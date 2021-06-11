  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: 38 illegal immigrants from Sri Lanka arrested

Mangaluru: 38 illegal immigrants from Sri Lanka arrested

coastaldigest.com news network
June 12, 2021

srilanka.jpg

Mangaluru, June 12: The City Crime Branch police on Friday arrested 38 Sri Lankan nationals who have illegally migrated to India. The arrests were made during raids at multiple locations in and around Mangaluru. Six local people, who had sheltered these illegal immigrants have also been arrested.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar told reporters that the operation was launched following a tip-off from Tamil Nadu police. 

He said that the illegal immigrants were trafficked to India with the promise of jobs in Canada. They were staying at two lodgings and two houses for past 45 days claiming to be daily wage workers and fishermen from Tamil Nadu.

According to Commissioner, they had left Sri Lanka on March 17 by paying Rs 6 to Rs 10 lakh in Sri Lankan rupees to an agent. They reached Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi by boats. 

The agents, fearing intense scrutiny of foreign nationals due to Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, shifted the Sri Lankan nationals in buses first to Bengaluru and later to Mangaluru. The commissioner added that an organised illegal trafficking racket was operating in Tamil Nadu.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 29,2021

Bengaluru, May 29: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai indicated today that stringent measures to contain Covid-19 will be in place for the whole of June, with rural areas remaining a concern due to high cases. 

“The Union Home Ministry has given sufficient guidance and it has said that stringent measures should be in place till June 30. How this should be implemented and what should be allowed or not will be decided at a meeting the chief minister will hold with ministers,” Bommai told reporters. 

Karnataka’s lockdown is scheduled to end June 7. “That will not change and we will be strict,” he said. 

As if batting for stringent measures to continue, Bommai pointed out that the positivity rate had not reduced.

“The positivity rate should come below 10 per cent from 16-17 per cent at present. In rural areas, cases are still in the range of 22,000-23,000. It should come below 10,000. Even deaths should be reduced. That’s when our health infrastructure will be able to sustain,” he said. 

On Friday, Karnataka reported 22,823 fresh Covid-19 cases. The state has 3.72 lakh active cases of which Bengaluru has 1.80 lakh.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 4,2021

Bengaluru, June 4: Ending widespread speculations over II PUC (Class 12) exams in Karnataka, Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar on Friday announced that there will be no exams for the II PUC students in Karnataka. Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Suresh Kumar said, 

"The state government has decided not to hold the examination for II PUC. However, we are going ahead with the examination for the SSLC (Class 12) students affiliated to the state board."

Explaining in detail, the Education minister said, "Students registered for the II PUC exams will be promoted using the grading system based on their performance in the previous year (I PUC) examination. Instead of the usual marks system, students will be promoted with grades." 

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to hold the examination for the SSLC (Class 10) students possibly in the third week of July after assessing the Covid-19 pandemic situation and in consultation with the experts. SSLC students will be examined for their performance in a different format. 

"The examination will be conducted in the form of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and the duration will also be reduced. There will just be two papers with each having 120 MCQs. While the first question paper will cover all the core subjects--Mathematics, Science, Social Science, the second question paper will cover all the languages," the minister explained. He also clarified that, unlike II PUC, it is difficult to provide SSLC students with a grade.

"The SSLC students have not written the 9th standard exams last year due to Covid pandemic and it is difficult to assess their performance in the absence of any examination. Hence it is inevitable to hold exams for the 10th standard students," Suresh Kumar explained.

One-Day exam for unhappy students

The state government has offered to hold a 'One Day' exam for the II PUC students who are not satisfied with the grading provided to them. The PU Board will hold a separate physical examination for such candidates once the Covid pandemic situation improves across Karnataka, according to the minister. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 28,2021

Bengaluru, May 28: Ruling out leadership change, Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Friday asserted that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is a "unanimous leader" and will complete the term, as he instructed party legislators not to indulge in any activities other than Covid-19 management.

He also ruled out any immediate possibility of holding a legislature party meeting, due to Covid, and said an explanation will be sought from Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwara about his open expression of disgruntlement.

"There is no change, Yediyurappa is our unanimous leader. The centre (central leadership) has already made it clear that there is no change, there is no such discussion.... it is not the subject of discussion in the party," Kateel said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, speculation about leadership change started ever since the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman took charge as the Chief Minister, and reiterated that "Yediyurappa has completed two years and will complete the remaining term too." "There is no change.Covid management is the responsibility of every legislator, public representative and party worker.The Chief Minister is involved in it, all our leaders too are involved," he said.

Speculations have been rife for some time now that efforts were on within the ruling BJP to exert pressure for unseating Yediyurappa.

Recent activities such as visit by Yogeeshwara and Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad to Delhi, reportedly with an intention to meet the high command and express the feeling of some legislators against Yediyurappa's style of functioning and request them to rein in the Chief Minister, has given credibility to such speculation.

Also, citing certain decisions taken by the government, its handling of Covid crisis, and alleged instances of corruption, a few MLAs are said to be pushing for convening a legislature party meeting after June 7, the last day of the lockdown.

Ruling out any legislature party meeting immediately, Kateel said, "until Covid ends, party will not call any meeting...." He said that all legislators have been given clear instructions to focus only on Covid and nothing else.

"I'm giving clear instructions that no legislator should be involved in any kind of activities other than Covid management.The only responsibility of every legislator is he should be in his constituency, serve people and take control measures," he added.

Earlier too there have been intense speculation in some quarters that the BJP high command is mulling leadership change in Karnataka in the days to come considering Yediyurappa's advancing age.

Though the BJP had officially rejected outright such speculation in the past, it refuses to die down, with some within the party like senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal giving credence to it with his statements, setting repeated deadlines for Yediyurappa's exit.

Responding to a question about comments by Yogeeshwara, the BJP state chief and MP said "I will seek an explanation on what he has said and why."

Yogeeshwara on Thursday had clarified that his Delhi visit was to discuss his own political future with national leaders and had nothing to do with leadership change in the State, but had dropped broad hints on his disgruntlement.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.