Man on the way to buy groceries killed by wild elephant in Kodagu

coastaldigest.com news network
May 28, 2021

Madikeri, May 28: A 60-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Thithimathi of Deva Macchi in Kodagu district on Friday.

Police said the deceased had been identified as Nannu and was on his way to purchase groceries when the elephant attacked him. 

Due to the total lockdown imposed people were allowed to purchase commodities only on Monday and Friday.

Forest officials and police visited the spot. A case has been registered under the Wildlife Act.

Following the incident people expressed fear and requested the forest officials for necessary action. 
 

News Network
May 25,2021

Mangauru, May 25: A total of 12 government hospitals in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have been nominated for National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification from the Centre.

The NQAS certification is given after verifying the quality in eight categories - service provision, patient rights, input, supportive services, clinical services, infection control, quality management and outcome.

The nominated hospitals are 10 departments of District Wenlock Hospital, six departments of Lady Goschen Hospital, Community Health Centres in Mulki and Moodbidri, Primary Health Centres in Shirthadi and Naravi, and Urban Health Centre at Jeppu in Dakshina Kannada district. In Udupi, District Hospital, Women and Child Hospital and PHCs at Shankaranarayana, Brahmavar and Kota have been nominated.

The certification helps to instill confidence in the public on the services provided in government hospitals.

The nomination process was carried out at state level by considering the criteria of quality service, infection control, maintenance of documents and others, said sources in the health department.

In 2019-20, a state-level team had nominated two PHCs in Dakshina Kannada and one in Udupi for the NQAS certification. Now, National Health System and Resource Centre is making final preparations for the verification.

In 2018-19, the NQAS certification was received by Wenlock Hospital’s five departments, including Blood Bank and ICU.

A total of 44 government health centres in Karnataka had availed the certification in 2018-19. In the past, 11 hospitals were selected for state-level certification. The certification is valid for three years, sources said.

After the district-level and state-level scrutiny, experts from the NQAS will inspect the nominated hospitals for the certification, officials said.

News Network
May 27,2021

Udupi, May 27: Some miscreants have created a fake Facebook account of Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh using his photo as the profile picture.

The miscreants who have opened the account have also sought donations from contacts in all probability to tarnish the image of the Deputy Commissioner.

A case has been registered under Section 66(c) and 66(d) of the IT Act.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 18,2021

Mangaluru, May 18: Karnataka Minister for Revenue R Ashoka on Tuesday said that Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra has been asked to conduct a probe into the tug mishap.

Speaking to newspersons here, he said the Chief Secretary will be directed to issue an order in this regard.

Alliance Tug vessel that was engaged by the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) for its single point mooring had failed to return even after issuing a warning about the cyclone. He had discussed the issue with officials and could not get satisfactory answers.

Answers to questions like what led to the loss of lives and who were responsible would be known after the Deputy Commissioner submitted a report, Mr Ashoka said. "Strict action will be initiated against those who are responsible for it," he added.

He said that already two bodies had been recovered while search was on for three more persons present on board of the tug Alliance. The MRPL had agreed to pay Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to families of the deceased.

The capsized tug had 20,000 litre diesel in it and the contractor was asked to lift the tug and transfer the oil from tug in order to prevent any oil spills and pollution of marine ecology, he added.
 

