  1. Home
  2. Karnataka sees 1,301 new covid cases including 354 from DK-Udupi

Karnataka sees 1,301 new covid cases including 354 from DK-Udupi

News Network
August 27, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 27: Karnataka on Friday added 1,301 cases to its Covid-19 tally, which rose to 29.45 lakh. The toll mounted to 37,248 with 17 additional fatalities.

The day also saw 1,614 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,88,520. Active cases stood at 18,970, a medical bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 386 cases and two fatalities, it said. Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala remained a major Covis-19 hotspot with 248 fresh infections and one death.

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including Hassan 117, Udupi 106, 78 in Kodagu, 72 in Mysuru and 62 in Shivamogga. Raichur district reported zero infections.

Twenty districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,86,900 samples were tested in the state on Friday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 4.28 crore.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state was 3.96 crore, with 6,61,554 people being inoculated on Friday, the bulletin said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 18,2021

saudibangera.jpg

Udupi, Aug 18: Harish Bangera, who spent around 19 months in jail in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after being arrested on charge of 'blasphemous' Facebook post against holy mosque of Makkah, finally walked free. 

A resident of Gopady village, Koteshwar near Kundapur in Udupi district, 34-year-old Bangera flew back to Bengaluru from Saudi Arabia’s Dammam airport on August 17. He was greeted by his wife Sumana, daughter Anishka and others at the airport. The family is expected to reach their home in Udupi by night.

Following investigation based on a complaint by Bangera's wife, Udupi police in Oct 2020 arrested Abdul Huyez and Abdul Thuyez, brothers from Moodbidri on charge of impersonating as Bangera on social media and posting blasphemous content.

This development had reportedly played a crucial role in securing the release of Bangaera.

saudibangeraairport.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 18,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 18: The third additional district and sessions court sentenced a woman and her boyfriend to life imprisonment, for killing her husband in 2016, on Tuesday.

Judge Basappa Balappa Jakati held Ashwini and her boyfriend Ananda Mera guilty of the crime, and awarded the punishment.

The incident took place on September 13, 2016. In 2014, Ashwini had married Jayaraj and they were staying in a rented home in Moodabidri. 

In 2016, Ashwin delivered a baby girl. Meanwhile, Jayaraj learnt about Ashwini’s affair with Ananda, and there was a fight between them. 

On September 13, when Ashwini was at her maternal house in Moodukonaje in Moodbidri, she called her husband Jayaraj to her home on the pretext of giving some money. 

She had hatched a plan to murder Jayaraj with the help of Ananda. When Jayaraj entered the house, Ananda hit him with an iron rod and killed him. They later dumped the body in an empty well and sprayed chemicals.

After three days, Ashwini in order to mislead the police, filed a missing complaint at Moodabidri police station. Ananda tried to mislead the police and claimed that he had abducted Jayaraj. Using Jayaraj’s phone number, he called Jayaraj’s mother and told her that Jayaraj owed Rs 62,000 to abductors.

On September 22, Jayaraj’s brother Girish filed a case of abduction, and the subsequent investigation revealed that it was a murder. Moodabidri police inspector Ramachandra Nayak filed the chargesheet. A total 36 witnesses were examined. Public prosecutor Narayana Sherigar represented the victim.

Ashwini and Ananda have each been fined Rs 5,000. Apart from this, a two year of jail term for destruction of evidence and Rs 2,000 fine was also imposed. A total of Rs 10,000 will be given to Jayaraj’s mother, and his daughter will also receive some money.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 16,2021

explosives.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 17: A 50-year-old man has been arrested and 1,725 kg of explosive materials that were illegally stocked in a building at Bunder in the city were seized, police sources said on Tuesday.

The arrested has been identified as Anand Gatti, a resident of Mudipu in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The seized explosives, include 400 kg of sulphur powder, 350 kg potassium nitrate, 50 kg barium nitrate, 395 kg potassium chlorate, 260 kg alumninium powder, 30 kg lead balls and 240 kg charcoal among other things. The value of the explosives has been estimated at Rs 1.11 lakh.

The seizure was made in a raid after getting a tip-off, the sources said. Deputy commissioner of police (law and order) Hariram Shanker inspected the spot. The accused was running a gun shop in Bunder.

He was produced before the court and remanded to police custody for ten days. Investigation is on to find out whether others are involved the in the illegal act, they said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.