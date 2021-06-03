  1. Home
  Mangaluru: 4 in arrested WhatsApp forwards against VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell

News Network
June 3, 2021

Mangaluru, June 3: Mangaluru East police arrested four men on charge of sharing derogatory posts against VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell and women members of Durgavahini on social media.

The arrested youth were identified as Bhavani Shankar (32) from Sullia, Naushad (27) from Bajal, Ravi alias Tikki Ravi (38) from Kavoor and Jayakumar (33) from Dharegudde. 

The four arrested had reportedly circulated derogatory posts on Sharan Pumpwell and women members on WhatsApp groups.

During the interrogation, they said that they had forwarded the messages received by them. The police will look into the origin of the messages, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar added.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 27,2021

KSAwoman.jpg

Riyadh, May 27: Two NRI women from Karnataka, who are reportedly being exploited by their sponsor in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for over a couple of years, are looking for help from the authorities.

Davanagere’s Fairoza Banu and Tumakuru’s Sabiha were duped by Sikandar and Nayaz Ahmed of their localities respectively who sent them to Saudi Arabia through a Mumbai based agent after promising attractive salaries. While Fairoza reached the Kingdom two years ago, Sabiha had landed there three years ago. Both the women hail from financially poor background and to support their families they had been doing menial jobs before were tricked to leave the country.

After the plight of these two women, who are being treated as bonded labourers, came to light, a couple of NRI activists are trying to help them to return home.  

Saudi-based social worker and pro bono advocate P.A.Hameed Padubidri has lodged a complaint with the Human Rights Commission of Saudi Arabia besides approaching the India Embassy to exert pressure on the authorities concerned to intervene in the issue. Yaseen Gulbrga, a social worker based in Dammam, is also striving to help the stranded women. It was he who managed to trace the women in the remote area in the Kingdom as they had been literally cut off from the rest of the world.  

In his letter to the rights panel, Mr Padubidri said Fairoza and Sabiha were brought on visit visa (with the validity of 90 days not allowed to work) to Saudi Arabia by one Sa'ad Rahil Mukhlef Al-Anazi, a Saudi, holding National ID No.1-0197-7522-8-1. He is presently residing at Al-Qurayat on King Faisal-8521area and his contact No. 0557521451.

“Al-Anazi compelled Fairoza to go to Sakakah to work as a housemaid for a Saudi family while Sabiha was retained at his house to work as a housemaid though she was sent for another family for sometimes. When they were reluctant to go to other places to work, he behaved harshly with them by giving torture and beating with sticks. Till now, he continued to harass them mentally and physically and kept them illegally by violating the visa rules of the KSA,” he said. 

“They have no Iqama nor any valid document nor their own passports. Both are not given salaries for 7 and 9 months respectively. Their passports are taken by him. He kept them unlawfully against their wills and wishes without sending them to India despite of their continuous requests and cries. Fairoza's mother also passed away around four months ago, but all their cries went in vain.”

“When they asked for their salaries, he is used abusive words and pushed Sabiha to the wall. As Fairoza is working for others, she is physically free from his harassment, but he is giving her tortures over phones very often. He completely violated their basic human rights and dignities and keeping them under constant threats and misbehavior,” revealed Mr Padubidri. 

Mr Padubidri urged the authorities to take appropriate action as per the Saudi Arabian law against the accused and free the two women.

P A MOHIDDIN
 - 
Thursday, 27 May 2021

Very noble cause done by Mr Hamid Padubidri in getting proper justice to the harassed women. The culprits should be booked as per the law of the land and the victims should be freed from their clutches.

News Network
May 27,2021

Bengaluru, May 27: Two more people were arrested in connection with a scam related to blocking beds meant for Covid-19 patients in Bengaluru hospitals including private ones, police said.

The police have identified the accused as Yashwanth and Varun. It is said that both were saffron activists and supporters of BJP.

With the two arrests, the total number went up to 11, police said.

"Varun worked in the South zone war room helpline, who shared patient numbers with his friend Yashwanth. Yashwanth used to contact the patient and demand money," police said in a statement.

Two days ago, Babu, the mastermind of the bed blocking scam in the Bengaluru South zone, was arrested by the police.

He was running a racket with Nethravathi and Rohit Kumar, who were previously arrested for blocking the beds and allotting them by taking bribes from the patients or their kin.

Babu is allegedly an aide of a BJP MLA.

The Karnataka government has ordered reserving 80 per cent beds in the private hospitals for Covid patients in view of the alarming rise in infections in the state, especially in Bengaluru.

However, many hospitals ran short of beds.

To streamline the bed allotment, the BBMP Covid war room handled the bed allotment as well.

The bed blocking scam came to light when the Bengaluru South BJP MP and BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya alleged that there was large-scale irregularities.

During a live streaming of his expose, he had sought to know from the BBMP officers why Muslims have been hired in the BBMP war room and read out the names of 16 Muslim staff employed in the war room. 

The BJP MLA Ravi Subramanya, who accompanied Surya even alleged the BBMP wanted to convert the war room into a 'Madrassa'.

Nagalinga
 - 
Friday, 28 May 2021

Hello sir i am nagalinga
Namige ondu new msl paravanige beku
Help me
9902654769

coastaldigest.com news network
May 20,2021

Mangaluru, May 20: A woman lost her life and her daughter suffered critical injuries after the scooter they were on was hit by a speeding car on the flyover at Thokkottu near here today morning.

The intensity of the crash was such that 50-year-old Vasanthi fell off the flyover and breathed her last on the spot. Her daughter 20-year-old daughter Shreeja, was rushed to a private hospital in Deralakatte with critical injuries. 

The mother and daughter were reportedly riding from Kumpala to Kallapu, when the car, which was travelling from Mangaluru to Talapady, knocked down their scooter after hitting the divider on the Thokottu flyover.

Jurisdictional traffic police arrived at the spot and took car driver Shamith into custody. Investigations are underway. 

