  2. Karnataka shocker: 30 days after marriage wife elopes with lover, divorces husband; he murders both

News Network
January 31, 2024

belagavi.jpg

A newlywed woman and her secret lover were brutally murdered by her enraged husband in a shocking incident on the outskirts of Kokatanur village in Athani taluk of Belagavi district of Karnataka. 

The accused, Taufiq Kadi (24), allegedly committed the double murder after his wife, Heena Kausar (19), ran away with her secret-boyfriend just one month into their marriage.

The victims, Hina Kausar and her lover Yasin Bagode (21) were found dead at the scene. Additionally, Taufiq's mother Aminabai Baguda and father-in-law Mustafa Mulla, who tried to intervene, were attacked and have been hospitalised at Mirage Private Hospital.

The tragic events began four months ago when Taufiq and Hina got married. However, their marital bliss was short-lived, as Hina eloped with her former lover only 30 days into their marriage. Despite family efforts and community leader interventions, Hina remained adamant about her choice to be with Yasin.

In an unexpected turn of events, the villagers, respecting Hina's decision, broke off the marriage with Taufiq and supported her union with Yasin Bagode. Taufiq, who had dreams of a happy life after spending a considerable sum on his marriage, was unable to bear the sight of his ex-wife leading a new life with another man.

Driven by jealousy and rage, Taufiq located Heia and Yasin, and with a heavy heart, he resorted to a brutal act, mercilessly hacking them to death with handguns. Following the double murder, Taufiq declared his intention to surrender to the police and fled the crime scene.

News Network
January 31,2024

Mangaluru, Jan 31: In a setback to the passengers of the Karnataka Coast, the railways have extended KSR Bengaluru-Kannur (Train No 16511/16512) to Kozhikode. The extension is expected to severely affect the berth availability in reserved classes and seat availability in general coaches for the coastal people of the state.

According to the ministry of railways order, Train No. 16511/512 KSR Bengaluru-Kannur-Bengaluru express is extended to Kozhikode. Train No. 16511 will reach Kozhikode at 12.40pm with halts at Thalassery, Vadakara and Quilandi.

It will leave Bengaluru at 9.35pm. Train No. 16512 leaves Kozhikode at 3.30pm and reach Bengaluru at 6.30am. The extension should happen from an early convenient date, the ministry said. 

Meanwhile, rail passengers took to social media to slam the raw deal for the state. They said Kozhikode is already well connected to Bengaluru. They felt that the extension of the dedicated train from Mangaluru to Kozhikode would severely reduce the berth/ seat availability to passengers from the Karnataka coast.

Initially, this train was operating overnight between Yeshwantpur and Mangaluru Central since its introduction in 2007. Railways took almost 13 years for converting the metre gauge line of Hassan-Mangaluru section to broad gauge from 1994 to 2007.

Two years later in 2009, the train was extended to Kannur much to the disappointment of the state passengers. This order came as a big shock to the train passengers of the state in light of railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reportedly promising Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel in September last year that the train would not be extended to Kozhikode.

News Network
January 26,2024

bengaluru.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 26: Communalism has emerged as an obstacle to the development of India, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in a recorded Republic Day message on Friday.

“We have to regretfully accept that we have not been able to make progress to achieve the development of an India that we dreamed about. There are new challenges in the path of development and the chief among them is the recent rise of communalism which poses a threat to our secular society, and this is a concern,” Siddaramaiah said in his message.

“The results of the Karnataka elections last year are a sign of hope for protection of the secular traditions of the country. Our government is ready to combat communalism. People should not fall prey to the politics of division of people on the basis of religion.

“The failures of elected governments and representatives are being hidden by creating caste and religion-based divisions in society. This is undemocratic and goes against the values of the Constitution,” he added.

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge who was in Bengaluru on the occasion of Republic Day and participated in a flag-raising event at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office said 2024 would be a crucial year for saving the values enshrined in the Constitution.

“The year 2024 is a very important year for India. This year will decide whether we will be able to save the values of the Constitution and democracy or go back to the age where not all people are equal,” Kharge said in his message to party workers.

The Congress president said the Union government was using emotional issues to divert attention and hide the truth from citizens.

“The Constitution ensured fundamental rights, social justice, and political rights to every citizen. Today, these pillars are under attack from the government itself.

“The founding fathers of the Constitution – Pandit Nehru, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Babu Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Azad, and others – in the Constituent Assembly would have never imagined that the Constitution would face such challenges, Kharge said.

“Today, the fundamental and basic rights guaranteed by the Constitution to every Indian, are slowly being encroached upon and being eroded. The Constitution ensured fundamental rights, social justice, and political rights to every citizen. Today, these pillars are under attack from the government itself,” he added.

Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot who spoke on behalf of the Congress government in the state – after the Republic Day parade at the Manekshaw Parade ground – said the value of “unity in diversity” must be protected in India.

“India is a nation where humanity has lived since ages. It is a country which is blessed with different religions, societies, cultures, and languages, all interplaying with each other in harmony. We have to establish peace and harmony amongst all by giving the message of ‘unity in diversity’ to the whole world and we should strive for consolidation and solidarity of our national unity,” the Karnataka Governor said.

News Network
January 22,2024

Bengaluru, Jan 22: Live streaming of the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, special puja rituals, and performance of bhajans were held across Karnataka on Monday. 

Cities, towns, and villages across the state, including IT hub Bengaluru, have turned saffron with devotees, Hindu activists, and BJP leaders erecting flags, posters, and banners.

Even though the Karnataka’s Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not declared a holiday, the fervour and frenzy can be seen all over the state. All the temples are decorated and offer special 'puja' during the inauguration of the Ram temple.

Devotees thronged temples in large numbers and participated in Ram Bhajans and Ram Saharanama recital programs. The programmes will continue till late evening.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is inaugurating a 33-feet-tall statue of Sita, Rama, Lakshmana, and Anjaneya Swamy (Lord Hanuman), sculpted out of a single rock at Hirandahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday.

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy, Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda, BJP MLA Manjula Aravind Limabavali, and other dignitaries are taking part in the event.

Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, who has reached Ayodhya with his father, former PM and JD (S) National President H.D. Deve Gowda, mother Chennamma, and son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, has expressed his happiness over the fulfillment of centuries-old dreams of Indians.

“The centuries-old dream of 150 crore Indians has been turned into a reality. The struggle of innumerable Kar Sevaks, sacrifice, and martyrdom has borne fruit. The Shri Balarama god statue Pran Prathishta event is taking place under the chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi today.

"I got an opportunity to witness the sacred moment and offer prayers to Lord Sri Ram. I remember all Kar Sevaks at this juncture and offer wishes to all devotees of Sri Rama. May Lord Ram bless everyone with peace, joy, complacency, and prosperity,” he stated.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka visited different temples in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and former minister V. Somanna accompany him.

Ashoka has also appealed to the devotees to contact his office if they face any hardship.

“It has come to my notice that police and officers are obstructing the celebration of Ram Mandir inauguration. We will not tolerate if celebrations of Hindus and Ram devotees are disturbed in any way. Ram Mandir inauguration is a festival; if anti-Hindu policy continues on this auspicious day, the consequences will be harsher. This is my warning to the Congress government,” he said. 

