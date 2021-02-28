  1. Home
  2. Lotus will bloom in 3 Karnataka Assembly, 1 LS seats going for bypoll: CM

News Network
February 28, 2021

Bengaluru Feb, 28: Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa here on Sunday expressed confidence that BJP will win all four bypolls including Belgavi seat Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking to mediapersons here, he said the candidate for Belgavi parliamentary constituency will be selected by the high command in New Delhi.Belgavi seat fell vacant after the demise of Suresh Angadi, former Union Minister of State for Railways, last year.

In Assembly bypolls to-- Maski, Basavakalyan and Sindhagi constituency, the party-backed candidates will succeed and carry forward the development in these constituencies.

The elections to Maski Assembly seat were neccesiated after former Congress MLA Pratap Gouda Patil- who won from the seat in 2018---was disqualified for defection and proceeded to join the BJP in 2019.

Basavakalyan and Sindagi constituencies fell vacant after the death of MLA B Narayan Rao and M C Managuli respectively.On the budget, the chief minister said it will be people and farmers friendly, and presented on March 8.

News Network
February 14,2021

Bengaluru, Feb 14: The Karnataka Government has so far got a total of 15,52,000 doses of Covishield and Covaxin, enough for a second dose from Monday.

While 5,17,185 healthcare and frontline workers have been given the first dose so far, around 30,000 doses have been wasted due to various reasons.

Health officials said the State now has a stock of over 10 lakh doses and vaccination for the remaining workers (for the first dose) will be done.

The State will start the second dose vaccination of healthcare workers from Monday. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting with officials from the Centre.

In Karnataka, a total of 13,408 healthcare workers had taken the vaccine on Day 1 of the drive that began on January 16. Most were administered Covishield and were due for the second dose on February 13.

Health department data of Covishield, if the second dose is taken within six weeks from first dose, the efficacy is 53.2 percent. It increases to 60.5 percent if the spacing is 9-11 weeks. If it is 12 weeks apart, it would be 78.7 percent. But the Centre has chalked out a protocol that has to be followed. Otherwise the entire vaccination programme and timeline will be disrupted,” he said.

Meanwhile, the State has achieved a cumulative coverage of 47 percent with 5,17,185 of the targeted 11,08,558 healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated so far.

News Network
February 21,2021

Madikeri, Feb 21: Forest Department personnel of Karnataka successfully tracked and tranquillised a tigress that had killed two persons within a span of 12 hours between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

The animal was tranquillised late on Sunday evening.

Forest officials said on Monday that while a 60-year-old woman, Chinni, was killed by the tigress in T Shettigeri village close to Srimangala on Sunday morning, a 14-year-old boy named Ayyappa, was killed by the animal on Saturday evening at Kumtur village in Ponnampet taluk.

Chennai's killing took place within a distance of two to three km from Saturday’s attack and hence the authorities suspected that the same Tiger may have caused both the killings.

The woman was killed when she ventured out early in the morning from her home. Panic gripped the local community following her killing.

Chief Conservator of Forests T Hiralal said the focus was on capturing the striped cat alive as per the protocol and it was tracked by a battery of Forest Department personnel engaged in combing operation on Sunday evening.

The authorities constituted different groups and used four elephants during the combing operations. But one group identified pug marks and tracked them to the spot where it was finally located near Manchalli village and managed to dart the animal.

The animal had pre-existing wounds on its right legs and was unable to hunt. The Tigress is believed to be aged around nine years, she was caged and a decision was taken to shift it to a rescue centre for observation at Chamundi Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Mysuru.

It appeared emaciated and it is speculated that the injury could have been caused by a territorial fight with another dominant tiger.

Some locals said both the deaths could have been avoided had the Forest Department responded to reports of recent cattle kills from the area.

While earlier in the day villagers had demanded that the big cat be put down, forest officials managed to convince them and capture the animal.

Agencies
February 23,2021

Six killed while disposing of explosives meant for quarrying in Karnataka

Chikkaballapur, Feb 23: Six people were killed when the gelatin sticks they were trying to dispose of exploded accidentally at a stone quarry site in a village early on Tuesday, police said.

The incident comes close on the heels of a similar blast at a quarry site in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's hometown of Shivamogga on January 22, which left six dead.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, who represents the Chikkaballapur constituency visited the spot and said the bodies of the victims were badly mutilated and scattered all over the place.

According to police, the incident took place at Hirenagavalli near Peresandra.

Quarrying was stopped by the police on February 7 following complaints from the locals against rampant use of gelatin sticks.

Yet, it continued clandestinely following which another raid was carried out a few days ago and the contractor was warned not to use gelatin anymore.

The men working there went to dispose of the explosives in the wee hours of Tuesday when it went off accidentally.

Meanwhile, Sudhakar said stringent action would be taken against the owners of the mines, who had stored the explosives illegally.

He added that police investigations are on into the matter.

