  Mangaluru: 11 arrested in dacoity, kidnap cases

News Network
May 28, 2021

Mangaluru, May 28: City Crime Branch (CCB) officers and Moodbidri police have arrested 11 men and successfully cracked kidnapping and supari cases.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar told media persons on Friday that one Rehman Sheikh from Mumbai had contacted Waqar Younus from Moodbidri and had directed him to hand over a parcel containing 440 grams of gold to one Hyder Ali from Bengaluru in the first week of May. One Mohammed Mahaz also received information that his friend Younus would be delivering 440 gms of gold to one Ali in Bengaluru.

Mahaz with help of accomplice Adil from Uppala abducted Younus at Pucchemogaru and forcefully took him to Uppala in Kasaragod. Mahaz, after snatching the gold, had released Younus. When there was no information on the parcel’s whereabouts, both Hyder Ali and Sheikh had contacted Younus, only to be informed about the kidnapping incident. Sheikh contacted a rowdy sheeter Pattodi Salam to mount pressure and collect gold from Younus.

Salam issued threats to Younus over phone and even visited his house. Unable to bear the pressure, Younus filed a complaint with Moodbidri police on May 21. In the complaint, Younus stated that Mahaz and others had taken away 440 grams of gold after kidnapping him.

Following the complaint, the Moodbidri police and CCB sleuths swung into act and arrested Mohammed Mahaz (20) and Mohammed Adil (25), members of the notorious Kalia Suhail gang of Uppala.

The police even recovered 300 grams of gold worth Rs 13,86,600 from a jewellery shop in Kanhangad in Kerala. Meanwhile, Sheikh had given a supari of Rs 5 lakh to Pattodi Salam to recover gold from Younus and Mahaz. Sheikh had even ordered Salam to murder the duo if they failed to recover gold from them.

Accordingly, Pattodi Salam, along with his brother Abdul Sheikh and four rowdy sheeters (all from Mumbai), Hyder Ali from Bengaluru and others drew a plan to kidnap Mahaz and Younus.

The men waiting near the house of Mahaz at Beluvau were arrested by the police. Two cars, five talwars and 10 mobile phones used in the crime were seized by the police.

The nine arrested are Abdul Salam alias Pattodi Salam (34), Mohammed Sharukh (26) from Jokatte, Sayyed Hyderali (29), Asif Ali (28) from Bengaluru, Abdulla Sheikh (22), Shabas Hussain (49), Mushahid Ansari (38), Sheikh Sajid Hussain (49) and Mushtaq Qureshi (42) from Maharashtra.

News Network
May 15,2021

Mangaluru, May 15: With Cyclone Tauktae forming over the Arabian Sea, rain continues to lash Dakshina Kannada since late last night.

The storm water drains are full in several parts of the city. The Indian Coast Guard personnel have already warned fishermen not to venture into sea fishing. 

All the boats that went for deep-sea fishing have returned to the shore and several fishermen have shifted their traditional boats anchored in the shore to safer locations.

The IMD has sounded a red alert in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday and Sunday with heavy rain between 65 mm to 115 mm to lash the region.

On the other hand, sea erosion has intensified in Ullal, Subhashnagara areas. Officials have called upon the people residing on the shores to remain cautious.

The clouds were so dark that the drivers were forced to switch on the headlights while driving vehicles on the roads. People were seen purchasing essentials while holding umbrellas in the markets in Mangaluru city. 

News Network
May 23,2021

Bengaluru, May 23: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Sunday said it was necessary to hold the second year Pre-University (class 12) exams, in the interest of students' future.

An appropriate decision will be taken in the days to come, considering various aspects and the Centre's suggestions, he said.

The Minister, who participated in the meeting of the Education Ministers of all states organised by the Centre's Ministry of Education, stressed the need to hold exams for second PU students in some way as they prepare for professional courses.

Earlier this month, the Karnataka government had postponed the second PUC (class 12) examinations which were scheduled to begin from May 24, citing a surge in Covid cases as the reason.

Holding the exams, by simplifying the process after Covid completely comes under control, will also be adequate, the Minister was quoted as saying by his office in a statement.

The number of coronavirus cases is high everywhere, it has been decided for now that once the situation comes under control in Karnataka, giving 15-20 days time, dates for exams be announced in advance," he said.

It has also been planned to provide an opportunity for students who will be unable to attend exams due to Covid reasons to take it up, during the current year itself. Noting that many were of the view that the exam process has to be simplified, Kumar said 45 days are required to complete the exam process in such a manner.

Karnataka has the experience of holding SSLC (class 10) exams last year amid Covid, he pointed out.

Though it will not be a major issue to hold second PU exams with this experience, an appropriate decision will be taken in the days to come in the interest of students' future, considering aspects like students learning, parents mindset, suggestion from the centre and overall preparatory measures.

The process of preparing the question paper for the second PU exams has been completed in the state, the Minister said.

The number of exam centres will be increased, and all the preparatory measures are being taken for the safe conduct of exams, whenever it happens.

"In case the exams can be held in July, it will be possible to announce results in August, so NEET, JEE, CET, ICAR and other competitive exams can be held on appropriate dates in August," he suggested.

According to the statement, at the meeting attended by Union Ministers like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani among others, Ministers from several states expressed their opinion in favour of holding exams.

News Network
May 27,2021

Bengaluru, May 27: Two more people were arrested in connection with a scam related to blocking beds meant for Covid-19 patients in Bengaluru hospitals including private ones, police said.

The police have identified the accused as Yashwanth and Varun. It is said that both were saffron activists and supporters of BJP.

With the two arrests, the total number went up to 11, police said.

"Varun worked in the South zone war room helpline, who shared patient numbers with his friend Yashwanth. Yashwanth used to contact the patient and demand money," police said in a statement.

Two days ago, Babu, the mastermind of the bed blocking scam in the Bengaluru South zone, was arrested by the police.

He was running a racket with Nethravathi and Rohit Kumar, who were previously arrested for blocking the beds and allotting them by taking bribes from the patients or their kin.

Babu is allegedly an aide of a BJP MLA.

The Karnataka government has ordered reserving 80 per cent beds in the private hospitals for Covid patients in view of the alarming rise in infections in the state, especially in Bengaluru.

However, many hospitals ran short of beds.

To streamline the bed allotment, the BBMP Covid war room handled the bed allotment as well.

The bed blocking scam came to light when the Bengaluru South BJP MP and BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya alleged that there was large-scale irregularities.

During a live streaming of his expose, he had sought to know from the BBMP officers why Muslims have been hired in the BBMP war room and read out the names of 16 Muslim staff employed in the war room. 

The BJP MLA Ravi Subramanya, who accompanied Surya even alleged the BBMP wanted to convert the war room into a 'Madrassa'.

Comments

