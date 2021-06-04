  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: 3 drug peddlers nabbed; Rs 10 lakh worth MDMA crystals seized

News Network
June 4, 2021

Mangaluru, Jun 4: Three drug peddlers were arrested with 170 gram MDMA crystals worth about Rs 10 lakh from Uppala in the district in a joint operation by the Konaje Police and City Crime branch police on Friday.

Police also seized a car and four mobile phones from the arrested trio.

The arrested have been identified as Ahamed Masooq, Mohammad Muzambil and Mohammad Munaf. Of the three, Masooq works in a hotel at JP Nagar, Bengaluru while Muzambil works in a sports shop in Nelamangala, Bengaluru. Munaf is a BBA graduate.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the accused had reportedly purchased the drugs from an African national in Bengaluru and intended to sell it in Mangaluru, Kasargod, Uppala, Bengaluru and other places.

They were arrested in Konaje. The total value of the goods seized from the accused has been estimated at Rs 17,37,000.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 28,2021

khan.jpg

Bengaluru, May 28: Acclaimed educationist and humanitarian Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, known for founding the Al-Ameen Educational Society, passed away yesterday in Bengaluru. He was 86.

Khan was also a founder-trustee of an Urdu daily newspaper the Salar Daily. He was also Pro Chancellor and Treasurer of Aligarh Muslim University.

Widely referred to as ‘Baba-e-Taalim’, Dr Khan founded the Al-Ameen Educational Society in 1966. The Al-Ameen group of Institutions now number more than 200 in Karnataka and all over the country. In Bengaluru, the Al-Ameen institution has various colleges catering to varied streams from pre-university, degree, post-graduation Institute of Management, College of Pharmacy, and Law College to the Al-Ameen College of Education.

Born on 6 September 1935 in Trichy in Tamil Nadu, Dr Khan did his MBBS at Madras University, Chennai in 1963. After getting married he continued his postgraduate studies, M.S. specializing in surgery at Stanley Medical College, Chennai. He moved to Bengaluru in 1965.

In 1966 at the age of 31, he started the Al-Ameen Educational Society also sometimes referred to as the Al-Ameen Movement, which was a pioneering effort to impart education, especially within the state’s Muslim community.

Dr Khan was one of the founders, trustees of ‘Salar’, an Urdu daily newspaper from Bengaluru since 1964; he was also Pro-Chancellor/Treasurer of Aligarh Muslim University.

He is a recipient of several awards like Karnataka Rajyothsava award (1990), Kempegowda Award, Junior Jayees Award and Public Relation Society of India Award.

‘Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Khan Award’ given every year in recognition of exemplary services by members of the community is named after him.

Mafazah Sharafuddin
May 31,2021

covidbodies1.jpg

As is the situation all over India, in Mangaluru too, the burial and cremation of the bodies of COVID patients has become an issue. The workers are overworked and face a shortage of materials needed to complete their tasks in a safe and healthy manner. 

There are several challenges that have arisen during the pandemic. One among them in the sudden surge of deaths, meaning there are more dead bodies on a daily basis than the workers at crematoriums and burial grounds are equipped to handle. This has given way to several groups of volunteers who are taking the initiative to solve the problem. 

However, the volunteers too, are facing several problems. Without government aid, they have to pay for protective gear, PPE kits, gloves, masks, shields etc. from their own pocket. While sometimes the family of the deceased pay for the same, there have been many instances where the family simply cannot afford to do so. In these instances, volunteer organizations conduct burials on their own dime.

In addition to this, they have also been facing the issue that sometimes, the family of the deceased are too afraid to touch the body, in fear of infection. The volunteers have taken to cleaning the bodies, too, rather than just burying them as the families refrain from touching the bodies. 

With it being death due to COVID, the situation becomes more complex. The bodies have to be transported from the hospital or homes by people in protective gear. The equipment costs money, and since most of the work is done on a volunteer basis, there is no government aid. 

Owing to this, not all of the volunteers have sufficient protective equipment. This makes them susceptible to infection. It is a precarious situation as they are working closely with one another, if one of them gets infected, the others are likely to do the same. . They use the equipment they do have to perform the task with as much efficiency as they can, doing all they can to avoid infection.

Further, the transportation calls for another slew of issues. The transport of bodies is a task that has to be done promptly. Due to the lockdowns, the movement of civilians is restricted. The volunteers aren’t official workers, and therefore, find it hard to obtain passes to safely travel without police intervention. 

They are understaffed, as it is unpaid work done in a voluntary fashion. There are several other tasks they perform in addition to this, like arranging for beds, transporting medicine, ensuring that patients get the benefits of the Ayushman card etc. This leaves them overworked and busy all day. 

It goes as far as the workers not having time to stop for meals although part of the work they do is providing food to those waiting with their loved ones in the hospital and those out of work and hungry due to the lockdown. According to the workers, they don’t think of food, and eat when they can. That falls low on their list of worries. 

The majority of the current crisis falls to the lack of attention from the administration. When asked what they could use assistance with, the answers were many. This includes PPE kits, face masks, shields, gloves, passes for transport etc. 

However, a volunteer stated that the real help they would get is only from the government. He said that for now they are able to feed themselves while still providing assistance to people, and that without proper measures taken people would be left without food to eat. He said that there was a dire need of lockdowns to be implemented well, keeping measures for daily wage workers and those who cannot earn money during a lockdown. He said there was also a need for ambulances, and protective gear provided by the government to ensure that people can be transported safely. 

According to him, while there are plenty of medical colleges and hospitals in Mangalore, the surrounding areas are suffering and people are unable to seek treatment. While the volunteers are doing all they can to assist the patients, and help provide proper services for the deceased, there is only so much they can do. Without government aid, it will be impossible to continue this for as long as it needs to be done.

News Network
May 28,2021

Bengaluru, May 28: Ruling out leadership change, Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Friday asserted that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is a "unanimous leader" and will complete the term, as he instructed party legislators not to indulge in any activities other than Covid-19 management.

He also ruled out any immediate possibility of holding a legislature party meeting, due to Covid, and said an explanation will be sought from Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwara about his open expression of disgruntlement.

"There is no change, Yediyurappa is our unanimous leader. The centre (central leadership) has already made it clear that there is no change, there is no such discussion.... it is not the subject of discussion in the party," Kateel said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, speculation about leadership change started ever since the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman took charge as the Chief Minister, and reiterated that "Yediyurappa has completed two years and will complete the remaining term too." "There is no change.Covid management is the responsibility of every legislator, public representative and party worker.The Chief Minister is involved in it, all our leaders too are involved," he said.

Speculations have been rife for some time now that efforts were on within the ruling BJP to exert pressure for unseating Yediyurappa.

Recent activities such as visit by Yogeeshwara and Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad to Delhi, reportedly with an intention to meet the high command and express the feeling of some legislators against Yediyurappa's style of functioning and request them to rein in the Chief Minister, has given credibility to such speculation.

Also, citing certain decisions taken by the government, its handling of Covid crisis, and alleged instances of corruption, a few MLAs are said to be pushing for convening a legislature party meeting after June 7, the last day of the lockdown.

Ruling out any legislature party meeting immediately, Kateel said, "until Covid ends, party will not call any meeting...." He said that all legislators have been given clear instructions to focus only on Covid and nothing else.

"I'm giving clear instructions that no legislator should be involved in any kind of activities other than Covid management.The only responsibility of every legislator is he should be in his constituency, serve people and take control measures," he added.

Earlier too there have been intense speculation in some quarters that the BJP high command is mulling leadership change in Karnataka in the days to come considering Yediyurappa's advancing age.

Though the BJP had officially rejected outright such speculation in the past, it refuses to die down, with some within the party like senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal giving credence to it with his statements, setting repeated deadlines for Yediyurappa's exit.

Responding to a question about comments by Yogeeshwara, the BJP state chief and MP said "I will seek an explanation on what he has said and why."

Yogeeshwara on Thursday had clarified that his Delhi visit was to discuss his own political future with national leaders and had nothing to do with leadership change in the State, but had dropped broad hints on his disgruntlement.
 

