

Black fungus broke out in the state as a post-Covid complication during the second wave. "A total of 1,784 cases of black fungus have been reported in the state and 62 have recovered. Sufficient medicine has been allocated to the state," Sudhakar said in a statement.

According to him, 1,564 people in the state are being treated for black fungus. "While 62 people have recovered, unfortunately 111 people have lost their lives to the black fungus," the Minister said.

He said 9,750 vials of Amphotericin-B drug used for treatment of black fungus has been allocated by the Centre, of which 8,860 vials were received on Friday. "So far, we have received 18,650 vials. 8,860 vials have been used by government hospitals and 9,740 vials provided to private hospitals," the Minister said.

Speaking about the vaccination drive, he said about 70-75 lakh people would be provided vaccines in June. "About 1.5 crore doses have been administered in the state so far. By the end of June, about 2.25 crore people will receive at least one dose of vaccine in our state. Everyone will be vaccinated soon," Sudhakar said.

According to him, the second wave may subside in the state by June-end but insisted upon the people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 26,2021

Bengaluru, May 26: Much to the embarrassment of Karntaka's ruling BJP, a purported close aide of its Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy was arrested on Tuesday by the Bengaluru police's Central Crime Branch police in connection with the alleged bed scam - exposed by the ruling party members earlier this month with much fanfare.

On May 4, Bangaloe South MP Tejasvi Surya, accompanied by his uncle and Basavangudi MLA, L.S. Subramanya, Bommanahalli MLA Reddy and Chickpet MLA Uday Garudhachar stormed into Begaluru south Covid war room of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to flag the scam. 

Surya, who had also read out a list of 16 Muslims working there and questioned their appointment, had alleged that hospitals in Bengaluru "blocked" beds in fake names to make money, at a time when Covid cases were rising in Karnataka. He claimed that officials of the BBMP "colluded" with private nursing homes and hospitals to block beds and allocate them for exorbitant fees.

The CCB police statement said that Babu, 34, a resident of Roopena Agrahara in Bommanhalli, was arrested on Monday evening after his role of blocking beds and selling them at higher price for Covid patients came to light.

A senior police officer, who did not want to be identified, said that the arrested is a personal assistant of Bommanahalli MLA Reddy.

Neither Mr Surya nor the MLA has responded to the arrest.

Babu's role of blocking beds in BBMP hospital came to light when they examined the CCTV footage of the war rom and the statements given by the staff members, the police said. 

The Karnataka government had ordered reserving 80 per cent of the beds in the private hospitals for Covid patients. The BBMP was assigned to allot beds for the Covid patients seeking treatment in private hospitals. However, due to the alarming rise in Covid cases, most of the beds were fully occupied even as the demand was growing manifold.

The CCB police has already arrested five people -- Nethravathi, Rohith, Venkat Subba Rao, Manjunath and Punith -- in connection with the case. The sleuths had conducted searches in the war room and obtained technical data. Doctors, who are in charge of each zone war room, had also been questioned.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
May 28,2021

khan.jpg

Bengaluru, May 28: Acclaimed educationist and humanitarian Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, known for founding the Al-Ameen Educational Society, passed away yesterday in Bengaluru. He was 86.

Khan was also a founder-trustee of an Urdu daily newspaper the Salar Daily. He was also Pro Chancellor and Treasurer of Aligarh Muslim University.

Widely referred to as ‘Baba-e-Taalim’, Dr Khan founded the Al-Ameen Educational Society in 1966. The Al-Ameen group of Institutions now number more than 200 in Karnataka and all over the country. In Bengaluru, the Al-Ameen institution has various colleges catering to varied streams from pre-university, degree, post-graduation Institute of Management, College of Pharmacy, and Law College to the Al-Ameen College of Education.

Born on 6 September 1935 in Trichy in Tamil Nadu, Dr Khan did his MBBS at Madras University, Chennai in 1963. After getting married he continued his postgraduate studies, M.S. specializing in surgery at Stanley Medical College, Chennai. He moved to Bengaluru in 1965.

In 1966 at the age of 31, he started the Al-Ameen Educational Society also sometimes referred to as the Al-Ameen Movement, which was a pioneering effort to impart education, especially within the state’s Muslim community.

Dr Khan was one of the founders, trustees of ‘Salar’, an Urdu daily newspaper from Bengaluru since 1964; he was also Pro-Chancellor/Treasurer of Aligarh Muslim University.

He is a recipient of several awards like Karnataka Rajyothsava award (1990), Kempegowda Award, Junior Jayees Award and Public Relation Society of India Award.

‘Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Khan Award’ given every year in recognition of exemplary services by members of the community is named after him.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 5,2021

Bengaluru, June 5: Karnataka has reported 1,784 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus while 62 have recovered and 111 have died, said State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday.

The state government is mulling including black fungus treatment under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme for the people falling under the low income and lower middle-class group, he said.

Black fungus broke out in the state as a post-Covid complication during the second wave. "A total of 1,784 cases of black fungus have been reported in the state and 62 have recovered. Sufficient medicine has been allocated to the state," Sudhakar said in a statement.

According to him, 1,564 people in the state are being treated for black fungus. "While 62 people have recovered, unfortunately 111 people have lost their lives to the black fungus," the Minister said.

He said 9,750 vials of Amphotericin-B drug used for treatment of black fungus has been allocated by the Centre, of which 8,860 vials were received on Friday. "So far, we have received 18,650 vials. 8,860 vials have been used by government hospitals and 9,740 vials provided to private hospitals," the Minister said.

Speaking about the vaccination drive, he said about 70-75 lakh people would be provided vaccines in June. "About 1.5 crore doses have been administered in the state so far. By the end of June, about 2.25 crore people will receive at least one dose of vaccine in our state. Everyone will be vaccinated soon," Sudhakar said.

According to him, the second wave may subside in the state by June-end but insisted upon the people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.