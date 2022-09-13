Mangaluru: 4 held for destroying CCTV camera at beach

  1. Home
News Network
September 13, 2022

Mangaluru, Sept 13: Police on Tuesday said they have arrested four people on the charge of destroying the CCTV and the fencing put up at the Someshwar beach to prevent illegal sand transportation.

The tipper lorry used by the accused has been seized, the police said.

The CCTV was installed on the instruction of district deputy commissioner to keep an eye on illegal sand-transporting near Someshwar temple and the beach, they said.

The CCTV was damaged by a few masked men on September 10. Based on a complaint from Ullal taluk revenue officer, police said they began the investigation and made the arrests.

News Network
September 1,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 1: The police have arrested nine persons in connection with the case of assault of a First Grade College student in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada. 

The student, a Muslim, was reportedly beaten up by students belonging to ABVP, for talking closely to a Hindu girl—another student at the same college.

According to Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, the arrested were identified as Tanuj, Mokshith, Deekshith, Akshay, Prajwal, Charan, Dhanush, Nishchay and Pawan.

The arrests were made based on a complaint filed by the victim, 19-year-old Mohammed Saneef, who had named the accused—students from his college, as well as a private one—saying they assaulted him and threatened his life.

The incident occurred on August 30 in Sullia.

The Sullia police registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code that dealt with rioting, intentionally hurting another with weapons, unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation.

Saneef, a resident of Jalsur in Sullia, was pursuing BCom at First Grade College at Kodialbail, Kasaba village in Sullia taluk. According to him, his assaulters did not like him talking to the girl, who also was his friend. 

He said that the accused took him to the college grounds under the pretext of discussing something and then suddenly started abusing and attacking. 

News Network
September 6,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 6: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the death of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, on Tuesday raided 30 locations across Karnataka .

The NIA conducted raids in 30 places in Sullia, Bellare, Puttur, Uppinangady, Vitla and surrounding places in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday morning. Buildings owned by SDPI leaders and premises of relatives of 10 youth accused of Nettaru's murder were raided.

The central agency also raided a community hall, Freedom Community hall, in Mittoru near Vitla. The hall was exclusively used for SDPI activities, sources said.

31-year-old Praveen, who owned a chicken stall at Peruvaje Cross, Bellare village near Puttur, was hacked to death near his stall by miscreants on July 26, days after a Muslim youth was murdered by miscreants of saffron outfits in the same village. 

coastaldigest.com news network
September 7,2022

Bengaluru: Veteran BJP leader and Karnataka minister Umesh Katti passed away at a private hospital here late Tuesday, September 6, night after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 61.

Katti was Minister of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Forest in chief minister Basavaraj Bommai led BJP government. 

It is learnt that he suffered a cardiac arrest at around 10 p.m. at his Dollars Colony residence, as per the reports. He was rushed to MS Ramaiah hospital, where he breathed his last. 

He was a six term member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He entered politics after the demise of his father Vishwanath Katti in 1985 who was Member of the Legislative Assembly. Hukkeri was  his assembly constituency.

