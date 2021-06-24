Karnataka reports 3979 fresh covid cases, 138 deaths in 24 hours

Bengaluru, Jun 24: Karnataka has reported 3979 fresh cases of the COVID-19 in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of people infected from the pandemic so far in the state to 2823444 on Wednesday.

According to official sources in the last 24-hours as many as 138 persons had succumbed to the pandemic taking the total number of fatalities so far in the state to 34425.

The sources said that while as many as 9768 covid-19 patients got discharged from various hospitals, after being completely recovered from the disease, there are as many as 110523 active cases across the state.

The sources said that among the total number of 138 deaths, Mysuru district reported 22 cases followed by Bengaluru urban district 14, Dakshina Kannada 15, and Ballari and Dharwad districts 10 each.

In the last 24-hours, as many as 161287 persons had undergone the COVID-19 test and the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.46 percent and the case fatality rate accounted for 3.46 per cent.