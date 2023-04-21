Mangaluru: 22-yr-old operator dies after mud caves in on excavator

Mangaluru, Apr 20: Former minister and sitting Mangaluru MLA U T khader, former Mangauru South MLA J R Lobo and former Bantwal MLA B Ramanath Rai today filed their nomination papers from their respective constituencies for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls scheduled for May 10, 2023.

Hundreds of Congress workers took part in a rally in support of Mr Khader ahead of nomination filing. Flanked by local Congress leaders, he filed nomination in Ullal civic body.

Prior to nomination filing, Mr Khader addressed a public meet at Ullal Bail and termed the May 10 poll as a clash between good and evil.

On the other hand Lobo offered pooja rituals at Kudroli Gokarnatheshwara temple. Lobo also visited various religious centres including churches, temples and mosques.

A large number of people gathered for a procession from Kudroli temple to Mangaluru City Corporation office where Lobo filed his nomination.

Speaking to media Lobo said that development of the city was his priority. “Irrespective of caste and religion, people should live in harmony. Investors should come forward to invest in the city-based projects through which youth will get employment. Also, it will prevent the youth from going out of the city in search of jobs,” he said.

A large number of Congress workers participated in the procession in Bantwal ahead of former minister B Ramanath Rai filed nomination papers in Mini Vidhana Soudha in BC Road. The procession began from Bantwala Sri Venkataramana Temple.