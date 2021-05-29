Mangaluru: 11 arrested in dacoity, kidnap cases

Mangaluru, May 28: City Crime Branch (CCB) officers and Moodbidri police have arrested 11 men and successfully cracked kidnapping and supari cases.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar told media persons on Friday that one Rehman Sheikh from Mumbai had contacted Waqar Younus from Moodbidri and had directed him to hand over a parcel containing 440 grams of gold to one Hyder Ali from Bengaluru in the first week of May. One Mohammed Mahaz also received information that his friend Younus would be delivering 440 gms of gold to one Ali in Bengaluru.

Mahaz with help of accomplice Adil from Uppala abducted Younus at Pucchemogaru and forcefully took him to Uppala in Kasaragod. Mahaz, after snatching the gold, had released Younus. When there was no information on the parcel’s whereabouts, both Hyder Ali and Sheikh had contacted Younus, only to be informed about the kidnapping incident. Sheikh contacted a rowdy sheeter Pattodi Salam to mount pressure and collect gold from Younus.

Salam issued threats to Younus over phone and even visited his house. Unable to bear the pressure, Younus filed a complaint with Moodbidri police on May 21. In the complaint, Younus stated that Mahaz and others had taken away 440 grams of gold after kidnapping him.

Following the complaint, the Moodbidri police and CCB sleuths swung into act and arrested Mohammed Mahaz (20) and Mohammed Adil (25), members of the notorious Kalia Suhail gang of Uppala.

The police even recovered 300 grams of gold worth Rs 13,86,600 from a jewellery shop in Kanhangad in Kerala. Meanwhile, Sheikh had given a supari of Rs 5 lakh to Pattodi Salam to recover gold from Younus and Mahaz. Sheikh had even ordered Salam to murder the duo if they failed to recover gold from them.

Accordingly, Pattodi Salam, along with his brother Abdul Sheikh and four rowdy sheeters (all from Mumbai), Hyder Ali from Bengaluru and others drew a plan to kidnap Mahaz and Younus.

The men waiting near the house of Mahaz at Beluvau were arrested by the police. Two cars, five talwars and 10 mobile phones used in the crime were seized by the police.

The nine arrested are Abdul Salam alias Pattodi Salam (34), Mohammed Sharukh (26) from Jokatte, Sayyed Hyderali (29), Asif Ali (28) from Bengaluru, Abdulla Sheikh (22), Shabas Hussain (49), Mushahid Ansari (38), Sheikh Sajid Hussain (49) and Mushtaq Qureshi (42) from Maharashtra.