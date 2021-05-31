  1. Home
  2. Karnataka sees less than 20K daily covid cases; 411 deaths

Karnataka sees less than 20K daily covid cases; 411 deaths

News Network
May 31, 2021

Bengaluru, May 31: Recording a steady decline, Karnataka logged less than 20,000 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, and 411 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 26.04 lakh and the toll to 29,090. The day also saw 44,473 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases which stood at 16,604.

Out of the 16,604 new cases reported on Monday, 3,992 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 20,332 discharges and 242 deaths, a health department bulletin said. Cumulatively 26,04,431 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 29,090 deaths and 22,61,590 discharges, the bulletin said.

The total number of active cases is now 3,13,730. While the positivity rate stood at 13.57 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.47 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of deaths (242), Belagavi reported 15, Mysuru and Shivamogga (13 each), Hassan (12), Bengaluru Rural, Dharwad and Uttara Kannada (10), followed by others.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,992, Mysuru 1,171, Hassan 1,162, Belagavi 910, Tumakuru 806, Mandya 753, Chitradurga 731, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,63,229, followed by Mysuru 1,42,815 and Tumakuru 1,03,365. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 10,03,839 ,followed by Mysuru 1,26,106 and Tumakuru 90,505. A total of over 2,97,36,960 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,22,329 were done on Monday alone. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
By P A H Padubidri, Riyadh
May 24,2021

jain.jpg

Riyadh, May 24: An Indian expatriate worker from coastal Karnataka, Hriday Jain, passed away yesterday (23/05/2021) at the National Hospital of Riyadh in Kingdom Saudi Arabia. He was 58.

He was hospitalized after he suffered a cardiac arrest a few days ago in the hospital. However, he breathed his last on Sunday without responding to the medical treatment.

The mortal remains are kept in the hospital's morgue awaiting the legal and other formalities. The body will be airlifted to India once the formalities are complete. 

He originally hails from Karkala in Udupi district and was staying in Riyadh for years. He was working in a company in Riyadh. He was a member of Karavali Welfare Association - Riyadh (KWAR).

He is survived by his wife, who was staying with him in Saudi Arabia and a son, who is studying in India and relatives and friends.  

KWAR and other organizations and many Mangaloreans have expressed their deep condolences over his sad demise.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
May 20,2021

Mangaluru, May 20: A woman lost her life and her daughter suffered critical injuries after the scooter they were on was hit by a speeding car on the flyover at Thokkottu near here today morning.

The intensity of the crash was such that 50-year-old Vasanthi fell off the flyover and breathed her last on the spot. Her daughter 20-year-old daughter Shreeja, was rushed to a private hospital in Deralakatte with critical injuries. 

The mother and daughter were reportedly riding from Kumpala to Kallapu, when the car, which was travelling from Mangaluru to Talapady, knocked down their scooter after hitting the divider on the Thokottu flyover.

Jurisdictional traffic police arrived at the spot and took car driver Shamith into custody. Investigations are underway. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 21,2021

Bengaluru, May 21: Karnataka will remain locked down till June 7 to contain the spread of Covid-19, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa today. The announcement came three days before the current lockdown is scheduled to end on May 24. 

“Till 6 am on June 7, the stringent measures currently in force will continue,” Yediyurappa said after chairing a meeting with ministers and officials. He said the decision to extend the lockdown by two more weeks was based on experts’ advice. 

“These decisions are taken keeping the interest of citizens in mind. I request people to cooperate. The Covid-19 is spreading to villages and deaths are going up,” Yediyurappa said. 

According to him, the existing lockdown had yielded results, prompting the government to extend it by two more weeks. “Stringent measures were imposed across the state till May 24 and because people cooperated with the government, cases are coming under control with each passing day,” he said. 

There will not be any changes to the guidelines, Yediyurappa said. Citizens will be allowed to step out between 6 am and 10 am to buy essentials, including alcohol. 

“We have seen in Bengaluru and other cities, people coming out even at 10 am. This is causing a lot of problems. The police have been asked to check this. People should get back home at 9.45 am,” Yediyurappa said.

Comments

Gousoddin
 - 
Saturday, 22 May 2021

Sir my village nirna I'm crecketer I'm crecket terol givenge to Bangalore sir crecket terol give me

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.