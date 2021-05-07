  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Beary Parishad president Abubakkar Pallamajalu dies of covid-19

coastaldigest.com news network
May 7, 2021

Mangaluru, May 7: Akhila Bharatha Beary Parishad president Abubakkar Pallamajalu, who was undergoing treatment at the district covid hospital in the city, passed away today. He was 48.

After testing positive for covid-19, he was hospitalised five days ago. However, his condition continued to worsen and he breathed his last at around 10 a.m. today, sources said.

Abubakkar Pallamajalu was an active social worker and activist. He was part of several organisations and associations. He had served as the president of Hayatul Islam Juma Masjid in Pallamajalu. 

He is survived by his wife, three daughters, relatives and friends.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 24,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 24: A powerful explosion at Catasynth Specialty Chemicals under the jurisdiction of MSEZ limited in Permude area on the outskirts of the city today triggered panic among the local residents.

No casualties were reported. The exact reason behind the explosion is not yet known.

Thick smoke could be seen billowing out of the building following the explosion. Petroleum by-products are processed in this company. 

Kadri fire station, HPCL, NMPT, and MCF fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Details are awaited.

News Network
May 4,2021

Bengaluru, May 4: The Karnataka II PU exams scheduled to start on May 24 have been postponed. New dates will be announced well in advance, informed minister for primary and secondary education, S Suresh Kumar. Around 7.1 lakh students are eligible to take the II PU exam.

“Because of the surge in Covid-19 cases, we have discussed with various stakeholders including parents, teachers, and principals of PU colleges. Additionally, many students have gone back to their natives. The several departments that need to coordinate for the exams are also busy with the Covid work. Taking into consideration all these factors, we have decided to postpone the exam,” the minister said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the practical exams were postponed and were supposed to be held two days after the theory exams end.

“Many states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab have already been postponed. Students should not be disheartened but continue with their preparation,” he said.

In the meanwhile, all I PU students will be promoted. A bridge course will be provided to them at the beginning of the next academic year.

Lecturers have to work from home. “Be in touch with the students and monitor their progress continuously. Those who are on Covid duty will continue with that,” he added.

Sanjay Cyril
 - 
Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Respected sir,
In this pandamic situation more than our life and our families, you are worried about our examination i request you that please cancel or change the mode of examination like online. Already we got one and half month examination delay ,so kindly change the platform of examination.

News Network
May 5,2021

Bengaluru, May 5: The Congress has expressed shock over BJP’s Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya listing out 17 only Muslim names, linking them with the alleged bed-blocking scam in Bengaluru's south municipal zone.

The Congress released the full list of employees working in the BBMP South zone war room handling distress calls for Covid-19.

 “There are 205 employees working in the BBMP south zone war room. But Tejasvi Surya chose to name 17 names of Muslims. This is a third-class, third-rated, gutter-class mentality,” Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain told reporters.

“These 205 people were outsourced by Crystal Infosystems & Services, which was recommended by a BJP minister. Is Tejasvi Surya blind? Of all the 205 people, he specifically 17 Muslims. Does he have any shame? Earlier, too, Tejasvi has shown this mindset with his ‘puncture-wallah’ comment, targeting ladies of a particular country saying they can’t get an orgasm and during the Tableeghi Jamaat issue he made several communal tweets,” Hussain said.

A video clip of Surya reading out the 17 Muslim names and MLAs Satish Reddy and Ravi Subramanya making “communal” comments have gone viral.

The Congress leader sought to know on what basis Surya named the 17 people. “Who is Tejasvi Surya? Is he an investigating officer? Who gave a clean chit to the other 188 people working in the war room? We need a vaccine not only for Covid-19, but also for the communalism in Tejasvi Surya,” he said, daring the BJP MP to also speak against the ‘failures’ of the B S Yediyurappa administration.

Congress spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa charged that three of the four BJP leaders who went public with their allegations on the bed-blocking scam belonged to one particular caste (Brahmins). “Tejasvi Surya himself runs a trust, which has been giving beds to people of their choice and is engaged in blackmailing. Can beds be given to people of only one caste?,” he asked. 

