Mangaluru: 4 held for destroying CCTV camera at beach

Mangaluru, Sept 1: The police have arrested nine persons in connection with the case of assault of a First Grade College student in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The student, a Muslim, was reportedly beaten up by students belonging to ABVP, for talking closely to a Hindu girl—another student at the same college.

According to Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, the arrested were identified as Tanuj, Mokshith, Deekshith, Akshay, Prajwal, Charan, Dhanush, Nishchay and Pawan.

The arrests were made based on a complaint filed by the victim, 19-year-old Mohammed Saneef, who had named the accused—students from his college, as well as a private one—saying they assaulted him and threatened his life.

The incident occurred on August 30 in Sullia.

The Sullia police registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code that dealt with rioting, intentionally hurting another with weapons, unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation.

Saneef, a resident of Jalsur in Sullia, was pursuing BCom at First Grade College at Kodialbail, Kasaba village in Sullia taluk. According to him, his assaulters did not like him talking to the girl, who also was his friend.

He said that the accused took him to the college grounds under the pretext of discussing something and then suddenly started abusing and attacking.