  2. Mangaluru: 22-yr-old operator dies after mud caves in on excavator

News Network
April 20, 2023

Mangaluru, Apr 20: The operator of an excavator died on the spot after a huge heap of mud fell over it while undertaking work in Mangaluru taluk, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Kosar Ansari (22) from Jharkhand. 

Fire service personnel and Bajpe police who rushed to the spot at Ganjimutt, removed the mud with the help of local people, but the youth had died by then, sources said.

News Network
April 20,2023

Mangaluru, Apr 20: Former minister and sitting Mangaluru MLA U T khader, former Mangauru South MLA J R Lobo and former Bantwal MLA B Ramanath Rai today filed their nomination papers from their respective constituencies for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls scheduled for May 10, 2023.

Hundreds of Congress workers took part in a rally in support of Mr Khader ahead of nomination filing. Flanked by local Congress leaders, he filed nomination in Ullal civic body. 

Prior to nomination filing, Mr Khader addressed a public meet at Ullal Bail and termed the May 10 poll as a clash between good and evil. 

On the other hand Lobo offered pooja rituals at Kudroli Gokarnatheshwara temple. Lobo also visited various religious centres including churches, temples and mosques.

A large number of people gathered for a procession from Kudroli temple to Mangaluru City Corporation office where Lobo filed his nomination.

Speaking to media Lobo said that development of the city was his priority. “Irrespective of caste and religion, people should live in harmony. Investors should come forward to invest in the city-based projects through which youth will get employment. Also, it will prevent the youth from going out of the city in search of jobs,” he said.

A large number of Congress workers participated in the procession in Bantwal ahead of former minister B Ramanath Rai filed nomination papers in Mini Vidhana Soudha in BC Road. The procession began from Bantwala Sri Venkataramana Temple.  

News Network
April 15,2023

Mangaluru, Apr 15: The Social Democratic Party of India has filed a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing Mangaluru MLA UT Khader of carrying out a campaign in places of worship.

In a complaint, the SDPI stated that the photos of Khader speaking in a mosque and madrassa at Madani Nagara at Ullal Kodi Thota is being shared on social media. 

“It is clear violation of the model code of conduct. Hence, the Election Commission should take action against the leader,” stated the complaint.

Following the complaint made by the SDPI, officials from the flying squad and model code of conduct nodal officer visited the mosques and madrasas. 

Instructions were given to the managements, not to allow any political campaigns in places of worship. The complainant had submitted only photographs, officials said, adding that a case can be registered if the complainants submit a video or audio of Khader campaigning in religious places.

News Network
April 16,2023

Hubballi, Apr 16: Disgruntled BJP leader Jagadish Shettar on Sunday resigned from the Karnataka assembly after being denied ticket by the party for the May 10 assembly poll.

The 67-year-old leader said he would also resign from the BJP. Shettar reached Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and handed over his resignation letter to assembly speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri.

Shettar, a six-time MLA, was aspiring for a BJP ticket to contest the May 10 assembly election from Hubballi-Dharwad central constituency, but the party declined.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan tried till late Saturday night to persuade him, but he did not budge and remained adamant on his stand to contest the assembly election.

'Humiliated'

Shettar told reporters that he was humiliated and ill treated by the senior leaders of BJP. He also alleged that some local leaders are misleading the BJP system in Karnataka. 

He said, “The ill-treatment and humiliation by the senior leaders of the party has hurt me a lot. My decision to quit the BJP is final. Some state leaders are mishandling the BJP system in Karnataka.”

