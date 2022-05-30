  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: 8 college students arrested for assaulting juniors

News Network
May 31, 2022

Mangaluru, May 31: The city police have arrested eight students of a private college here for allegedly assaulting and threatening about six students staying at an apartment.

The arrested are Mohammed Afreesh, 21, from Ullal, Sunaif, 21, from Pandeshwar, Sheikh Mohiddin, 20, from Kasaragod, Ibrahim Raji, 20, from Kotekar, Mohammed Sinan Abdulla, 21, from Addur, Mohammed Asham, 21, from Kotekar, Mohammed Afam Aslam, 20, from Bunder and Mohammed Sayyed Afrid, 21, from Gurupura. All the arrested were seniors of the victim students and third-year students in a college in Balmatta.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters on Monday that the 21- year-old complainant, a native of Malappuram in Kerala and his friends had reportedly taken part in a cultural fest at Deralakatte. 

There was some altercation among the seniors and juniors during the practice session on Saturday. Following this, about 12 senior students had allegedly assaulted the complainant and others outside the hall.

After dispersing from the spot, they forcefully entered the apartment where the victims were residing with wickets and allegedly assaulted them.

The arrested have been sent for medical examination after the victims had alleged that they were under the influence of alcohol. There could be some enmity other than the reason mentioned by the students. Police will investigate it. The complaint has been registered at Ullal and Urwa police stations.

The commissioner said any differences of opinion should be sorted through mutual dialogue when students reside in PG accommodations, and private hostels. 

“If the assault is related to ragging, then a case under Karnataka Education Act will also be booked. Last year, six cases were booked related to ragging and more than 40 people were arrested,” he added.

News Network
May 23,2022

Bengaluru, May 23: The Karnataka government is set to formulate and implement a Design Policy and will host "world's largest design festival" - 'Bengaluru Design Festival'- along with Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS 22), scheduled to be held in November, Minister for IT/BT and S&T C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

During the meeting with the officials of the World Design Council (WDC), World Design Organization (WDO), and UK Design Council in London, the Minister confirmed the state's interest to formulate and implement the design policy for Karnataka, a release from his office said.

The policy will attribute inputs from the national design policy and seek inputs from WDC to come up with a framework and structure, he said.

Narayan said the WDC has extended its support to implement state design policy and also to integrate the 'Design Thinking" as a part of the school and college curriculum in Karnataka. "The pilot project for the design thinking in school project can be done in selected government schools and based on the impact can scale up the project across the state. The IT department will take the lead to formulate and implement the design policy for the state," he added.

According to the release, the Minister invited the officials to the state for further discussions and proceedings. Paula Graham Gazzard, Chair of Council, World Design Council claimed, "The proposed Design Policy, Design District and Design Education will put Karnataka in the global design circle and it will help to drive investments and jobs creation in the creative sector of the state." 

News Network
May 27,2022

VanditaSharma.jpg

Bengaluru, May 27: The Karnataka government today appointed 1986-batch IAS officer Vandita Sharma as the chief secretary, the senior-most position in the state’s bureaucracy.

Vandita will take over from incumbent P Ravi Kumar on May 31. She will be in office till November 2023. At present, Vandita is the additional chief secretary-cum-development commissioner. 

A native of Punjab, Vandita will be Karnataka’s 39th chief secretary. Also, she is the fourth woman to occupy the top post after Theresa Bhattacharya (2000), Malati Das (2006) and K Ratna Prabha (2017).

In her 36-year career, Vandita has occupied several positions. Last year, she was appointed as nodal officer to oversee Covid-19 vaccination in the state. She also worked with the Department of Space at the Centre. 

Currently, Vandita is the honorary president of the IAS Officers’ Association of Karnataka. In May 2021, she had written to the then chief minister BS Yediyurappa expressing “strong protest” against the manhandling of young IAS officer V Yashwanth allegedly by the supporters of BJP MLA Satish Reddy.

News Network
May 20,2022

Bengaluru/Mangaluru, May 20: The pre-monsoon showers in parts of Karnataka have claimed at least nine human lives forcing the government to take steps to deploy four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to prepare for more rains.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka yesterday chaired a review meeting with deputy commissioners of districts where a red alert has been issued - Chikmagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Davangere, Hassan and Uttara Kannada.

"Until now, 204 hectares of agricultural and 431 hectares of horticultural crops have been damaged due to rains. As many as 23 houses have suffered complete damages," Ashoka said after the meeting.

"Four NDRF teams will be stationed in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Belagavi and Raichur. A separate team will monitor the situation in Bengaluru," Ashoka said.

"Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is also geared up to tackle the monsoon-related crisis," he added. 

"A stand-by vehicle should be kept ready in each of the districts for immediate response in case of floods or landslides," Ashoka told officials. 

In case of damages to houses and livestock, compensation should reach within 48 hours, the minister has directed the officials. 

