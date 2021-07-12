Karnataka reports 1,386 nCoV cases, the lowest in 2 months; 61 deaths

Bengaluru, Jul 12: Karnataka has reported as many as 1,386 cases of coronavirus, the lowest in two months, which has pushed the total number of infections to 2,872,684 in the state on Monday.

According to official sources, as many as 61 people have succumbed to the pandemic in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of fatalities due to the Covid-19 to 35,896.

The sources said that while as many as 3,204 Covid-19 patients got discharged from the hospitals, after being completely cured of the disease, there are 34,858 active cases in the state.

The sources said that in the last 24-hours, as many as 1,09,399 people had undergone the covid-19 tests. The positivity rate for the day stood at 1.26 per cent and the fatality rate at 4.40 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada reported 126 cases and 10 deaths while Udupi reported 66 cases and 1 death.