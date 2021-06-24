  1. Home
  2. Karnataka reports 3979 fresh covid cases, 138 deaths in 24 hours

coastaldigest.com news network
June 24, 2021

Bengaluru, Jun 24:  Karnataka has reported 3979 fresh cases of the COVID-19 in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of people infected from the pandemic so far in the state to 2823444 on Wednesday.

According to official sources in the last 24-hours as many as 138 persons had succumbed to the pandemic taking the total number of fatalities so far in the state to 34425.

The sources said that while as many as 9768 covid-19 patients got discharged from various hospitals, after being completely recovered from the disease, there are as many as 110523 active cases across the state.

The sources said that among the total number of 138 deaths, Mysuru district reported 22 cases followed by Bengaluru urban district 14, Dakshina Kannada 15, and Ballari and Dharwad districts 10 each.

In the last 24-hours, as many as 161287 persons had undergone the COVID-19 test and the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.46 percent and the case fatality rate accounted for 3.46 per cent.

News Network
June 22,2021

Bengaluru, June 22: Fuel price hikes continued as petrol and diesel were up by at least 28 paise and 26 paise respectively on Tuesday.

In the financial capital of Mumbai, petrol is now priced at a record Rs 103.63 and diesel at 95.72 a litre each, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Delhi, petrol stood at Rs 97.50 and diesel Rs 88.23 per litre. 

In Chennai, petrol is Rs 98.65 and diesel at Rs 92.83. While in Kolkata people now have to pay Rs 97.38 for a litre petrol and Rs 91.08 for each litre of diesel.

A litre of petrol costs Rs 100.76 in Bengaluru while a litre of diesel is priced at Rs 93.54. 

Prices of fuels vary from state to state based on differing rates of sales tax and other state levies. 

coastaldigest.com news network
June 18,2021

gayatri.jpg

Mysuru, June 18: A teenage girl was hacked to death by her father as she was in love with a youth belonging to another caste, in Periyapatna taluk, Mysuru district, on Thursday. The man has surrendered to the police.

The deceased is Gayathri (19) and the accused is her father Jayaram, 54, residents of Gollarabeedhi, in Periyapatna town.

According to Police, the girl was in love with a youth, belonging to another community, which was opposed by Jayaram. Despite Jayaram advising her against it, Gayathri was adamant. There were a lot of arguments between them related to the issue for the last one month.

Jayaram was working at his field on Thursday afternoon when Gayathri brought lunch for him. Jayaram tried to convince her again to forget the youth belonging to another caste. There were heated arguments between the duo, when the irate Jayaram hacked Gayathri with a machete, killing her on the spot. He later surrendered to the town police.

Deputy SP Raviprasad, Inspectors Jagadish visited the spot. A case has been registered against Jayaram and a probe initiated. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Sunday, 20 Jun 2021

This kind of heinous crime only the Honourable High Courts and the Supreme Court of India can put an end to safeguard the future of the children of India. To maintain a law-abiding Nation the Honourable Justices must give a hard look for such crime.

News Network
June 22,2021

Mangaluru, June 22: Deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra has clarified that all shops in Dakshina Kannada district would be allowed to open between 7am and 2pm from Wednesday, June 23.

Karnataka principal secretary (revenue department), N Manjunatha Prasad, had stated in an order on Tuesday that all shops, except those with air-conditioning, will be allowed to function in Dakshina Kannada district between 6am and 1pm until July 5.

However, the DC said, “The government has given permission to make necessary local changes in the guidelines after consulting with the district in-charge minister. Hence, we have made changes allowing shops to open between 7am and 2pm.”

"While night curfew will be in force between 7pm and 7am, weekend curfew will be imposed from 7pm on Friday to 7am on Monday. Buses will be allowed to ply on weekdays from Monday to Friday with 50% seat occupancy between 7am and 1pm. Parks will be opened only for walking and jogging purposes between 5m and 10am. Marriages will be allowed with the participation of 25 relatives with the permission of respective urban local bodies or gram panchayats. No temples are allowed to open for devotees," he added.

Further, children below 18 years of age are restricted from entering the shops.

Earlier, district minister Kota, Shrinivas Poojari, had held a meeting with chief minister, B S Yediyurappa seeking nod to relax the lockdown in Dakshina Kannada.

“People in Dakshina Kannada have faced a lot of inconvenience due to the lockdown. Textile shops, xerox shops and owners of various categories of businesses have expressed their grievances that they have been facing difficulties as their shops are closed. Meanwhile, all MLAs and MP of our district have also requested that the lockdown should be relaxed. Hence, I held a discussion with chief minister B S Yediyurappa and he has agreed to relax the lockdown,” Poojari said.

