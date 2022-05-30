Mangaluru: 8 college students arrested for assaulting juniors

Mangaluru, May 31: The city police have arrested eight students of a private college here for allegedly assaulting and threatening about six students staying at an apartment.

The arrested are Mohammed Afreesh, 21, from Ullal, Sunaif, 21, from Pandeshwar, Sheikh Mohiddin, 20, from Kasaragod, Ibrahim Raji, 20, from Kotekar, Mohammed Sinan Abdulla, 21, from Addur, Mohammed Asham, 21, from Kotekar, Mohammed Afam Aslam, 20, from Bunder and Mohammed Sayyed Afrid, 21, from Gurupura. All the arrested were seniors of the victim students and third-year students in a college in Balmatta.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters on Monday that the 21- year-old complainant, a native of Malappuram in Kerala and his friends had reportedly taken part in a cultural fest at Deralakatte.

There was some altercation among the seniors and juniors during the practice session on Saturday. Following this, about 12 senior students had allegedly assaulted the complainant and others outside the hall.

After dispersing from the spot, they forcefully entered the apartment where the victims were residing with wickets and allegedly assaulted them.

The arrested have been sent for medical examination after the victims had alleged that they were under the influence of alcohol. There could be some enmity other than the reason mentioned by the students. Police will investigate it. The complaint has been registered at Ullal and Urwa police stations.

The commissioner said any differences of opinion should be sorted through mutual dialogue when students reside in PG accommodations, and private hostels.

“If the assault is related to ragging, then a case under Karnataka Education Act will also be booked. Last year, six cases were booked related to ragging and more than 40 people were arrested,” he added.