Lotus will bloom in 3 Karnataka Assembly, 1 LS seats going for bypoll: CM

Bengaluru Feb, 28: Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa here on Sunday expressed confidence that BJP will win all four bypolls including Belgavi seat Lok Sabha seat.
Speaking to mediapersons here, he said the candidate for Belgavi parliamentary constituency will be selected by the high command in New Delhi.Belgavi seat fell vacant after the demise of Suresh Angadi, former Union Minister of State for Railways, last year.
In Assembly bypolls to-- Maski, Basavakalyan and Sindhagi constituency, the party-backed candidates will succeed and carry forward the development in these constituencies.
The elections to Maski Assembly seat were neccesiated after former Congress MLA Pratap Gouda Patil- who won from the seat in 2018---was disqualified for defection and proceeded to join the BJP in 2019.
Basavakalyan and Sindagi constituencies fell vacant after the death of MLA B Narayan Rao and M C Managuli respectively.On the budget, the chief minister said it will be people and farmers friendly, and presented on March 8.
Comments
Add new comment