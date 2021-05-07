Mangaluru: Beary Parishad president Abubakkar Pallamajalu dies of covid-19

Mangaluru, May 7: Akhila Bharatha Beary Parishad president Abubakkar Pallamajalu, who was undergoing treatment at the district covid hospital in the city, passed away today. He was 48.

After testing positive for covid-19, he was hospitalised five days ago. However, his condition continued to worsen and he breathed his last at around 10 a.m. today, sources said.

Abubakkar Pallamajalu was an active social worker and activist. He was part of several organisations and associations. He had served as the president of Hayatul Islam Juma Masjid in Pallamajalu.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters, relatives and friends.